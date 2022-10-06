Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

World Grand Prix darts: Day four predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

By Sporting Life
00:58 · WED October 06, 2022

The second round of the Boylesports World Grand Prix concludes in Leicester on Thursday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

Gerwyn Price resumes his campaign at the Morningside Arena while the likes of Nathan Aspinall, Daryl Gurney and Danny Noppert are also in action.

Here, we look ahead to all four matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca...

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day four

1pt Lukeman to win and Smith to hit most 180s at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Gurney to hit a 180 in each completed set at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Price and Cullen to combine for 2 180s in each completed set at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

1pt Noppert to win and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

SL Acca: Lukeman, Gurney, Price & Noppert all to win with Sky Bet

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Grand Prix: Thursday October 6

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Second-Round Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Martin Lukeman (11/10) v Ross Smith (4/6)

  • Overall H2H: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)
    2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Lukeman: 92.33
    Smith: 93.18
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Lukeman: 0.2
    Smith: 0.32
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Lukeman: 38.8%
    Smith: 35.59%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Lukeman: 12.61%
    Smith: 11.7%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Lukeman: 23.36%
    Smith: 27.85%

Martin Lukeman claimed his first ever victory on television when knocking out James Wade in the biggest shock so far - and you could see how much it meant to him.

The 37-year-old from Watford may well be a very late bloomer in the world of darts and remains hugely inexperienced on the big stages, but that makes the manner of his deciding leg triumph even more impressive. Especially against such a legend of the game, who missed his match dart before Lukeman kept his cool.

Sure, his match stats weren't amazing, averaging just 82 and missing 18 of his 25 darts at finishing doubles but you've got to take into account it was his debut in this format.

Seasonally, his performance levels haven't been too dissimilar to Ross Smith and the only big difference is their 180 stats, with Smudger boasting a superb maximum per leg ratio of 0.32 compared to his opponent's 0.20.

This is only Smith's second appearance in this competition so hardly holds much of an experience advantage over Lukeman, while he also looked edgy at times during his scrappy 2-1 victory over Andrew Gilding.

I'm going for a very minor upset in this one but I'll enhance the odds by throwing in Smith to hit most 180s.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-2

Check out the free Sporting Life app
Daryl Gurney (1/2) v Madars Razma (6/4)

  • Overall H2H: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
    2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Gurney: 92.94
    Razma: 91.14
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Gurney: 0.28
    Razma: 0.14
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Gurney: 36.51%
    Razma: 38.6%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Gurney: 9.68%
    Razma: 8.68%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Gurney: 20.95%
    Razma: 8.16%

Daryl Gurney will be the first to admit he's not enjoyed a great couple of seasons and partly puts that down to curbing his 'angry' side due to the fines he used to pick up and his attempts at being a responsible father.

The needle generated during his clash with Rob Cross subsequently helped him over the finishing line 2-1 but there probably won't be any when he steps up on the oche to face debutant Madars Razma.

Gurney, who lifted the trophy back in 2017, certainly has double-start experience factor in his favour but statistically this year they are very similar on the average front and the doubling. SuperChin's maximum hitting might not be quite at the same level it was a few seasons ago but it's markedly superior to Razma's - despite failing to hit any in his three sets against Cross.

I really wouldn't be surprised to see the Latvian spring a surprise but rather than get involved in the match market, I quite like the look of Gurney hitting a 180 in every completed set at 9/4, especially if most of them see at least four legs.

Scoreline Prediction: 1-3

Gerwyn Price (1/2) v Joe Cullen (6/4)

  • Overall H2H: 9-9 (TV: 6-3)
    2022: 3-3 (TV: 3-2)
  • Seasonal Average
    Price: 97.06
    Cullen: 94.32
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Price: 0.28
    Cullen: 0.30
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Price: 41.7%
    Cullen: 38.17%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Price: 15.95%
    Cullen: 13.4%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Price: 25.42%
    Cullen: 28.46%

Gerwyn Price has been making some bullish claims of late about how he could become an unstoppable force in years to come and there was certainly an air of Phil Taylor-style inevitability during his first-round win. And the scary thing was, he didn't actually play very well.

