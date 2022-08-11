His procedure means he will miss the three World Series tournaments in Australia and New Zealand, but he said he had to put his health first.

The 52-year-old has been suffering with gallstones for several months and will have keyhole surgery.

So surgery day is here,finally. I'm sorry to all my fans who expected 2 see me in Australia & New Zealand, but I had 2 make the choice between my health or the darts, unfortunately for my fans it was my health that won. I'm very nervous but I have @jowrighty8 by my side as always pic.twitter.com/EykhLxdTDz

Wright admitted ahead of last month’s World Matchplay tournament in Blackpool that the problem could flare up at any time.

He said: “It could flare up at any moment, I am just trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter.”

