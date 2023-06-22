World Cup of Darts hailed for its purely pairs format by fans and players as Jonny Clayton toasts Wales' triumph with Gerwyn Price

Making progress in any walk of life is always going to be difficult when the masses always seem so frustratingly resistant to change and this is especially true in the world of sport.

Whether that’s rule changes, tournament revamps, new formats, increased level of technology, knocking down historic stadiums or even kit design, humans are hard to convince.

The PDC have plenty of recent experience of this when reinventing the Premier League back in 2022 and it’s fair to say the jury is still very much out on whether the latest concept has a long-term future.

But as far as the World Cup is concerned, they got it absolutely spot on.

Of course, it helped massively that fans have always loved the pairs element of this competition since the inaugural edition back in 2010 and continually called for more of it down the years at the expense of singles matches, which dominated most of the ties after the opening round.

Not only did the PDC respond by getting rid of singles matches all together, but they also expanded the tournament to 40 teams and introduced a group stage that gave smaller nations at least two games.

Many of the minnows would usually be travelling 1000s of miles for their one annual crack on the big stage and it would usually end in a first-round exit. Giving them more chances to spring a surprise and a greater exposure to these type of events can only help enhance their development.

Six of these 20 unseeded nations – France, Croatia, Denmark Philippines, South Africa and Sweden – made the most of this new format to top their groups and reach the second round, where the format was introduced to best-of-15 legs.

This gave us longer pairs matches than ever before and most of them delivered high drama – particularly those involving Belgium, who were involved in three epics that went all the way against the Netherlands, Australia and eventual champions Wales.

Welsh wonders

Sadly, the ‘dream’ final between Wales and Scotland didn’t quite live up to the billing, as Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton battering Peter Wright and Gary Anderson 10-2 to get their hands on the trophy for the second time in four years but the tournament as a whole was a resounding triumph.

Clayton was obviously delighted with the format with the revamped format but the Ferret would have said the same thing even if they’d crashed out at their first hurdle.

The Welsh pairing, who are great friends away from the oche, have won 15 of their 18 pairs matches since first teaming up in the 2018 edition and it’s a part of the game that Clayton always relishes.

He said: “The way it’s going, I think the World Cup is turning into my favourite tournament! It was a great feeling to win it again with Gezzy, especially with it being in front of a crowd.

“I personally prefer the pairs matches in a World Cup because we play so many singles events during the year and gives us variety and something different for the fans to enjoy.

“A lot of players – myself included – used to say it would be nice to have the World Cup as just pairs just to make it completely different and I really think it worked well.”

Waiting game

Clayton admits that pairs can be mentally more difficult than singles due to the amount of waiting between visits, but the challenge of the format produces its unique highs.

He said: “It’s technically more difficult because you are only throwing 25% of the time and if you hit a bad score you’ve really got to concentrate during the longer waiting time to make up for it in your next visit.

“It’s definitely different. If things go well, it’s brilliant and a lot of fun but if you’re not firing on all cylinders, it can be tricky to get your rhythm back.”

As for the expanded nature of the World Cup, Clayton felt most nations had a positive experience of being part of it, especially the French side who made a surprise run to the quarter-finals.

He added: “We all know each other so there’s always good banter backstage no matter what tournament it is – so it helps you relax and have a bit of fun. We see a new faces every year in this event with the smaller nations so that’s always good to see and I think they enjoyed it.

"I saw one of the French players write on Twitter found it a brilliant experience to be a part of for the first time and that can only be good for the growth of the sport.”

Potentially the only slight gripe with the format is having four nations that bypass the group stages – England, Wales, Netherlands and Scotland.

In any other major sporting World Cup – apart from cricket where there is a preliminary stage – no team gets an unfair advantage in terms of how early they enter the tournament or having to play fewer games.

The seedings are only decided by virtue of each team’s combined singles rankings and although that’s a fair enough system – it shouldn’t mean you are rewarded by avoiding a slippery part of the tournament.

Although two of the big four did reach the final, it’s not necessarily an advantage to come into the tournament cold on the Saturday when your second-round opponent has already hit the ground running with a couple of group wins.

Irish joy despite defeat

The Republic of Ireland were hopeful of a deep run but suffered an early exit in the group stage after losing to Croatia.

Keane Barry was making his debut in the tournament alongside the experienced William O’Connor but the disappointing result didn’t dampen his enthusiasm for the format and insists it was still a pleasure to be involved in.

The 20-year-old, who hasn’t played pairs for several years since his amateur days, said: “It was completely different but I really enjoyed it. Obviously you go into every event wanting to win but I this felt one where you could relax more and enjoy the experience.

“I enjoy playing doubles and if you’re playing with the right partner it’s great to be part of a team. You’ve got to do your best for your partner as well as yourself and it’s very interesting to learn his different side of the game compared to singles which we do most of the time.

“Even though results didn’t go our way, I still prefer the all-pairs format than if it had stayed singles. We did click well together in the practice room and did win one game, and if we’d got through the groups we’d have really fancied our chances.

“I know him well because the Irish lads always sit together at all the events and because he was so experienced in this event, that helped relax me. Although in our first game there was a bit of a carry on between Willie and one of the Thailand players so we had to make sure we remained calm!”

More pairs please

So if the players love pairs darts so much, why not add another into the calendar?

Clayton said: “I don’t know what other kind of team game we could have but change is good to make things interesting so if the PDC came up with something, I’d like to hear about it.”

Barry said: “I think the World Cup is enough and it’s hard to know what else they could do in a calendar that’s already very busy anyway.”