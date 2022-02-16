Sporting Life
Joe Cullen defeated Michael van Gerwen
Joe Cullen faces Michael van Gerwen in the Premier League

Premier League Darts: Night three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Chris Hammer
12:14 · WED February 16, 2022

Our guide for night three of the new Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.

The eight Premier League stars cross the sea for the first time this season ahead of Thursday night's action at the SSE Arena in Belfast but will we see a third different weekly winner to follow in the footsteps of Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton?

Below are all the stats you need ahead of Thursday's fixtures while the best bets, written previews and scoreline predictions will appear here on Thursday morning.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night three

Will appear here on Thursday morning

SL Acca: Will appear here

Thursday February 17: Night three

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Best of 11 legs

Michael Smith (5/4) v Gerwyn Price (8/13)

  • Head to Head: 15-13, 2 draws (TV: 6-6, 2 draws)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 1-3 (TV: 1-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Smith: 92.26 (2 games)
    Price: 93.68 (3 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Smith: 3 (18 legs, 0.17 per leg)
    Price: 5 (29 legs, 0.17 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %: 6/8 (75%) - 14/46 (30%)
  • Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 2 - 2
  • 100% checkouts per legs won: 0.33 - 0.14

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Joe Cullen (6/5) v Michael van Gerwen (4/6)

  • Head to Head: 6-17 (TV: 1-4)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 2-2 (TV: 1-1)
  • Tournament Average:
    Cullen: 95.94 (4 games)
    MVG: 101.40 (3 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Cullen: 17 (38 legs, 0.45 per leg)
    MVG: 7 (27 legs, 0.26 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %: 18/54 (33%) - 14/24 (58%)
  • Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 3 - 3
  • 100% checkouts per legs won: 0.17 - 0.21

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Gary Anderson (13/8) v Peter Wright (4/9)

  • Head to Head: 29-15, 3 draws (TV: 14-8)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 2-3 (TV: 1-3)
  • Tournament Average
    Anderson: 94.07 (3 games)
    Wright: 99.07 (4 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Anderson: 5 (30 legs, 0.17 per leg)
    Wright: 10 (34 legs, 0.29 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %: 14/30 (47%) - 19/41 (46%)
  • Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 2 - 1
  • 100% checkouts per legs won: 0.14 - 0.05

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

James Wade (2/1) v Jonny Clayton (4/11)

  • Head to Head: 6-11 (TV: 1-5)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 1-6 (TV: 1-3)
  • Tournament Average
    Wade: 89.36 (3 games)
    Clayton: 97.40 (8 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Wade: 4 (28 legs, 0.14 per leg)
    Clayton: 16 (54 legs, 0.30 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %: 13/36 (36%) - 31/68 (46%)
  • Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 3 - 3
  • 100% checkouts per legs won: 0.23 - 0.10

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Who will win night three?

Will appear here...

Weekly winner: Night three odds

  • Price: 7/2
  • Clayton: 7/2
  • Wright: 4/1
  • MVG: 9/2
  • Smith: 7/1
  • Cullen: 9/1
  • Wade: 12/1
  • Anderson: 12/1

