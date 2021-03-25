World Cup of Darts 2021 to be staged in Germany in September

Horse Racing
By Sporting Life
21:10 · THU March 25, 2021

The 2021 World Cup of Darts will be staged at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena, Germany from September 9-12.

The 32-nation tournament sees two-player teams representing their countries across four days in a combination of Doubles and Singles contests, with Wales having claimed glory for the first time in last year’s World Cup.

This year's tournament will return to Germany – after taking place in Salzburg last November – to be staged in front of the Sky Sports cameras in Jena, with the Sparkassen-Arena having previously hosted the PDC’s European Tour in 2017.

Tickets details will be confirmed by PDC Europe in due course, subject to announcements from the German government regarding crowds attending sporting events.

The World Cup of Darts will be televised on Sky Sports, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and on matchroom.live.

2021 World Cup of Darts Schedule

Thursday September 9 
Evening Session 

  • 8x First Round

Friday September 10
Evening Session 

  • 8x First Round

Saturday September 11
Afternoon Session

  • 4x Second Round

Evening Session

  • 4x Second Round

Sunday September 12
Afternoon Session

  • Quarter-Finals

Evening Session

  • Semi-Finals & Final
