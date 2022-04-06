Our guide for night nine of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
The eight Premier League stars head to the Leeds Arena on Thursday night as we reach the halfway point of the regular season.
You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night nine
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook
Thursday April 7: Night nine quarter-finals
- Venue: Leeds Arena
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Best of 11 legs
Michael Smith (11/10) v Peter Wright (8/11)
- Head to Head: 12-26, 2 draws (TV: 3-15, 2 draws)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 1-5 (TV: 0-4)
- Tournament Average
Smith: 96.00 (12 games)
Wright: 97.10 (14 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Smith: 35 (109 legs, 0.32 per leg)
Wright: 35 (127 legs, 0.28 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Smith: 54/120 (45.00%)
Wright: 65/157 (41.40%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Smith: 8 (14.81%)
Wright: 5 (7.69%)
Gary Anderson (6/4) v Michael van Gerwen (1/2)
- Head to Head: 20-47, 3 draws (TV: 14-28, 3 draws)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 2-5, 1 draw (TV: 1-4, 1 draw)
- Tournament Average
Anderson: 94.86 (10 games)
Van Gerwen: 99.26 (15 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Anderson: 26 (98 legs, 0.27 per leg)
Van Gerwen: 42 (137 legs, 0.31 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Anderson: 45/105 (43.81%)
Van Gerwen: 82/189 (43.39%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Anderson: 4 (8.70%)
Van Gerwen: 13 (15.85%)
Joe Cullen (6/5) v Jonny Clayton (4/6)
- Head to Head: 7-4 (TV: 1-4)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 1-2 (TV: 0-2)
- Tournament Average
Cullen: 92.37 (11 games)
Clayton: 95.80 (15 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Cullen: 44 (107 legs, 0.41 per leg)
Clayton: 30 (120 legs, 0.25 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Cullen: 49/147 (33.33%)
Clayton: 57/150 (38.00%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Cullen: 7 (14.29%)
Clayton: 11 (19.30%)
James Wade (6/4) v Gerwyn Price (1/2)
- Head to Head: 11-8, 1 draw (TV: 3-2, 1 draw)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 3-2 (TV: 2-1)
- Tournament Average
Wade: 93.73 (11 games)
Price: 97.93 (10 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Wade: 25 (104 legs, 0.24 per leg)
Price: 23 (98 legs, 0.23 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Wade: 48/129 (37.21%)
Price: 49/124 (40.50%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Wade: 11 (22.92%)
Price: 10 (20.41%)
Weekly winner: Night nine odds
- MVG: 3/1
- Price: 7/2
- Clayton: 7/2
- Wright: 9/2
- Smith: 8/1
- Cullen: 10/1
- Wade: 14/1
- Anderson: 16/1
Premier League Table & Format
NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won
- MVG NW 2 RU 1 SF 2 MW 10 LegD +23 Pts 17
- Clayton NW 2 RU 1 SF 2 MW 10 LegD +6 Pts 17
- Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 5 MW 9 LegD +2 Pts 16
- Cullen NW 1 RU 1 SF 2 MW 7 LegD -4 Pts 12
- Wade NW 0 RU 2 SF 2 MW 6 LegD -5 Pts 10
- Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 2 MW 5 LegD -3 Pts 9
- Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 1 MW 5 LegD -6 Pts 8
- Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 1 MW 4 LegD -7 Pts 7
Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.
- Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
- Runner-Up - 3 points
- Semi-Finalists - 2 points
