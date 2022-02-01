The top eight players from the 2022 PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit after 12 events will make up the field.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: “We’re delighted to be able to add the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay to our calendar.

“We have expanded our commitment to women’s darts in recent years following the introduction of the PDC Women’s Series, and we feel that the time is right to give these players a televised tournament.

“The Winter Gardens in Blackpool is an iconic venue which hosts top-class darts, and it’s fitting that eight top women will now get to grace the stage in July to compete in the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay, live on Sky Sports.

“This event will take our total prize fund for women’s events to £125,000 this year as we continue to create opportunities at a professional level for players across our developmental tours.”