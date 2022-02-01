The Betfred Women’s World Matchplay will see eight players competing at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on July 24 for a £25,000 prize fund and a spot at the 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts.
The top eight players from the 2022 PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit after 12 events will make up the field.
PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: “We’re delighted to be able to add the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay to our calendar.
“We have expanded our commitment to women’s darts in recent years following the introduction of the PDC Women’s Series, and we feel that the time is right to give these players a televised tournament.
“The Winter Gardens in Blackpool is an iconic venue which hosts top-class darts, and it’s fitting that eight top women will now get to grace the stage in July to compete in the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay, live on Sky Sports.
“This event will take our total prize fund for women’s events to £125,000 this year as we continue to create opportunities at a professional level for players across our developmental tours.”
Fallon Sherrock, the first woman to win a match against a man at the World Championship and a quarter-finalist at the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts, was relishing potentially taking to the oche in Blackpool.
“This is amazing for the ladies game,” she wrote on Twitter. “It would be amazing to play on that stage if I qualify.”