In such a Premier League where standings are incredibly close, the players will not only be vying for points on the eve of Judgement Night but also keeping more than one eye on their legs difference. It will be an interesting couple of night’s action for sure as players vie for position.

Premier League Night Eight: April 21

Rob Cross (15/8) v Nathan Aspinall (Evs), Draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 4-3 (TV: 2-2)

Meetings since start of 2020: 1-1 (1-0)

Last Meeting: 5-6 (Players Championship, February 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 9-5 (TV: 4-2)

PDC Titles this season: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 97.35 – 98.97

Premier League 180’s this season: 24 – 23

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 2 - 5 (High Finish: 118 – 144)

Premier League checkout percentage: 45.68% - 47.31%

Premier League Position: 9th – 2nd (5 Pts – 9 Pts)

Premier League leg difference: +9 / -3

The opening game of night eight sees two players at opposing ends of the league table. Aspinall currently sits second in the table and Cross in ninth, potentially facing elimination tomorrow night if his fortunes don’t change.

Since the action has returned this week ‘Voltage’ has lost both matches despite very respectable averages of 100.54 and 99.95. Aspinall on the other hand has gained a victory and draw from two high class encounters against Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton.

Both players have somewhat improved on early season performances during this year’s Premier League campaign. ‘The Asp’ has managed to grind out results and looks a very confident player of late with his only defeat this year coming at the hands of table topping Dimitri Van Den Bergh in what was arguably a game he deserved something out of.

Cross on the other hand, despite playing some of his most consistent darts over the past eighteen months seems to be on the end of defeats, losing four of his last five. His sole victory amongst these games being against Jonny Clayton.

There’s not a great deal to choose between the two on tournament stats with averages, 180’s and double percentages all very similar. The biggest difference between the two seems to be the 100+ checkouts which favours Aspinall 5-2. I think this could be crucial in determining the outcome of the match and believe one big finish could be enough to turn this match in the favour of the form man.

Predicted Scoreline: 5-7

Suggested Bet: Match to have over 10.5 legs, highest checkout over 101.5 and over 5.5 180s’ at 13/8 (Sky Bet)

Gary Anderson (7/4) v Dimitri Van Den Bergh (11/10), Draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 0-2 (TV: 0-2)

Meetings since start of 2020: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

Last Meeting: 10-18 (Matchplay Final, July 2020)

Career PDC Titles: 46-1 (TV: 15-1)

PDC Titles this season: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 97.41 – 100.31

Premier League 180’s this season: 28 – 33

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 4 - 7 (High Finish 156 – 164)

Premier League checkout percentage: 40.20% - 38.74%

Premier League Position: 6th – 1st (8 – 10)

Premier League leg difference: +3 / +12

This is a repeat of last year’s World Matchplay final, a match which saw Dimitri run out an emphatic 18-10 winner as he claimed his maiden PDC title. That was only the second meeting between the pair, the other result also being a victory for Dancing Dimitri.

The head to head and current form, with Van Den Bergh currently topping the table suggests that Belgian star is the man to side with in this match. His tournament average is over the hundred mark, nearly some 3 points higher than that of ‘The Flying Scotsman’ and the 180 count favours him by five also. The Belgian is the higher scorer of the pair too throughout the Premier League. His first nine tournament average is 112.00 and Anderson’s is 107.51.

Anderson has not registered a ton plus average in his last eleven matches whereas Dimitri has done so five times over the same number of games and done so in four of his last six. What makes Van Den Bergh’s performances even more impressive is that throughout 2021 he’s shown resolve to come on top.

He’s recovered from his early year knee operation and looks very comfortable now and he’s also statistically faced the toughest opponents who have averaged 97.19 against him across all matches in 2021. In comparison Anderson’s have averaged 93.41.

Whilst a solid rather than spectacular Anderson will push his opponent all the way I expect the current Premier Leagues form player to just edge this match and come out on top.

Predicted Scoreline: 5-7

Suggested Bet: Dimitri Van Den Bergh to win at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Michael Van Gerwen (10/11) v Jose De Sousa (2/1), Draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 3-2 (TV: 1-0)

Meetings since start of 2020: 2-2 (TV: 1-0)

Last Meeting: 10-9 (UK Open, March 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 138-3 (TV: 55-1)

PDC Titles this season: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 96.50 – 99.60

Premier League 180’s this season: 12 - 36

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 6 - 3 (High Finish: 148 – 141)

Premier League checkout percentage: 35.59% - 41.00%

Premier League Position: 3rd – 5th (9 - 8)

Premier League leg difference: +9/+3

These two met early in the year in their only televised encounter to date and in that Michael Van Gerwen came out on top in a last leg decider in the UK Open.

That was their fourth meeting since the start of 2020 and there’s not much between them at all. They have won two matches each with De Sousa leading 26-25 in legs and their respective averages being 100.37 and 99.20 across these matches, once again slightly in favour of ‘The Special One.’

