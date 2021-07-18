Darts results: Krzysztof Ratajski and Luke Humphries star on day two of World Matchplay

A review of day two of the Betfred World Matchplay, as Luke Humphries knocked James Wade out with a stunning display.
AFTERNOON SESSION
Krzysztof Ratajski and Luke Humprhies produced stunning performances to reach the second round of the Betfred World Matchplay.
The Polish Eagle beyond the first round for a third successive year by defeating Brendan Dolan 10-4 with the first 100+ average of the tournament so far (101.57).
Ratajski, who won seven of the first nine legs between 11 and 15 darts to take firm control, fired in five 180s compared to his opponent's one while he also pinned 10 of his 17 attempts at doubles as Dolan spurned eight of his.
The former World Grand Prix runner-up took out a match high checkout 121 to threaten a mini-fightback but it was too little too late.
Humphries also averaged above a ton with a stunning 101.08 as he thrashed 2007 World Matchplay champion James Wade 10-3 in a surprisingly one-sided battle.
It was a repeat of this year's UK Open final, which Wade triumphed 10-5, but on this occasion Cool Hand got his revenge with an imperious display, that included eight 180s in just 13 legs.
His power scoring - coupled with Wade's wasteful finishing (21.43%) meant he could afford to miss 17 darts at doubles as Wade never got going with an average of 93.48 and just a pair of maximums.
Glen Durrant's miserable season continued as he suffered a 10-6 defeat to debutant Callan Rydz, with both players averaging in the low 80s.
Duzza, who crashed out of the Premier League on Judgment Night earlier this season without a win, found himself 5-0 down to Rydz having spurned doubles in all of the legs.
The Winter Gardens crowd roared when he finally got off the mark while a 13-darter later on saw him reduce the deficit to 7-4.
Rydz took out 106 and 92 to turn the screw in this Tyne-Rees battle before completing victory with an 82 average, three 180s and 33% on his doubles. Duzza averaged 84, fired in a pair of maximums but missed 29 of his 35 attempts at doubles.
Sunday July 18
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (1930 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
Monday July 19 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
