Paul Nicholson looks under the darting radar in his latest column to flag up the players who could be celebrating a title on the PDC Tour in the coming weeks and months.

Almost a quarter of 2023 has gone and already there’s been 13 different title winners across the 16 tournaments played, while Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Dirk van Duijvenbode are the only multiple champions with two apiece. At this stage of the season we’ve now gathered enough data to try and work out who could be the next players to break their yearly – or career – ducks over the coming weeks and months. I’ve stayed clear of the usual suspects to pick out my five to follow, and one of them will surprise you greatly! Krzysztof Ratajski Top of my list has to be Krzysztof Ratajski, who lost to Gary Anderson in a Players Championship final recently. Ratajski had a really disappointing 2022 by his standards because it was his first season without winning a title since he started playing PDC events in 2018. When someone starts struggling at a later point in his career we automatically question whether their best days are behind them. We’ve said it about 100s of players in multiple sports down the years – including the likes of Roger Federer – and it’s no different in the world of darts. People said it about me after I lost my Tour Card and they were probably right! However when it comes to Ratajski, anyone thinking the same is wrong.

📊 In 117 matches played in 2022, Krzysztof Ratajski had 15 averages over 100. In 31 matches played in 2023, he has 12 already 👁️ 🦅 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UUmYpxHPyI — Darts Orakel (@DartsOrakel) March 20, 2023

He worked extremely hard last year to try and work out what was going wrong in his game but I think now he’s figured it out. In 28 Players Championship matches this year he’s averaging 97.32 and during that run to the aforementioned final, he had three successive games above 100 including 107 and 109! You don’t really associate him with those kind of numbers – he’s more of a 98 to 101 type player when he’s playing consistently – so there’s a danger here for everyone else that Ratajski is about to find a new level to his game. Jim Williams I’ve been mightily impressed with Jim Williams throughout his career – from his BDO and WDF days to his infancy in the PDC, where he won a Players Championship title in his first season back in March 2022. But this year I think he’s getting even better. He’s more in tune with the schedule, he’s more relaxed and statistically he’s averaging above 96 on the Pro Tour. That puts him in the top 16 on averages and that makes him an elite performer. And on the stage this year he has showed real composure and quality under huge pressure. At the weekend’s German Darts Championship he faced Martin Schindler when 3,000 home fans were singing his opponent’s name for three successive legs! Jim won them all on his way to a 6-1 victory.

He played the intense situation like it was a floor event in Barnsley and looked completely unflustered when other players would have really struggled in the atmosphere. His temperament is extraordinary and the possibilities for Jim are big. It’s fair to say he’s lacked stage presence and the intimidation factor in the past and when he walks out to Blur’s Parklife these days it shows you how laid back he is. He’s never going to be an aggressive player – he’s not made that way. He’s remarkably respectful towards his peers and fellow professionals, which is one of the reasons he’s so well liked. But don’t let that fool you about how ruthless he can be with his game. Jim’s got skills and ability to find gaps which look blocked better than most players. The one word that springs to mind about him than any other is ‘precise’. There’s a lovely rhythm about his action even though his darts seem to go in the board with a bit of a wobble – which is mainly caused due to his grip at the end of the barrel. When he releases, the point climbs to the sky and the angle of entry is very steep and quite slow. I used to think that was a weakness but he understands how he throws and the dart’s trajectory so much that it helps him find those gaps. Quite often he’ll hit the small 20 and whereas most people will then have to switch to 19, he stays on 20 and hits that treble. He’s one of my favourite players to watch and more success is coming. Gian van Veen My next player is averaging even higher than Jim Williams this season but is yet to win a title before. We’ve been talking about Gian van Veen for quite some time now as a potential star of the future due to his exploits on the Development Tour. When he played in the Modus Super Series over the last couple of years and also featured on the Pro Tour without a card, we were taking huge notice of the sky high numbers he was producing. He even reached a final of a Players Championship event against Gerwyn Price back in November.

📊 In his first 19 matches as a tour card holder (including qualifiers), Gian van Veen has had nine averages over 98 - the same number as Josh Rock after 19 matches in 2022 👁️ pic.twitter.com/s0zeaciRbK — Darts Orakel (@DartsOrakel) March 7, 2023

So it comes as no surprise to see him average over 97 for his maiden season as a PDC Tour Card holder over 21 matches. This can’t be ignored. He’s also averaged over 100 in some of the games he’s lost – including one of his battles with Gary Anderson – and he’s reached two quarter-finals already. He has such a positive and healthy mindset even when he’s suffered the disappointment of losing with big averages – while he also deserves immense credit for overcoming dartitis a few years ago. Mike De Decker I rate Mike De Decker extremely highly and he’s one of the reasons why Belgian darts continues to explode alongside Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts. He went under the radar for periods in 2022 but he’s really starting to reach the kind of levels we’ve been expecting him to produce over the past couple of years. His consistency of winning matches is better than ever and the rate he’s hitting 180s is absolutely outrageous!

Mike has so far hit 80 in 213 legs of Players Championship action (0.37 per leg) and the only players who have managed more are Dirk van Duijvenbode (139 in 330 legs), Dave Chisnall (100 in 264), Luke Humphries (99 in 282), Ross Smith (95 in 260) and Gary Anderson (87 in 227). Those players have built up reputations of being prolific 180 hitters for several years and now Mike is among them. In fact, per leg, only Dirk and Chizzy are superior to him this year. This skill is giving Mike more chances to win matches, his doubles percentage is creeping up and so is his confidence. It really is a lethal combination. John Henderson This selection will surprise you and I’ve admittedly gone pretty leftfield, especially because John Henderson doesn’t even have a Tour Card! We all know he won the World Cup a couple of years ago but he’s yet to land an individual PDC title during his long career. When he lost his card at the end of last season and failed to regain it at Q School back in January, there was a real risk that his career would begin to end in the Modus Super Series and the World Seniors Tour. That would be no disgrace whatsoever, as Robert Thornton has proved so successfully, but John went through this crazy period in January where he went everywhere to try and figure out what he wanted to do next. After Q School he went to the Challenge Tour and did OK, although he admitted to me that it was an endurance test to say the least! John then went to the Modus Super Series and qualified for the Champions Week straight after so he was really racking up a lot of matches in a short space of time.