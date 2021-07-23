Darts results: Peter Wright thrashes Michael Smith in World Matchplay quarter-finals

Peter Wright stormed into his fourth World Matchplay semi-final after thrashing Michael Smith 16-7 at the Winter Gardens.
Statistically the duo were much closer than the scoreline suggests, with Snakebite averaging 100.62 compared to Bully Boy's 99.23 while they both produced finishing percentages of 36%.
However, whereas Wright hit 16 of his 41 attempts at doubles, Smith only carved out 19 opportunities for him to pin his seven and was ultimately undone during the middle section of the match when the 2017 runner-up moved from 5-3 up to 13-4 ahead.
Wright hit four of his nine maximums during that period of the match and also managed the highest checkout of 91, while Smith mustered just five 180s and a high finish of 88.
More to follow...
Friday July 23 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Saturday July 24 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Sunday July 25 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports