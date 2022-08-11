Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Peter Wright undergoes surgery
Peter Wright undergoes surgery

World darts champion Peter Wright undergoes surgery and misses World Series events

By Sporting Life
14:00 · THU August 11, 2022

World darts champion Peter Wright is undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder on Thursday.

The 52-year-old has been suffering with gallstones for several months and will have keyhole surgery.

His procedure means he will miss the three World Series tournaments in Australia and New Zealand, but he said he had to put his health first.

Wright said on Twitter: “So surgery day is here, finally.

“I’m sorry to all my fans who expected 2 see me in Australia & New Zealand, but I had 2 make the choice between my health or the darts, unfortunately for my fans it was my health that won. I’m very nervous but I have @jowrighty8 by my side as always.”

Wright admitted ahead of last month’s World Matchplay tournament in Blackpool that the problem could flare up at any time.

He said: “It could flare up at any moment, I am just trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter.”

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....