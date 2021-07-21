Darts results: Michael Smith keeps title hopes alive; Michael van Gerwen beats Ian White

The start of the match saw De Sousa continued his flying start to his Winter Gardens debut, with the Grand Slam of Darts champion averaging over 130 in winning the opening two legs.

Smith responded by winning five legs in a row before De Sousa hit back to level at 5-5, and three legs later the popular Portuguese pinned two double tops for an 80 checkout to lead 7-6.

De Sousa went on to lead 10-8, but was unable to manufacture a match winning opportunity as Smith took out 71 to level and take the contest to a tie-break, the first of the tournament.

After going 11-10 up, De Sousa was first to attempt a match dart but after he came inside on his double 12 attempt, Smith showed nerves of steel to land a skin-saving 108 finish.

A scrappy next leg went the way of Smith, and after De Sousa squandered four darts to level, the 2019 runner-up finished the job on double ten.

"I've been written off and I'm still here and in the quarter-finals now," said Smith.

"Maybe two or three years ago I wouldn't have won that game, but I'm starting to win games that I grind out and I'm hitting key shots at the right times.

"I wasn't at my best but I showed true grit, determination and will to win so I'm over the moon to get the win.

"Now that I'm in the quarter-finals, the aim is to win the tournament and I'd love so much to win this trophy.

"I want to make the final this year and put right the TV finals I've lost before - I'm sick of everyone telling me I'm going to win one!"

Wednesday results and Thursday schedule

Wednesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Michael Smith 13-11 Jose de Sousa

Gary Anderson 9-11 Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen 11-8 Ian White

Peter Wright v Joe Cullen

Thursday July 22 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Gerwyn Price v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Krzysztof Ratajski v Callan Rydz

