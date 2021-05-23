Who will win the Premier League Darts title? Paul Nicholson runs through the eight contenders ahead of the final week of the season

The 2021 Unibet Premier League Darts season reaches its conclusion this week in front of a live crowd at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

There are four more regular season nights to be played from Monday to Thursday as the remaining eight players vie to finish in the play-off positions ahead of Friday’s crescendo when the new champion will be crowned.

Paul Nicholson assesses each star’s chances of making the top four as well as giving his prediction of who thinks will lift the trophy and pocket the £250,000 winners’ cheque – but first he’s delighted to see the return of darts fans…

Stand up if you love the darts

It’s incredible to think we haven’t seen a Premier League crowd since March 2020 and over the last 14 months every sport has realised just how important fans are to the overall package.

We’ve all said it down the years but to truly understand, you’ve got to live without something to realise it. I think a lot of sports took their fans for granted a little bit before the Pandemic and I really hope nobody does it again.

We’re going to have 1000 fans in that arena every day next week and they’ll be all fired up to make a lot of noise and create a spine-tinglingly atmosphere to rival what we’ve seen before even though the crowd size is considerably smaller.

In terms of performances and nerves, I don’t think it will make too much of a difference to the players in a negative sense. It won’t be a lot different to when they’ve played in front of a Masters crowd at the Marshall Arena – they’ll all be ready.

The players have all been craving crowd interaction and chanting – especially the likes of Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall – so if anything we could see a lift in their displays.

Premier League contenders

Michael van Gerwen

We simply do not know what we’re going to get from Michael this season and that’s emphasised by his run of averages: 100.16, 92.16, 107.58, 90.91, 99.71, 87.63, 98.25, 104.72, 91.01, 110, 95.83 and 107.44.

Despite his poorer performances, he’s still top with just two defeats and three draws so there’s no real reason to panic.

We’ve grown accustomed to one player dominating the sport for many years – firstly with Phil Taylor and then with MVG – so when he’s not doing that to the degree of previous years then it’s easy to jump to the wrong conclusions.

In reality the gap has been closed and we’re heading into an era where nobody is going to dominate the game as in the past. The quicker we can accept that the better, rather than this obsession as to whether MVG is in ‘crisis’ or if he’s ‘back’.

I’m confident he’ll finish in the top four but as much as he’ll want to win the league leaders bonus of £25,000, his key priority is lifting that trophy. If he doesn’t then he’ll be heading into June without a title all season.

Verdict: Runner-up

Nathan Aspinall

The break in action came at the right time for Nathan after two successive defeats took the shine off a superb run of results and performances.

But if you’d said to him at the start of the season that he’d be second after 12 games he’d have bitten your hand off! He’ll have regrouped ahead of this final push and be fired up for it.

His legs difference is also eight superior of Dimitri Van den Bergh which is a lot, while it’s also three better than Jose de Sousa and 11 better than Jonny Clayton. This could prove really crucial if the league standings remain so close all the way to the wire.

I do fancy him to qualify for the Play-Offs for the second season in a row because he does have that recent experience of holding his nerve when it really matters. He has to dig really deep and that’s what he does best.

Verdict: Play-offs

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Dimitri has enjoyed an incredible season and I’m actually tipping him to go on and win the title on debut – against Michael van Gerwen in the final.

If my prediction is correct then it could be one of the best finals in the competition’s history although considering how close it is right now, I guess it wouldn’t be too much of a shock if he misses out on the top four altogether!

Since winning the World Matchplay, Van den Bergh has continued to produce his best darts on a far more consistent basis and he’s also now doing it on the floor as well, picking up his maiden Pro Tour title earlier in the season which further fuels his belief.

He’s always been at ease on the big stage but he’s further underlined how much he belongs in elite company by his performances on debut - and I can only see him getting stronger.

Verdict: Champion

Jose de Sousa

If Jose de Sousa doesn’t break Gary Anderson’s 180s record of 79 then I’ll eat my hat. He’s currently on 66 which is a staggering amount after just 12 games and even more remarkable when you think this is his debut Premier League season.

In some ways he’s simplifying the game by focusing on the treble treble 20 bed and then just trying to finish whichever way springs to mind when he gets to that point in a leg!

Despite this, I do feel he might just slip out of the play-off places in a blaze of 180s glory because he’s more likely than the others – in my opinion – to have one or two costly displays.

Verdict: Misses out

Jonny Clayton

Jonny has enjoyed a superb debut season and despite being marginally outside the top four only on legs difference, he boasts the highest average out of everyone so far with 100.17.

We’ve revelled in all of the debutants so much that it’s almost forgotten that Clayton’s World Cup winning partner Gerwyn Price isn’t in the tournament!

He understands that if he’s to qualify for the Play-Offs then he’ll need to reproduce that invincible style of play he possessed earlier in the season when he couldn’t stop winning titles.

He was unplayable back then and also showed more than enough glimpses of that throughout this Premier League season to suggest he can do it again.

That’s why I’m going to back him to qualify for the top four.

I’d also love him to win the title more than anyone. It would mean that he’ll end up with £300,000 of unranked prize money this season having also won the Masters and still be outside the world’s top 16 at 17th! What a debate that would open!

Verdict: Play-offs

James Wade and Gary Anderson

It’s hard to say which of these legends have the best chance of sneaking into the top four as and it’s unlikely they both will.

They are separated by just one point and one leg, with Gary Anderson one place higher in sixth on 12 points, just two behind Jose de Sousa and Jonny Clayton.

Gary finished the last batch of fixtures in tremendous form with two averages of 105 and 108 out of nowhere compared to the standard we’d seen from him in the previous 10 games and the break came at an awful time for him.

He’ll fancy himself to win every game and put destiny in his own hands but if he loses to Jonny Clayton on Monday night he’ll be very much behind the eight ball.

The same can be said for James Wade. If this was an 800m race, they’ve both put themselves in position after the back straight but now they have to sprint to finish in the top four.

Verdict: Both miss out

Peter Wright

Peter Wright is pretty much as good as out when you think the most points he can achieve is the same as what Michael van Gerwen is on now! I’ve seen him in tight spots before but I really don’t think he can get out of this one.

The permutations needed for him to finish in the top four requires him to rely on so many favours elsewhere while his legs difference is also minus 16, meaning he’ll have to win all four games by a stretch just to stand a glimmer of a chance.

I don’t see the same swagger and confidence of old and he’ll probably see this week as trying to find some form ahead of the summer. If he doesn’t fancy his own chances of getting through then there’s little doubt we’ll see even more experimentation from him than usual.

Verdict: Miss out

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Michael van Gerwen P 12 W 7 D 3 L 2 LegD +21 Pts 17 Nathan Aspinall P 12 W 6 D 3 L 3 LegD +15 Pts 15 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 12 W 6 D 3 L 3 LegD +7 Pts 15 Jose de Sousa P 12 W 5 D 4 L 3 LegD +12 Pts 14 Jonny Clayton P 12 W 6 D 2 L 4 LegD +4 Pts 14 Gary Anderson P 12 W 5 D 2 L 5 LegD 0 Pts 12 James Wade P 12 W 4 D 3 L 5 LegD -1 Pts 11 Peter Wright P 12 W 3 D 3 L 6 LegD -16 Pts 9 Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

