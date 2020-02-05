Sporting Life
Fixtures - Wed 5 February 2020
Today
Mon 03
Tue 04
Wed 05
Thu 06
Fri 07
Sat 08
English FA Cup
Round 4
19:45
Tottenham Hotspur
v
Southampton
Remove from My Scores
8/11
13/5
7/2
Scottish Premiership
19:45
Aberdeen
v
St. Johnstone
Remove from My Scores
7/10
12/5
4/1
19:45
Heart of Midlothian
v
Kilmarnock
Remove from My Scores
11/10
21/10
13/5
19:45
Motherwell
v
Celtic
Remove from My Scores
7/1
16/5
2/5
19:45
Rangers
v
Hibernian
Remove from My Scores
1/5
5/1
12/1
19:45
Ross County
v
Livingston
Remove from My Scores
5/2
12/5
1/1
19:45
St. Mirren
v
Hamilton Academical
Remove from My Scores
4/5
12/5
10/3
Italian Serie A
19:45
Lazio
v
Verona
Remove from My Scores
1/3
4/1
15/2
French Ligue 1
18:00
Brest
v
Bordeaux
Remove from My Scores
13/8
85/40
9/5
18:00
Lyon
v
Amiens
Remove from My Scores
3/10
4/1
9/1
18:00
Montpellier
v
Metz
Remove from My Scores
7/10
23/10
5/1
18:00
Nîmes
v
Dijon
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
Reims
v
Nice
Remove from My Scores
11/10
21/10
14/5
18:00
Toulouse
v
Strasbourg
Remove from My Scores
11/5
21/10
11/8
20:00
St Etienne
v
Marseille
Remove from My Scores
19/10
11/5
6/4
Spanish Copa Del Rey
Quarter-Finals
20:00
Mirandés
v
Villarreal
Remove from My Scores
23/10
12/5
21/20
German DFB Pokal
Round of 16
17:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
v
VfB Stuttgart
Remove from My Scores
2/5
15/4
13/2
17:30
SC Verl
v
1. FC Union Berlin
Remove from My Scores
5/1
10/3
1/2
19:45
1. FC Saarbrücken
v
Karlsruher SC
Remove from My Scores
23/10
12/5
23/20
19:45
FC Bayern München
v
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Remove from My Scores
1/5
11/2
12/1
English Isthmian League Premier
19:45
Kingstonian
v
Horsham
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-