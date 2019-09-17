Sporting Life
Sporting Life Home
Champions League
TEAMS
Fixtures
Jan
Feb
Mar
Tuesday March 10
Round of 16
20:00
RB Leipzig
v
Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Valencia CF
v
Atalanta
Wednesday March 11
Round of 16
20:00
Liverpool
v
Atlético de Madrid
20:00
Paris Saint-Germain
v
Borussia Dortmund
Tuesday March 17
Round of 16
20:00
Juventus
v
Lyon
20:00
Manchester City
v
Real Madrid
Wednesday March 18
Round of 16
20:00
Barcelona
v
Napoli
20:00
FC Bayern München
v
Chelsea
