The new-look Premier League heads to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Thursday night as Peter Wright bids to make it two knockout 'titles' out of two but with Jonny Clayton in his half of the draw, we will be guaranteed a different final to what we saw in Cardiff.

Thursday February 10: Night two

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of 11 legs

Peter Wright (8/13) v Michael van Gerwen (5/4)

Head to Head : 23-2-64 (TV: 7-2-36)

: 23-2-64 (TV: 7-2-36) Meetings since start of 2021 : 3-2 (TV: 2-2)

: 3-2 (TV: 2-2) Tournament Average : 102.56 - 96.12

: 102.56 - 96.12 Tournament 180s (180s per leg) : 8 (0.30) - 2 (0.20)

: 8 (0.30) - 2 (0.20) Tournament Checkout % : 48.65% (18/39) - 40% (4/10)

: 48.65% (18/39) - 40% (4/10) Tournament 100+ Checkouts : 1 - 2

: 1 - 2 % legs won with a 100% checkout: 5.56% - 50%

Peter Wright is very much the man of the moment again after his Masters debacle and having produced a mesmerising display to thrash Jonny Clayton 6-1 with a 113.02 average in last week's final, he then went and maintained his sizzling momentum on the opening weekend of the Pro Tour season.

Snakebite overcame the Ferret yet again en route to Saturday's Players Championship semi-finals, where he lost to Ryan Searle despite averaging 100+ for the fifth time in a row, but on Sunday he went even further by beating Gerwyn Price in the final to close to within £5,500 of the world number one on the PDC's Order of Merit.

The world champion spoke about adopting a Phil Taylor-esque mindset after his triumph in Cardiff and he's certainly backing that up on a consistent basis - as long as he doesn't bring those Masters darts out to play again.

Even in a tightly-fought game like last Thursday's semi-final against Gary Anderson that went to an 11th leg, he has that aura bordering on invincibility like Michael van Gerwen once had.

Sadly for MVG, his fear factor has long gone and can't seem to buy a win right now. He lost 6-4 to Anderson in Cardiff despite averaging five points higher with 96 and on Saturday he was soundly beaten 6-3 by Daryl Gurney in a match where they both managed 98.

It got a whole lot worse on Sunday when he lost to Stephen Burton, who averaged just 89, in round three and unless he finds some form of old soon, it could be a very tough couple of months.

The stats, however, suggest he's not been doing too much wrong in recent months. The PDC released a graphic earlier this week which revealed his average over the last 100 legs played was 99.64 - third only to Jonny Clayton (100.34) and Peter Wright (99.65) - but his immediate form is a real worry.

Snakebite has won their last three meetings too, including last year's World Matchplay semi-finals (17-10) and the Players Championship Finals (10-6), so I'd expect him to make that four.

Scoreline prediction: 6-3