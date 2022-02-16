Our guide for night three of the new Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
The eight Premier League stars cross the sea for the first time this season ahead of Thursday night's action at the SSE Arena in Belfast but will we see a third different weekly winner to follow in the footsteps of Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton?
Below are all the stats you need ahead of Thursday's fixtures while the best bets, written previews and scoreline predictions will appear here on Thursday morning.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night three
Thursday February 17: Night three
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Best of 11 legs
Michael Smith (5/4) v Gerwyn Price (8/13)
- Head to Head: 15-13, 2 draws (TV: 6-6, 2 draws)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 1-3 (TV: 1-1)
- Tournament Average
Smith: 92.26 (2 games)
Price: 93.68 (3 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Smith: 3 (18 legs, 0.17 per leg)
Price: 5 (29 legs, 0.17 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %: 6/8 (75%) - 14/46 (30%)
- Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 2 - 2
- 100% checkouts per legs won: 0.33 - 0.14
Joe Cullen (6/5) v Michael van Gerwen (4/6)
- Head to Head: 6-17 (TV: 1-4)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 2-2 (TV: 1-1)
- Tournament Average:
Cullen: 95.94 (4 games)
MVG: 101.40 (3 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Cullen: 17 (38 legs, 0.45 per leg)
MVG: 7 (27 legs, 0.26 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %: 18/54 (33%) - 14/24 (58%)
- Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 3 - 3
- 100% checkouts per legs won: 0.17 - 0.21
Gary Anderson (13/8) v Peter Wright (4/9)
- Head to Head: 29-15, 3 draws (TV: 14-8)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 2-3 (TV: 1-3)
- Tournament Average
Anderson: 94.07 (3 games)
Wright: 99.07 (4 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Anderson: 5 (30 legs, 0.17 per leg)
Wright: 10 (34 legs, 0.29 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %: 14/30 (47%) - 19/41 (46%)
- Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 2 - 1
- 100% checkouts per legs won: 0.14 - 0.05
James Wade (2/1) v Jonny Clayton (4/11)
- Head to Head: 6-11 (TV: 1-5)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 1-6 (TV: 1-3)
- Tournament Average
Wade: 89.36 (3 games)
Clayton: 97.40 (8 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Wade: 4 (28 legs, 0.14 per leg)
Clayton: 16 (54 legs, 0.30 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %: 13/36 (36%) - 31/68 (46%)
- Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 3 - 3
- 100% checkouts per legs won: 0.23 - 0.10
Who will win night three?
Weekly winner: Night three odds
- Price: 7/2
- Clayton: 7/2
- Wright: 4/1
- MVG: 9/2
- Smith: 7/1
- Cullen: 9/1
- Wade: 12/1
- Anderson: 12/1
