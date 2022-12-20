Sporting Life
Ricky Evans
Ricky Evans comes out as Santa Claus to get crowd on his side against Fallon Sherrock

By Chris Hammer
22:09 · TUE December 20, 2022

Ricky Evans got the crowd on his side against Fallon Sherrock with a typically comical walk-on at the World Darts Championship.

The universally popular Evans is known for his eccentric antics on stage but nevertheless, he bracing himself for a frosty reception like anyone who plays the Queen of the Palace.

But as boos began to sound at the start of his walk-on, Evans quickly turned them into cheers with his Christmas-themed walk-on music and his Santa outfit.

The match is still being played.

Earlier in the night, Jim Williams came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to defeating rising star Sebastian Bialecki 3-2 and set up a second-round meeting with James Wade.

The Polish teenager won a scrappy opening set 3-0 in which both players were averaging under 80 but the quality soon picked up in an entertaining affair.

Williams responded by taking the second 3-1 before Bialecki hit back by nicking a deciding leg in the third - but momentum swung back in the Welshman's favour when breezing through the fourth 3-0.

Three legs on the trot soon became five as Williams moved onto the brink of victory and although Bialecki stopped the rot by pulling one back, it merely delayed the defeat.

Williams averaged 91.09 compared to his opponent's 90.32 and hit four of the eight 180s in the match, while his best checkout of 154 was also the highest of the match.

Jimmy Hendriks marked his debut with a 3-1 victory over Jamie Hughes but the less said about this encounter, the better.

Both players averaged under 80 and missed 56 darts at doubles between them - 30 by Hughes - while the only highlight was Hendriks 104 checkout.

World Championship: Tuesday results & Wednesday schedule

Scroll down for full tournament results and a complete daily schedule

Tuesday December 20 (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Jim Williams (91.09) 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki (90.32) (R1)
    (Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 2-3, 3-0, 3-1)
  • Jamie Hughes 1-3 Jimmy Hendriks (R1)
    (Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 2-3, 3-0, 3-1)
  • Ricky Evans v Fallon Sherrock (R1)
  • Raymond van Barneveld v Ryan Meikle (R2)

Wednesday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • John O’Shea v Darius Labanauskas (R1)
  • Martijn Kleermaker v Xicheng Han (R1)
  • Callan Rydz v Rock/Justicia (R2)
  • Dave Chisnall v Gilding/Owen (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Mervyn King v Campbell/Baggish (R2)
  • Gabriel Clemens v O‘Connor/Greaves (R2)
  • Michael van Gerwen v Zonneveld/L Williams (R2)
  • Stephen Bunting v Leonard Gates (R2)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT DRAW, SCHEDULE, RESULTS & AVERAGES

