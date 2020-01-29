Sporting Life
Fixtures - Wed 29 January 2020
Today
Sat 01
Sun 02
Mon 03
Tue 04
Wed 05
Thu 06
English Premier League
FT
West Ham United
0 - 2
Liverpool
Remove from My Scores
English League Cup
Semi-Finals
FT
Manchester City
0 - 1
Manchester United
(Agg: 3-2)
Remove from My Scores
Sky Bet League One
FT
Gillingham
2 - 0
Shrewsbury Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Tranmere Rovers
0 - 1
Sunderland
Remove from My Scores
Scottish Premiership
FT
Rangers
2 - 0
Ross County
Remove from My Scores
FT
St. Johnstone
0 - 3
Celtic
Remove from My Scores
Spanish Copa Del Rey
Round of 16
AET
Cultural Leonesa
0 - 0
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
win 4-2 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Rayo Vallecano
0 - 2
Villarreal
Remove from My Scores
AET
CD Badajoz
2 - 3
Granada CF
Remove from My Scores
FT
Real Sociedad
3 - 1
Osasuna
Remove from My Scores
FT
Real Zaragoza
0 - 4
Real Madrid
Remove from My Scores
Coupe de France
Round of 16
FT
Epinal
2 - 1
Lille
Remove from My Scores
FT
Pau
0 - 2
Paris Saint-Germain
Remove from My Scores
FT
Marseille
3 - 1
Strasbourg
Remove from My Scores
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FT
Moreirense
1 - 2
Sporting Braga
Remove from My Scores
Belgian Jupiler Pro League
FT
Sporting de Charleroi
0 - 0
Club Brugge
Remove from My Scores
English Isthmian League Premier
FT
Kingstonian
0 - 0
East Thurrock United
Remove from My Scores