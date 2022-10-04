The 25th staging of the Boylesports World Grand Prix continues in Leicester on Tuesday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.
Top seed Gerwyn Price takes to the oche at the Morningside Arena as he begins his quest to win the prestigious double-start major for the second time while Michael Smith and James Wade are also in action.
Here, we look ahead to all eight matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca...
2pts Rob Cross to checkout 120+ at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
2pts Ross Smith to hit the most 180’s vs Andrew Gilding at Evs (Sky Bet)
1pt Wade to win the match & have highest checkout & Lukeman to hit the most 180’s at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
The night’s opening game sees the Latvian Madars Razma, take on last year’s Quarter-Finalist Ryan Searle.
Razma is enjoying a decent 2022 having reached the final of Players Championship Seven and a Semi-Final on the Euro Tour. He has however not produced his best in the big events falling at the first hurdle in the UK Open, Matchplay and Nordic Darts Masters.
Searle was impressive in reaching the Quarter-Final of this event last year. He hasn’t been in quite the same vein of form of late, with just one win in his last seven, he has however shown glimpses of what he’s capable of. He won Players Championship 11 and has reached two further finals.
Razma is a big switcher, in fact his 180 per leg ratio of 0.14 per leg is equal to his 171-177 per leg ratio. Searle is the bigger 180 hitter at 0.24 per leg and that could be significant in deciding the outcome in this one. I expect ‘Heavy Metal’ to win and hit the most 180’s.
Scoreline prediction: 0-2
A tough encounter to call. Gilding has reached three finals this year, losing all of them 8-6. His most recent final was in the most recent event, the Belgian Dart Open so we know he’s in good form.
Ross Smith hasn’t been in such blistering form this year as last with two Quarter-Finals on the Euro Tour the best we’ve seen from him. Having said that he has started producing some very good darts of late. He’s amassed seven 100+ averages in his last sixteen matches and looking somewhere of what he’s capable of.
If I was siding with one player it would be ‘Goldfinger’ Andrew Gilding but the safer proposition in this appears to be Ross Smith on the 180 count. ‘Smudger’ is one of the best in the game in this area at 0.32 per leg over the course of 2022 as opposed to Gilding at 0.23 per leg. This could be a tight game and if it requires all three sets you’d expect Smith to have the higher maximum count.
Scoreline Prediction: 1-2
Noppert is enjoying the season of his life. After becoming a father for the first time, he’s lifted the UK Open title, picked up Players Championship 19 and reached the Semi-Final of the Matchplay, World Cup of Darts and the Dutch Darts Masters along with reaching the Semi’s of the most recent Euro Tour. He was also a Semi-Finalist in this last year.
Clemens has reached one final this year, Players Championship 18 in which he was thumped 8-0 by Dirk Van Duijvenbode. He doesn’t come into this in the form of Noppert with just two wins in his last seven and Last 32 exits in both the Matchplay and the UK Open.
There is not much between them on the maximum count albeit Noppert always comes across a bit undervalued in that respect, edging the 180 per leg ratio between these two at 0.29 per leg, compared to 0.27 per leg of his German opponent.
I think this tournament could be another successful one for the Dutchman and can see him prevailing 2-0 here given the blistering year he’s enjoying.
Scoreline Prediction: 2-0
A fourth meeting between the pair in 2022 and it is Cullen who leads 3-1 in that Head to Head including meetings in both recent TV matches, the Matchplay and the New Zealand Darts Masters along with a final success in Player Championship Three favouring ‘The Rockstar’ too.
Heta started the season on fire, winning Players Championship Five and has also recently lifted the World Cup title for Australia. He continues to perform well with one of the best seasonal averages of all players at 97.69 but he’s only won two of his last eleven matches in all competitions.
I expect that run of form to continue here with Cullen once again coming out on top. It should be a high quality game again but I think Joe is more comfortable in these big match encounters at present. Expect the pair to amass a number of 180’s between them, if they both find their range early as both are excellent maximum hitters.
Scoreline Prediction: 2-1
‘Superchin’ Daryl Gurney is a previous winner of this event, back in 2017 and he followed that with a Semi-Final run in 2018. Since then he’s exited in Round One in each of the last three years.
He has however looked a bit more like the player of 2017 and 2018 during this campaign without quite reaching those heights with two Semi-Finals to his name early in 2022. He’s been back to a bit of an indifferent level since July though with just nine wins in his last twenty matches, stringing no more than two successive wins together in this timeframe.
