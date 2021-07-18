Darts results: Krzysztof Ratajski and Luke Humphries star on day two of World Matchplay

A review of day two of the Betfred World Matchplay, as Luke Humphries knocked James Wade out with a stunning display.

AFTERNOON SESSION Krzysztof Ratajski and Luke Humphries produced stunning performances to reach the second round of the Betfred World Matchplay. The Polish Eagle beyond the first round for a third successive year by defeating Brendan Dolan 10-4 with the first 100+ average of the tournament so far (101.57). Ratajski, who won seven of the first nine legs between 11 and 15 darts to take firm control, fired in five 180s compared to his opponent's one while he also pinned 10 of his 17 attempts at doubles as Dolan spurned eight of his. The former World Grand Prix runner-up took out a match high checkout 121 to threaten a mini-fightback but it was too little too late.

𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗷𝘀𝗸𝗶 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦!



Brilliant opening performance from Krzysztof Ratajski as he beats Brendan Dolan 10-4.



102.03 average for the Polish Eagle - the highest so far! pic.twitter.com/2f89mifnuU — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 18, 2021

Humphries also averaged above a ton with a stunning 101.08 as he thrashed 2007 World Matchplay champion James Wade 10-3 in a surprisingly one-sided battle. It was a repeat of this year's UK Open final, which Wade triumphed 10-5, but on this occasion Cool Hand got his revenge with an imperious display, that included eight 180s in just 13 legs. His power scoring - coupled with Wade's wasteful finishing (21.43%) meant he could afford to miss 17 darts at doubles as Wade never got going with an average of 93.48 and just a pair of maximums.

𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗦 𝗪𝗔𝗗𝗘!



A stunning performance from Luke Humphries as he beats fourth seed James Wade 10-3 to storm into the Second Round!



What a display 👏 pic.twitter.com/9TTrrYZ559 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 18, 2021

"It was a very tough draw," Humphries told www.pdc.tv . "James played well in the UK Open final but it wasn't about revenge - he didn't play his best darts there. "I got in front of him early on and punished his mistakes. I felt that there was a lot more to give and I had a few slack darts, but my doubles were good at the right times and I can't be too critical of myself." Humphries has reached four finals in 2020 in establishing himself inside the top 32, and added: "I've been working hard and I think it's paying off. "This is just the start, I feel like there are better performances to come. I just seem at home on the big stage and I produce my best darts." Glen Durrant's miserable season continued as he suffered a 10-6 defeat to debutant Callan Rydz, with both players averaging in the low 80s. Duzza, who crashed out of the Premier League on Judgment Night earlier this season without a win, found himself 5-0 down to Rydz having spurned doubles in all of the legs. The Winter Gardens crowd roared when he finally got off the mark while a 13-darter later on saw him reduce the deficit to 7-4. Rydz took out 106 and 92 to turn the screw in this Tyne-Rees battle before completing victory with an 82 average, three 180s and 33% on his doubles. Duzza averaged 84, fired in a pair of maximums but missed 29 of his 35 attempts at doubles.