Joe Cullen and Gary Anderson (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Joe Cullen and Gary Anderson (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Watch Joe Cullen and Gary Anderson clash at the end of their Premier League Darts match

By Sporting Life
22:26 · THU March 24, 2022

Joe Cullen and Gary Anderson were involved in a heated exchanged after their Premier League Darts clash in Rotterdam on Thursday evening.

The Rockstar produced a stunning comeback from 5-3 down to claim a much-needed 6-5 victory in their quarter-final clash but after initially congratulating his opponent, Anderson expressed frustration.

It's believed the Flying Scotsman was unhappy about an alleged moment of encroachment during the match but it was clear from Cullen's stunned reaction that he felt he'd done nothing wrong.

The Bradford ace headed into the clash on the back of a five-match losing streak since reaching the final in Liverpool way back in early February and he was on the brink of another defeat when Anderson, who won last Thursday's night in Nottingham, led 5-3.

But having forced a deciding leg, he then survived two match darts from the 51-year-old before holding his nerve with a fine 74 checkout.

All four quarter-finals went to deciding legs, with Peter Wright edging out James Wade in the opener while Jonny Clayton pipped Gerwyn Price with the help of three 100+ checkouts and Michael van Gerwen battled past Michael Smith, who squandered two match darts in the deciding leg.

More to follow...

Premier League: Night seven results and averages

Quarter-Finals

  • Peter Wright (95.55) 6-5 (91.09) James Wade
  • Gary Anderson (88.76) 5-6 (92.82) Joe Cullen
  • Jonny Clayton (98.5) 6-5 (94.91) Gerwyn Price
  • Michael van Gerwen (89.53) 6-5 (96.82) Michael Smith

Semi-Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen (104.37) 6-2 (97.14) Michael Smith
  • Peter Wright (103.46) 6-2 (85.81) James Wade

Final

  • Michael van Gerwen (99.1) 6-0 (87.52) Peter Wright

