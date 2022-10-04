The 25th staging of the Boylesports World Grand Prix continues in Leicester on Tuesday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

Top seed Gerwyn Price takes to the oche at the Morningside Arena as he begins his quest to win the prestigious double-start major for the second time while Michael Smith and James Wade are also in action. Here, we look ahead to all eight matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca...

World Grand Prix: Tuesday October 4 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) First-Round Format: Best of 3 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. Madars Razma (7/4) v Ryan Searle (2/5) Overall H2H : 0-2 (TV: 0-0)

Searle: 24.1% The night’s opening game sees the Latvian Madars Razma, take on last year’s Quarter-Finalist Ryan Searle. Razma is enjoying a decent 2022 having reached the final of Players Championship Seven and a Semi-Final on the Euro Tour. He has however not produced his best in the big events falling at the first hurdle in the UK Open, Matchplay and Nordic Darts Masters. Searle was impressive in reaching the Quarter-Final of this event last year. He hasn’t been in quite the same vein of form of late, with just one win in his last seven, he has however shown glimpses of what he’s capable of. He won Players Championship 11 and has reached two further finals. Razma is a big switcher, in fact his 180 per leg ratio of 0.14 per leg is equal to his 171-177 per leg ratio. Searle is the bigger 180 hitter at 0.24 per leg and that could be significant in deciding the outcome in this one. I expect ‘Heavy Metal’ to win and hit the most 180’s. Scoreline prediction: 0-2

Ross Smith (10/11) v Andrew Gilding (4/5) Overall H2H : 1-1 (TV: 0-0)

Gilding: 24.27% A tough encounter to call. Gilding has reached three finals this year, losing all of them 8-6. His most recent final was in the most recent event, the Belgian Dart Open so we know he’s in good form. Ross Smith hasn’t been in such blistering form this year as last with two Quarter-Finals on the Euro Tour the best we’ve seen from him. Having said that he has started producing some very good darts of late. He’s amassed seven 100+ averages in his last sixteen matches and looking somewhere of what he’s capable of. If I was siding with one player it would be ‘Goldfinger’ Andrew Gilding but the safer proposition in this appears to be Ross Smith on the 180 count. ‘Smudger’ is one of the best in the game in this area at 0.32 per leg over the course of 2022 as opposed to Gilding at 0.23 per leg. This could be a tight game and if it requires all three sets you’d expect Smith to have the higher maximum count. Scoreline Prediction: 1-2 Click here to back Ross Smith to hit the most 180’s at Evs with Sky Bet

Danny Noppert (2/5) v Gabriel Clemens (7/4) Overall H2H : 2-1 (TV: 0-0)

Clemens: 20.43% Noppert is enjoying the season of his life. After becoming a father for the first time, he’s lifted the UK Open title, picked up Players Championship 19 and reached the Semi-Final of the Matchplay, World Cup of Darts and the Dutch Darts Masters along with reaching the Semi’s of the most recent Euro Tour. He was also a Semi-Finalist in this last year. Clemens has reached one final this year, Players Championship 18 in which he was thumped 8-0 by Dirk Van Duijvenbode. He doesn’t come into this in the form of Noppert with just two wins in his last seven and Last 32 exits in both the Matchplay and the UK Open. There is not much between them on the maximum count albeit Noppert always comes across a bit undervalued in that respect, edging the 180 per leg ratio between these two at 0.29 per leg, compared to 0.27 per leg of his German opponent. I think this tournament could be another successful one for the Dutchman and can see him prevailing 2-0 here given the blistering year he’s enjoying. Scoreline Prediction: 2-0

Joe Cullen (4/5) v Damon Heta (10/11) Overall H2H : 4-2 (TV: 1-0)

Heta: 30.4% A fourth meeting between the pair in 2022 and it is Cullen who leads 3-1 in that Head to Head including meetings in both recent TV matches, the Matchplay and the New Zealand Darts Masters along with a final success in Player Championship Three favouring ‘The Rockstar’ too. Heta started the season on fire, winning Players Championship Five and has also recently lifted the World Cup title for Australia. He continues to perform well with one of the best seasonal averages of all players at 97.69 but he’s only won two of his last eleven matches in all competitions. I expect that run of form to continue here with Cullen once again coming out on top. It should be a high quality game again but I think Joe is more comfortable in these big match encounters at present. Expect the pair to amass a number of 180’s between them, if they both find their range early as both are excellent maximum hitters. Scoreline Prediction: 2-1 ALSO READ: Chris Hammer's outright World Grand Prix preview

Rob Cross (4/7) v Daryl Gurney (5/4) Overall H2H : 15-6, 1 draw (TV: 6-3, 1 draw)

Gurney: 20.95% ‘Superchin’ Daryl Gurney is a previous winner of this event, back in 2017 and he followed that with a Semi-Final run in 2018. Since then he’s exited in Round One in each of the last three years. He has however looked a bit more like the player of 2017 and 2018 during this campaign without quite reaching those heights with two Semi-Finals to his name early in 2022. He’s been back to a bit of an indifferent level since July though with just nine wins in his last twenty matches, stringing no more than two successive wins together in this timeframe. Cross on the other hand has reached four finals this year. Losing his first three – all on the Euro Tour – before finally getting over the line at Players Championship 24 as recently as August, with an 8-3 victory over Luke Humphries, a player who’d previously beaten him twice in those aforementioned final losses. The pair have met twice in 2022 and it’s Cross who’s won both, playing excellent and averaging 100+ against him. He also won a thriller at the World Championships in December. The pace will be played at a level to suit both and can see this potentially being a very decent match. Cross has notched a checkout of 120 or higher finish in their last six meetings so that big finish here and there could make all the difference. Scoreline Prediction: 2-1 Click here to back Rob Cross to checkout 120+ with Sky Bet

James Wade (4/9) v Martin Lukeman (13/8) Overall H2H : 3-1 (TV: 1-0)

Lukeman: 23.36% ‘The Machine’ James Wade is a two time previous winner of this event and with the level of doubling ability he has, it’s no wonder he’s found success in this format previously. He remain the best double hitter of the 32 on show this year, with the highest percentage on stage at 44.44% in 2022, which is mightily impressive. His record has been a bit patchy in this event in recent years but he’s done well in 2022 so far, reaching the UK Open quarter-finals as well as the last four of the Nordic Darts Masters, the World Series of Darts Finals, Premier League and the Dutch Darts Masters, while he was also runner-up in the New South Wales Masters. His health scare aside, he’s enjoyed a tremendous campaign. He also defeated today’s opponent in the opening round of the World Matchplay by a score of 10-4, which underlines the how clinical Wade can be. Lukeman has enjoyed a breakthrough year, reaching a Euro Tour final and qualifying for both this event and the Matchplay being the highlight. He’s stuttered a bit more of late winning just eight of his last twenty matches but he has shown glimpses of that early season form by registering four 100+ averages in his last eight games. When the pair met in the Matchplay it was Wade who won, with the highest finish but Lukeman hit the most 180’s. I wouldn't rule out that occurring again here. Scoreline Prediction: 2-0 Click here to back Wade to win the match & have highest checkout & Lukeman to hit the most 180’s with Sky Bet