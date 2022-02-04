Latest news from Friday's action at the World Seniors Championship, where Phil Taylor faces Peter Manley in an eagerly-anticipated showdown.

Phil Taylor began his World Seniors Dart Championship campaign with his first walk-on in over four years at the iconic Circus Tavern, where he won 11 of his 16 world titles during a record-breaking career. He is facing his old rival Peter Manley - live on the BBC iPlayer and BT Sport - as the greatest player of all time eyes a place in the quarter-finals. The Power won 22 of their 25 meetings between 1999 and 2010, including three World Championship finals at this iconic Circus Tavern venue via scorelines of 6-2 (1999), 7-0 (2002) and 7-0 (2006), while their most recent major clash was also here in the 2010 Players Championship Finals, in which Taylor also triumphed.

Phil Taylor's first walk-on for over four years at the Circus Tavern where he won 11 of his 16 world titles. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/GFSB83lBKJ — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 4, 2022

Earlier Martin Adams rolled back the years with a majestic display of finishing as he came from 2-1 down to defeat Richie Howson 3-2 and reach the quarter-finals. The 65-year-old legend, who won the BDO World Championship three times during a stellar career, was making his first appearance at the Circus Tavern and looked up against despite an early finish from 156.

Remarkable. Aged 65, Martin Adams rolls back the years with checkouts of 156, 136, 150, 157 and a match-winning 153 to reach the World Seniors quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/a7ucDGqtXR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 4, 2022

But Friday afternoon's action also produced a throwback affair, with Terry Jenkins running out a 3-0 winner over Dutchman Roland Scholten. The Bull, who famously never won a major despite reaching five TV finals from 2006 to 2014, retired at the end of the 2018 season but rolled back the years to average a very steady 84.32. Scholten, the 2006 UK Open champion, has concentrated on media work over the last nine years and his lack of practice showed as he averaged 76.16 in an early elimination but that didn't stop him enjoying the occasion alongside his fellow legend. Larry Butler also recorded a whitewash win over Alan Warriner-Little, who sadly struggled with an elbow injury picked up in the practice room shortly before going up on stage. The Bald Eagle, who won the first ever World Matchplay back in 1994, won all nine legs and averaged almost 89 but his job was made markedly easier by the fact the former World Grand Prix champion could only manage 56.81. Butler will next play Keith Deller on Saturday afternoon. Earlier, John Walton missed nine match darts when attempting to complete a 3-0 victory over Les Wallace but eventually got over the line in the deciding fifth set with his 10th. In a battle between the former Lakeside champions, the Englishman looked in firm control of the contest before McDanger took advantage of his nervous doubling to claw his way back from the brink of defeat. Walton, who averaged 76.39 compared to Wallace's 74.32, settled his nerves enough to clinch the victory with a superb 70 checkout under pressure before sinking to his knees and will now face John Part on Saturday afternoon.

10th time lucky! 😅



John Boy Walton wraps up a thriller and takes the win on match dart number 🔟



What a game to start the day!#WC2022SeniorsDarts pic.twitter.com/AU4JYjurpd — BT Sport (@btsport) February 4, 2022

In the other afternoon clash, the unheralded Dave Prins ran out a 3-1 victory over Paul Lim thanks to one of the performances of the tournament so far. The Badger, who earned a spot in this event after the man who beat him in the qualifying event - Kevin Burness - won a PDC Tour Card, averaged 90.15 and hit five 180s during a dominant performance which would have led to a whitewash had Lim not pinched the deciding leg of the third set when Prins waited on tops. Prins returned the favour in the fourth set to close out victory over the popular Singapore Slinger, who averaged a respectable 84.95 himself, to set up a clash with John Lowe Evening session news to follow later...

