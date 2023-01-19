It's that time of year again when amateur darts players around the UK can start to dream about emulating how Rob Cross began his rise to stardom.
Still working as an electrician back in February 2016, the Hastings man decided to make a 350-mile round trip to Norwich so he could take part in the Rileys Amateur Qualifiers for the PDC's prestigious UK Open - aka the 'FA Cup of Darts'.
Like everybody else of mixed abilities that night, he paid a small entry fee of less than £10 (this year it's £10 at all venues) before battling his way through to earn a spot at the ITV4-televised major, which takes place at the Butlin's Minehead Resort from Friday March 3 until Sunday March 5 and features 160 players across eight stages.
On debut, he won three matches to set up his first meeting with Michael van Gerwen and what happened next went down in folklore as the Dutchman nailed a nine-dart finish inbetween of two 170 checkouts.
Although Cross lost that match - who wouldn't have?! - it gave him invaluable experience and the motivation to join the PDC's Challenge Tour and by the end of the season he'd topped the Order of Merit to earn himself a full PDC Tour card for 2017 and 2018.
A year on from that life-changing moment in Norwich he earned £250 prize money from his first event as a professional but it wasn't long before those cheques became a lot bigger as he won four Players Championship events and reached a major TV final at the European Championship, where he'd again lose to MVG in a thriller.
We all know what happened next at the season-ending World Championship as he thrilled the crowds with a string of epic wins - not least the unforgettable triumph over MVG in the semi-finals - before crushing Phil Taylor's hopes of a fairytale ending to his career in the final.
And after all that he pocketed a cool £400,000 as well as a well-deserved guaranteed qualification for the money-spinning Premier League, in which he'd reach the semi-finals as a debutant.
While he was unable to reach the same heights throughout the rest of 2018, he bounced back emphatically in 2019 by winning the prestigious World Matchplay as well as the European Championship twice while he was also runner-up in the Premier League and UK Open.
Since coming through those Rileys Qualifers in 2016, he's earned close to £3million in prize money and that of course doesn't include his sponsorships and appearance fees in both exhibition events and lucrative invitationals.
A total of 16 amateur qualifiers will join the sport's biggest names for the three-day festival of darts at Butlin's Minehead Resort from March 3-5.
The Rileys Amateur Qualifiers will be held across England during January and February to produce 16 players who will line up in the Cazoo UK Open.
Entries will cost £10 and are available through the Rileys website - with entry open to all players who do not hold a PDC Tour Card.
Online entries will close at 1700 GMT on the day before a qualifying event takes place.
Please note that some venues cannot permit entries for under-18s. Please see the Rileys website for full details.
Entries will be limited to a maximum of 150 players per qualifier at Coventry, Harlow, Liverpool, London Victoria, Solihull and South Benfleet.
Saturday January 21
Rileys Chorlton
Sunday January 22
Rileys London Victoria
Rileys Liverpool
Saturday January 28
Rileys South Benfleet
Sunday January 29
Rileys London Victoria
Rileys Coventry
Saturday February 4
Rileys Chester
Sunday February 5
Rileys Norwich
Rileys Solihull
Saturday February 11
Rileys Chorlton
Rileys Harlow
Sunday February 12
Rileys London Victoria
Saturday February 18
Rileys Chester
Sunday February 19
Rileys Coventry
Rileys Liverpool
Rileys Norwich