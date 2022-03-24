Joe Cullen and Gary Anderson were involved in a heated exchanged after their Premier League Darts clash in Rotterdam on Thursday evening.

The Rockstar produced a stunning comeback from 5-3 down to claim a much-needed 6-5 victory in their quarter-final clash but after initially congratulating his opponent, Anderson expressed frustration. It's believed the Flying Scotsman was unhappy about an alleged moment of encroachment during the match but it was clear from Cullen's stunned reaction that he felt he'd done nothing wrong.

All smiles between Gary Anderson and Joe Cullen and then it all goes sour! pic.twitter.com/9QevNe22Ec — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 24, 2022

The Bradford ace headed into the clash on the back of a five-match losing streak since reaching the final in Liverpool way back in early February and he was on the brink of another defeat when Anderson, who won last Thursday's night in Nottingham, led 5-3. But having forced a deciding leg, he then survived two match darts from the 51-year-old before holding his nerve with a fine 74 checkout.

🎸 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗘! ✅



UNBELIEVABLE.



From 5-3 down, Joe Cullen rallies to pinch a deciding leg victory over Gary Anderson!



A bit of needle between the two at the end there 👀🔥



📺 Up next 👉 Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price pic.twitter.com/kDoMLggEzX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 24, 2022

All four quarter-finals went to deciding legs, with Peter Wright edging out James Wade in the opener while Jonny Clayton pipped Gerwyn Price with the help of three 100+ checkouts and Michael van Gerwen battled past Michael Smith, who squandered two match darts in the deciding leg.