Cross on the other hand has reached four finals this year. Losing his first three – all on the Euro Tour – before finally getting over the line at Players Championship 24 as recently as August, with an 8-3 victory over Luke Humphries, a player who’d previously beaten him twice in those aforementioned final losses.
The pair have met twice in 2022 and it’s Cross who’s won both, playing excellent and averaging 100+ against him. He also won a thriller at the World Championships in December. The pace will be played at a level to suit both and can see this potentially being a very decent match. Cross has notched a checkout of 120 or higher finish in their last six meetings so that big finish here and there could make all the difference.
Scoreline Prediction: 2-1
‘The Machine’ James Wade is a two time previous winner of this event and with the level of doubling ability he has, it’s no wonder he’s found success in this format previously. He remain the best double hitter of the 32 on show this year, with the highest percentage on stage at 44.44% in 2022, which is mightily impressive.
His record has been a bit patchy in this event in recent years but he’s done well in 2022 so far, reaching the UK Open quarter-finals as well as the last four of the Nordic Darts Masters, the World Series of Darts Finals, Premier League and the Dutch Darts Masters, while he was also runner-up in the New South Wales Masters. His health scare aside, he’s enjoyed a tremendous campaign.
He also defeated today’s opponent in the opening round of the World Matchplay by a score of 10-4, which underlines the how clinical Wade can be.
Lukeman has enjoyed a breakthrough year, reaching a Euro Tour final and qualifying for both this event and the Matchplay being the highlight. He’s stuttered a bit more of late winning just eight of his last twenty matches but he has shown glimpses of that early season form by registering four 100+ averages in his last eight games. When the pair met in the Matchplay it was Wade who won, with the highest finish but Lukeman hit the most 180’s. I wouldn't rule out that occurring again here.
Scoreline Prediction: 2-0
Another match repeating itself from the Matchplay and one where ‘The Iceman’ starts red hot favourite. This short format however could give Schindler some hope just as the short format Grand Slam of Darts 2021 match did, when it was the German who won 5-4, albeit Price was already assured of a spot in the next round. In the Matchplay though the longer format played into the Welshman’s hands, prevailing 10-8.
Price, a winner of this event back in 2020 and runner-up last year comes into this in buoyant mood having won the World Series of Darts Finals on his most recent outing, less than a month after his New Zealand Masters success. He also comes into this with a 45.7% success rate with his first dart attempted at double on stage in 2022, the best of all this field, he looks every inch a contender this week.
Schindler however is enjoying a good year himself. A finalist at Players Championship 8, where he found only Michael Van Gerwen too good, with three other semi-final appearances on the floor too. He’s not quite matched that on stage with three quarter-finals on the Euro Tour. He has the game to make it tight in such a short format but he was thumped 4-0 in the World Cup of Darts by Gerwyn Price, where the Welshman was majestic, averaging 117.88, even a 101.31 average in response was nowhere near good enough.
Scoreline Prediction: 2-0
The match of the night concludes matters and it should be very good indeed. Smith a World Championship Finalist in January has enjoyed a successful campaign with a particularly glittering display of form during May and June where he won a Euro Tour, the US Masters and a Players Championship event, all of which culminated with him winning 23 of his 24 matches in the process.
He isn’t quite hitting those heights at present and his previous form in this event is alarming with four first round exits in his last five years, albeit draws haven’t been favourable, as is the case here once again.
His form has been a bit patchy of late too. Six wins in eleven matches, three of which were emphatic 6-0 whitewashes but he’s also produced three matches where he’s averaged sub 90, only winning consecutive matches once in this period and that was against Warren Parry and Kayden Milne in the New Zealand Masters.
‘The Asp’ has lost three of his last four matches too with indifferent form, one sub 80 average, one sub 90 and one mid-90’s but prior to this he was in excellent form. Between mid-July and early September he had a spell where he won 24 of his 28 matches, winning Players Championship 22, reaching the final of Players Championship 23, and Quarter Finals in Players Championship 21, the Matchplay and a Euro Tour event.
I’m going for the underdog to just about edge this, given Smiths record in this and taking the 2019 Quarter-Finalist Nathan Aspinall for the win at odds against.
Scoreline Prediction: 1-2
Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.
