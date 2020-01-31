PDC World Darts Championship winner Peter Wright relishing new status

"I'll have to try and keep the emotions in, for the first time. I'm really happy."

"I can't wait for the first place I go to when they announce me champion of the world. It's going to be goose-bumps all over.

When asked how he felt having slept on his career-changing victory, Wright told PDC Darts: "On top of the world. World champion! It's got a good ring to it, hasn't it?

The 49-year-old, beaten by Van Gerwen in the 2014 final and who had lost in 10 previous major televised finals, held back the tears after sealing his victory and said it had been a triumph for patience and perseverance.

'Snakebite' Wright clinched his first PDC World Championship title at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night by beating favourite Michael Van Gerwen 7-3.

The morning after the night before... We caught up with World Champion Peter Wright as he reflects on his World title victory over Michael van Gerwen. pic.twitter.com/JOg48ARary

Wright, based in Mendham, Suffolk, but who represents Scotland after being born in Livingston, could count the UK Open in 2017 as his only major title before holding his nerve against world number one Van Gerwen.

"Instead of people saying: 'The crazy guy with the crazy hair, all he is is a runner-up, he's only won the UK Open', they can't say that anymore, can they?" Wright said.

"I can't wait for (PDC master of ceremonies) John McDonald to announce me as world champion. That's going to be cool."

Wright opened up a 2-0 advantage in the final and then halted a Van Gerwen fightback to lead 4-3 before cashing in on several of the Dutchman's missed doubles to regain a healthy lead.

"I finally beat him," Wright said. "I've finally beaten MVG and in the most important competition there is, the world championship. That was nice.

"It seemed like everyone had seen the hard work I'd gone through in years and years of trying to win titles and in the world championship.

"All the work (wife) Jo, her dad and the kids had put in back at home. I was doing it for them and we've finally done it.

"I'm going to enjoy it very much. To be honest, I think I'll just kick on and start winning more tournaments instead of losing tournaments. I'm going to start winning them.

"I felt very focused from the semi-finals, playing Gezzy (Gerwyn Price). I was focused from then and took it from that match into the final.

"I was focused, not worrying what Michael was doing or worrying about the crowd or cameras, or anything.

"Let's pretend it's not the final and just another game I was playing. That's what I had in my head."

Related Darts Content