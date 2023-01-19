It's that time of year again when amateur darts players around the UK can start to dream about emulating how Rob Cross began his rise to stardom.

Still working as an electrician back in February 2016, the Hastings man decided to make a 350-mile round trip to Norwich so he could take part in the Rileys Amateur Qualifiers for the PDC's prestigious UK Open - aka the 'FA Cup of Darts'. Like everybody else of mixed abilities that night, he paid a small entry fee of less than £10 (this year it's £10 at all venues) before battling his way through to earn a spot at the ITV4-televised major, which takes place at the Butlin's Minehead Resort from Friday March 3 until Sunday March 5 and features 160 players across eight stages. On debut, he won three matches to set up his first meeting with Michael van Gerwen and what happened next went down in folklore as the Dutchman nailed a nine-dart finish inbetween of two 170 checkouts. Scroll down for more and this year's entry details

