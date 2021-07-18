Darts results: Krzysztof Ratajski and Luke Humphries star on day two of World Matchplay

AFTERNOON SESSION

Krzysztof Ratajski and Luke Humprhies produced stunning performances to reach the second round of the Betfred World Matchplay.

The Polish Eagle beyond the first round for a third successive year by defeating Brendan Dolan 10-4 with the first 100+ average of the tournament so far (101.57).

Ratajski, who won seven of the first nine legs between 11 and 15 darts to take firm control, fired in five 180s compared to his opponent's one while he also pinned 10 of his 17 attempts at doubles as Dolan spurned eight of his.

The former World Grand Prix runner-up took out a match high checkout 121 to threaten a mini-fightback but it was too little too late.