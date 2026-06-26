Paul Nicholson reflects on the first half of the 2026 darts season, featuring the record breaking Luke Littler and rapidly rising star Wessel Nijman.

We're only halfway through 2026, but it already feels like we've packed an entire season into six months. We've had established champions reinforcing their greatness, new stars announcing themselves at the highest level and one or two moments that will still be talked about decades from now. The second half of the year promises to be just as exciting, with Blackpool, the European Championship, Grand Slam and World Championship still to come. Before all of that, here's my report card on the first six months of the season.

Player of the year so far – Luke Littler It's difficult to look anywhere else.Luke Littler has almost become a Phil Taylor-style major machine. He's not trying to win every tournament on the calendar. Instead, he's peaking for the biggest occasions, collecting the biggest trophies and putting himself in a position to dominate the world rankings for years. What's fascinating is that we're now starting to talk less about what he's won and more about the records he could break. Everyone immediately compares players with Phil Taylor because most of the significant records belong to him, but there are others that are just as meaningful. Michael van Gerwen spent seven years as world number one. If Littler continues at this level, there's every chance he eclipses that. That becomes another chapter in the debate about where he eventually ranks among the greatest players we've ever seen. The thing I admire most is his mentality.

Luke Littler has now won 13 PDC majors out of a possible 24 since January 2024, and all of the last six! pic.twitter.com/gcB33aMXNR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 28, 2026

Luke almost treats darts like a computer game. Every season brings another level to complete. Last year he won the UK Open and the Premier League, so this year his objective becomes doing it again. Then it's defending another title. Then it's chasing another record. There is always another achievement to unlock, and I think that's one of the reasons his motivation never appears to dip. And currently he's obviously on course to complete a clean sweep of all the PDC majors in a calendar year.

Breakthrough Star – Wessel Nijman If Littler has been the biggest name, Wessel Nijman has produced the biggest leap. Eight ranking titles before we've even reached July is extraordinary, including two on the European Tour. Think about that for a second.He's got six months to get two more and reach double figures in one season - a feat only previously managed by Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Luke Littler.That's remarkable company to be keeping. What impresses me isn't simply the number of titles. It's where he's winning them.He conquered Göttingen. He mastered Slovakia in sweltering conditions in front of thousands of spectators. He's proving he can handle big stages, different venues and different environments.The final question was always whether his floor form would translate to television. But by winning tournaments in front of bigger numbers than you get into the Winter Gardens means we can probably expect him to repeat this kind of form in the majors and get even stronger. The only unknown now is how he'll cope when British crowds inevitably get behind his opponent in the major televised events. Personally, I think he's got a great chance of winning a major before this year is over.

The biggest talking point One thing Wessel Nijman has highlighted is something I've been saying for a while. He's exposed just how strange the world rankings can sometimes look. Here's a player winning title after title, yet he's still looking up at players who've won far fewer tournaments over the last 12 months. This wouldn't happen in tennis, it wouldn't happen in golf, it wouldn't happen in anything, so why is it happening with us? That isn't a criticism of those players, because the rankings reward prize money rather than titles, but it does raise an interesting debate.

The players who can push Littler Everybody wants to know who's capable of stopping Luke Littler over the next three or four years. For me, there are four names. Luke Humphries remains the obvious one because he's already proven he can win everything. Wessel Nijman has forced his way into that conversation this season. Gian van Veen continues to develop and has the temperament to become one of the elite players in world darts. And I still wouldn't overlook Josh Rock. Josh has matured enormously over the last couple of seasons. I actually think he's handling his emotions much better than people give him credit for, and that's a massive part of becoming a consistent title winner. If those four continue developing, darts is in a wonderful place.

The biggest story of 2026 For me, nothing tops Beau Greaves. Winning a Players Championship wasn't simply another good result. It was one of the biggest achievements in the history of professional darts. She won an entire ranking tournament against the very best players in the world. That's seven victories against elite opposition. I actually found it slightly surprising that it wasn't treated as an even bigger sporting moment. Perhaps that's because everybody already accepts just how good Beau is. It almost felt inevitable rather than shocking. Maybe that's the greatest compliment you can pay her. And if I had to pick one moment from the entire season so far? It's easy. Her 142 checkout to win that Players Championship. For me, that's the checkout of the year by an absolute mile.