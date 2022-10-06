The second round of the Boylesports World Grand Prix concludes in Leicester on Thursday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

Gerwyn Price resumes his campaign at the Morningside Arena while the likes of Nathan Aspinall, Daryl Gurney and Danny Noppert are also in action. Here, we look ahead to all four matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca... Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day four 1pt Lukeman to win and Smith to hit most 180s at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Gurney to hit a 180 in each completed set at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Price and Cullen to combine for 2 180s in each completed set at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Noppert to win and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet) SL Acca: Lukeman, Gurney, Price & Noppert all to win with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Grand Prix: Thursday October 6 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Second-Round Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. Martin Lukeman (11/10) v Ross Smith (4/6) Overall H2H : 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

Lukeman: 92.33 Smith: 93.18 180s per leg in 2022

Lukeman: 0.2 Smith: 0.32 Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)

Lukeman: 38.8% Smith: 35.59% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Lukeman: 12.61% Smith: 11.7% Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Smith: 27.85% Martin Lukeman claimed his first ever victory on television when knocking out James Wade in the biggest shock so far - and you could see how much it meant to him. The 37-year-old from Watford may well be a very late bloomer in the world of darts and remains hugely inexperienced on the big stages, but that makes the manner of his deciding leg triumph even more impressive. Especially against such a legend of the game, who missed his match dart before Lukeman kept his cool. Sure, his match stats weren't amazing, averaging just 82 and missing 18 of his 25 darts at finishing doubles but you've got to take into account it was his debut in this format. Seasonally, his performance levels haven't been too dissimilar to Ross Smith and the only big difference is their 180 stats, with Smudger boasting a superb maximum per leg ratio of 0.32 compared to his opponent's 0.20. This is only Smith's second appearance in this competition so hardly holds much of an experience advantage over Lukeman, while he also looked edgy at times during his scrappy 2-1 victory over Andrew Gilding. I'm going for a very minor upset in this one but I'll enhance the odds by throwing in Smith to hit most 180s. Scoreline Prediction: 3-2 Click here to back Lukeman to win and Smith to hit most 180s with Sky Bet

Daryl Gurney (1/2) v Madars Razma (6/4) Overall H2H : 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-0 (TV: 0-0) : 0-0 (TV: 0-0) Seasonal Average

Gurney: 92.94 Razma: 91.14 180s per leg in 2022

Gurney: 0.28 Razma: 0.14 Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)

Gurney: 36.51% Razma: 38.6% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Gurney: 9.68% Razma: 8.68% Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Razma: 8.16% Daryl Gurney will be the first to admit he's not enjoyed a great couple of seasons and partly puts that down to curbing his 'angry' side due to the fines he used to pick up and his attempts at being a responsible father. The needle generated during his clash with Rob Cross subsequently helped him over the finishing line 2-1 but there probably won't be any when he steps up on the oche to face debutant Madars Razma. Gurney, who lifted the trophy back in 2017, certainly has double-start experience factor in his favour but statistically this year they are very similar on the average front and the doubling. SuperChin's maximum hitting might not be quite at the same level it was a few seasons ago but it's markedly superior to Razma's - despite failing to hit any in his three sets against Cross. I really wouldn't be surprised to see the Latvian spring a surprise but rather than get involved in the match market, I quite like the look of Gurney hitting a 180 in every completed set at 9/4, especially if most of them see at least four legs. Scoreline Prediction: 1-3 Click here to back Gurney to hit a 180 in each completed set with Sky Bet