Fixtures - Tue 4 February 2020
Today
Sat 01
Sun 02
Mon 03
Tue 04
Wed 05
Thu 06
English FA Cup
Round 4
19:45
Birmingham City
v
Coventry City
1/1
12/5
5/2
19:45
Cardiff City
v
Reading
-
-
-
19:45
Derby County
v
Northampton Town
4/9
10/3
11/2
19:45
Liverpool
v
Shrewsbury Town
13/10
11/4
13/8
20:05
Oxford United
v
Newcastle United
5/2
12/5
1/1
Sky Bet League One
19:45
Tranmere Rovers
v
Doncaster Rovers
-
-
-
French Ligue 1
18:00
Lille
v
Rennes
21/20
23/10
11/4
18:00
Monaco
v
Angers
8/11
11/4
15/4
20:05
Nantes
v
Paris Saint-Germain
8/1
4/1
1/3
English Football League Trophy
Quarter-Finals
19:00
Newport County
v
Leicester City U21
-
-
-
English National League
19:45
Dover Athletic
v
Barrow
-
-
-
German DFB Pokal
Round of 16
17:30
1. FC Kaiserslautern
v
Fortuna Düsseldorf
16/5
13/5
5/6
17:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
v
RB Leipzig
12/5
3/1
19/20
19:45
FC Schalke 04
v
Hertha BSC
19/20
12/5
3/1
19:45
SV Werder Bremen
v
Borussia Dortmund
16/5
10/3
7/10
English Isthmian League Premier
19:45
AFC Hornchurch
v
Cheshunt
-
-
-
19:45
Bishop's Stortford
v
Worthing
-
-
-
19:45
Bognor Regis Town
v
Brightlingsea Regent
-
-
-
19:45
Bowers & Pitsea
v
Carshalton Athletic
-
-
-