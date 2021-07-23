Darts results: Peter Wright thrashes Michael Smith in World Matchplay quarter-finals

Statistically the duo were much closer than the scoreline suggests, with Snakebite averaging 100.62 compared to Bully Boy's 99.23 while they both produced finishing percentages of 36%.

However, whereas Wright hit 16 of his 41 attempts at doubles, Smith only carved out 19 opportunities for him to pin his seven and was ultimately undone during the middle section of the match when the 2017 runner-up moved from 5-3 up to 13-4 ahead.