Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter

The PDC jokingly changed the name of 'Judgement Night' to 'Night Nine' on Twitter last night due to both Rob Cross and Glen Durrant being eliminated with a round of fixtures remaining but the race for the play-offs is anything but run.

Premier League Night Nine: April 21

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Maximum of 12 legs

Maximum of 12 legs Suggested Acca: Will appear here...

Glen Durrant (6/1) v Rob Cross (2/7), Draw (5/1)

Head to Head: 2-1 (TV: 2-0)

Meetings since start of 2020: 1-0 (TV: 1-0)

Last Meeting: 7-4 (Premier League 2020, August)

Career PDC Titles: 3-9 (TV: 1-4)

PDC Titles this season: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 86.55 - 96.52

Premier League 180’s this season: 6 - 26

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 3 - 2 (High Finish: 121 – 118)

Premier League checkout percentage: 27.94% - 45.65%

Premier League Position: 10th – 9th (0 Pts – 5 Pts)

Premier League leg difference: -37 / -5

Only one place separates this eliminated duo ahead of their Premier League farewell but there's obviously been a far bigger gap in their performances, with Rob Cross somewhat unfortunate to be heading home so soon.

Voltage began the week hoping to consolidate his play-off chances but three defeats in a row - following on from a loss at the end of the first week - means it's all over. However, in this four-match losing streak, three of them went to the final leg and in two of those he missed darts to guarantee a point.

Statistically he's been averaging as well as post while his doubling has been fourth best with a creditable 46% but ultimately his significant improvement over the past few months hasn't quite been enough to get him through to the second half of the season.

He'll obviously want to sign off with a win and if he maintains his previous performance levels he should do that against Glen Durrant, who is yet to average above 90 in the Premier League this season and posted a mark of 79 against Peter Wright last night.

Even though Cross hasn't been prolific with his high checkouts, I'm still going for the 'match treble' considering he should win the vast majority of legs tonight, while he also bosses those 180 stats.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-7

Suggested bet: Cross to win, hit highest checkout and most 180s at 6/4 (Sky Bet)

Jonny Clayton (5/2) v Michael van Gerwen (4/5), Draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 6-11 (TV: 3-5)

Meetings since start of 2020: 3-1 (TV: 2-1)

Last Meeting: 6-1 (Players Championship, February 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 7-138 (TV: 3-55)

PDC Titles this season: 3-0 (TV: 1-0)

Premier League Average this season: 101.08 - 97.5

Premier League 180’s this season: 29 - 19

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 4 - 7 (High Finish: 141 – 148)

Premier League checkout percentage: 36.28% - 35.25%

Premier League Position: 8th – 2nd (8 Pts – 11 Pts)

Premier League leg difference: -2 / +12

Preview will appear here soon...

Prediction: Will appear here...

Suggested bet: Will appear here...

Nathan Aspinall (11/8) v Gary Anderson (6/4), Draw (11/4)

Head to Head: 3-2, 1 draw (TV: 2-1)

Meetings since start of 2020: 1-1, 1 draw (TV: 0-1, 1 draw)

Last Meeting: 6-8 (Premier League, August 2020)

Career PDC Titles: 5-46 (TV: 2-15)

PDC Titles this season: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 98.39 - 96.51

Premier League 180’s this season: 27 - 32

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 6 - 5 (High Finish: 146 – 156)

Premier League checkout percentage: 48.57% - 35.66%

Premier League Position: 3rd – 5th (11 Pts – 8 Pts)

Premier League leg difference: +11 / +1

Preview will appear here soon...

Prediction: Will appear here...

Suggested bet: Will appear here...

Jose de Sousa (6/4) v Peter Wright (5/4), Draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 3-3 (TV: 0-1)

Meetings since start of 2020: 1-3 (TV: 0-1)

Last Meeting: 7-8 (Players Championship, November 2020)

Career PDC Titles: 3-35 (TV: 1-8)

PDC Titles this season: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 99.49 - 97.67

Premier League 180’s this season: 43 - 18

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 3 - 6 (High Finish: 141 – 156)

Premier League checkout percentage: 39.47% - 50.60%

Premier League Position: 6th – 7th (8 Pts – 8 Pts)

Premier League leg difference: 0 / -1

Preview will appear here soon...

Prediction: Will appear here...

Suggested bet: Will appear here...

Dimitri Van den Bergh (1/1) v James Wade (15/8), Draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 2-2, 1 draw (TV: 0-2, 1 draw)

Meetings since start of 2020: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

Last Meeting: 15-16 (Grand Slam of Darts, November 2020)

Career PDC Titles: 1-38 (TV: 1-11)

PDC Titles this season: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

Premier League Average this season: 98.29 - 97.41

Premier League 180’s this season: 37 - 18

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 7 - 8 (High Finish: 164 – 152)

Premier League checkout percentage: 45.68% - 47.31%

Premier League Position: 1st – 4th (12 Pts – 9 Pts)

Premier League leg difference: +12 / +7

Preview will appear here soon...

Prediction: Will appear here...

Suggested bet: Will appear here...

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Dimitri Van den Bergh P 8 W 5 D 2 L 1 LegD +14 Pts 12 Michael van Gerwen P 8 W 4 D 3 L 1 LegD +12 Pts 11 Nathan Aspinall P 8 W 4 D 3 L 1 LegD +11 Pts 11 James Wade P 8 W 4 D 1 L 3 LegD +7 Pts 9 Gary Anderson P 8 W 3 D 2 L 3 LegD +1 Pts 8 Jose de Sousa P 8 W 3 D 2 L 3 LegD 0 Pts 8 Peter Wright P 8 W 3 D 2 L 3 LegD -1 Pts 8 Jonny Clayton P 8 W 3 D 2 L 3 LegD -2 Pts 8 Rob Cross P 7 W 2 D 1 L 4 LegD -3 Pts 5 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 7 W 0 D 0 L 7 LegD -31 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL TOURNAMENT GUIDE INCLUDING RESULTS, TABLE & HISTORY

More darts content