It feels as if he has a psychological leg or two on the board against a growing number opponents and a nervy Martin Schindler was certainly one of those, with the German crumbling to a 2-0 defeat despite seeing Price miss 19 of his 25 finishing doubles.

The Iceman has now won 11 of his last 12 matches, which includes beating Joe Cullen 10-8 en route to glory at September's World Series of Darts Finals, and although six of those have gone down to the last couple of legs, it underlines his incredible mental strength in tight situations.

Cullen is obviously a much more formidable opponent than Schindler and has even managed to beat Price in three of their six meetings in 2022, including twice early on in the Premier League season when the Welshman struggled to find the consistency needed to finish in the play-offs.

Both players have impressive 180 per leg stats this season which would point to plenty of maximums in a heavy scoring encounter - but obviously a relatively prompt Price victory would scupper that.

However you can get 11/10 on both players to combine for two+ 180s in each completed set and that feels an appealing option.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-1

Nathan Aspinall (1/1) v Danny Noppert (8/11)

  • Overall H2H: 6-4 (TV: 2-1)
    2022: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Aspinall: 95.08
    Noppert: 95.48
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Aspinall: 0.26
    Noppert: 0.29
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Aspinall: 43.19%
    Noppert: 40.21%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Aspinall: 14.14%
    Noppert: 12.95%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Aspinall: 25.71%
    Noppert: 26.45%

Having included Danny Noppert among my pre-tournament selections to lift the trophy, I can't obviously desert him straight after a commanding 2-0 victory over Gabriel Clemens in which he looked every bit a title contender.

The UK Open champion, who has reached three other finals this year, dropped just two legs, averaged a very solid 86, hit 50% of his finishing doubles and also won a leg when it had taken him 13 legs to get away and Clemens was down to 167!

Not only does he ooze class, but he's so composed and never looks flustered in any situation, which is obviously a great trait to have in double-start darts and a set play format.

Nathan Aspinall didn't play too well during a scrappy clash with Michael Smith, who was made to pay for missing 14 of his 18 finishing doubles, but he too has plenty to be positive about over the past few months and shouldn't be underestimated.

After a morale-boosting run to the World Matchplay quarter-finals, where he lost 16-14 to MVG, he came agonisingly close to winning back-to-back Players Championship titles in August and also reached a European Tour semi-final last month.

Statistically, he almost matches Noppert's seasonal average and despite having a slightly inferior 180 per leg ratio, he does boast better checkout stats in stage tournaments.

This is going to be a hard-fought contest but I'll keep the faith with Noppert to come through it and also hit the most maximums.

Scoreline Prediction: 1-3

World Grand Prix: Daily results and schedule

Monday October 3 (7pm)
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Callan Rydz 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Brendan Dolan 0-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Chris Dobey 2-0 Luke Humphries
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-1 Dave Chisnall
  • Jonny Clayton 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright 2-0 Kim Huybrechts
  • Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa 0-2 Adrian Lewis

Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Madars Razma 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Ross Smith 2-1 Andrew Gilding
  • Danny Noppert 2-0 Gabriel Clemens
  • Joe Cullen 2-1 Damon Heta
  • Rob Cross 1-2 Daryl Gurney
  • James Wade 1-2 Martin Lukeman
  • Gerwyn Price 2-0 Martin Schindler
  • Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Adrian Lewis v Chris Dobey
  • Peter Wright v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting
  • Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Martin Lukeman v Ross Smith
  • Michael Smith/Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert
  • Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen
  • Daryl Gurney v Madars Razma

Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Four Matches

Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.

World Grand Prix: Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 5
  • James Wade - 2
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