Both these players laboured to victory to an extent against the struggling Glen Durrant during the last two nights. Van Gerwen averaging just 87.63 to prevail 7-3 on night six and De Sousa averaging a more respectable 96.09 as he came out on top 7-4 last night.

The aforementioned victory over ‘Duzza’ was MVG’s only victory in his last four Premier League matches and last night against Anderson, despite MVG pretty much always being ahead in the score line after the first couple of legs it was the Scot who looked the more at ease as they drew 6-6. De Sousa on the other is now on a run of three consecutive Premier League victories and is closing in on the top four after a relatively slow start.

For me at the moment MVG is not in a rich vein of form and is hard to predict. De Sousa on the other hand seems the more consistent of the two. His stats back that up too. Three points higher on the tournament average, three times as many 180’s than his opponent and a better doubles percentage.

It’s on this basis that I’m going for the Portuguese to outscore and prevail in what could become a pivotal match in the final standings at the end of the league phase and the race to make the Play-Offs.

Predicted Scoreline: 4-7

Suggested Bet: De Sousa to win the match and hit the most 180’s at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

James Wade (7/4) v Jonny Clayton (11/10), Draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 5-8 (TV: 0-3)

Meetings since start of 2020: 0-3 (TV: 0-1)

Last Meeting: 5-8 (Players Championship, March 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 38-7 (TV: 11-2)

PDC Titles this season: 1-3 (TV: 1-1)

Premier League Average this season: 96.52 – 100.85

Premier League 180’s this season: 13 - 28

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 7 – 4 (High Finish: 152 – 141)

Premier League checkout percentage: 50.00% - 35.78%

Premier League Position: 7th – 4th (7 – 8)

Premier League leg difference: +2 / +3

James Wade recorded an important and very impressive 7-4 victory last night against Peter Wright with a 105.76 average and a masterful display of finishing as he hit 63.6% of his doubles. He started the evening in ninth place and ended it in seventh crucially 2 points ahead of Rob Cross and 1 above Wright with two matches to go before the Premier League is reduced to eight players.

‘The Machine’ has two difficult matches upcoming with Clayton first, then Van Den Bergh the following night and knows Cross and Wright both have Durrant to play so he’ll be looking to back last nights victory up with some further points in this next two games. It was also pleasing to see whatever caused him to appear to have a minor leg injury on Monday night had been resolved last night as he was moving much more freely.

His opponent Clayton is still playing well, with a tournament average of 100.85 but he’s only won one of his last four Premier League games after a blistering start. He did manage to pick up a point in a very good game with Nathan Aspinall last night but those results have seen him drop from league leader to fourth with doubles the main concern as he looks to halt the slide.

Remarkably given we are so early in 2021 these players have already met three times and interestingly it’s Jonny who’s won all three with a leg count of 24-16 in favour of the Welshman, in games he’s played very well, averaging 102.82 across them. This will certainly give ‘The Ferret’ the belief he’s the more in form player heading into this.

I don’t think that will bother Wade at all, he’ll just get up there and play is usual game. If he can reproduce the kind of performance he did last night he’ll crucially add at least another point to his tally, he certainly seems to be hitting Double Twenty very handily. During this year’s event he’s now hit it eighteen times from thirty five attempts and that should hold him in good stead here.

Predicted Scoreline: 6-6

Suggested Bet: Either player to checkout exactly 121 at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

Peter Wright (1/4) v Glen Durrant (7/1), Draw (5/1)

Head to Head: 8-1-4 (TV: 4-1-2)

Meetings since start of 2020:

Last Meeting: 4-6 (Players Championship, February 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 35-4 (TV: 8-1)

PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 98.00 – 87.40

Premier League 180’s this season: 16 - 5

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 5 – 2 (High Finish 140 – 108)

Premier League checkout percentage: 51.47% - 29.03%

Premier League Position: 8th – 10th (6 – 0)

Premier League leg difference: -7 / -31

Elimination was officially confirmed for the 2020 Premier League Champion Glen Durrant last night following a 7-4 defeat at the hands of Jose De Sousa. That was the most legs he’s won in a single match during this year’s event. In comparison last year as he lifted the crown, only once in his eighteen matches did he not manage to win at least five legs in a match and that was in what was almost a dead rubber in the very last league game as he lost 8-2 to Nathan Aspinall before the Play-Offs.

Still sitting at the foot of the table and pointless last night was a vast improvement for a long period of the match only to succumb in the latter stages as his average dropped below the ninety mark. It would be nice to see ‘Duzza’ pick up at least a point across these last two games and matches against eighth place Peter Wright and ninth place Rob Cross probably represent his best opportunity so far in a Premier League that’s been unforgiving on an out of sorts Durrant.

These have met once this season and given ‘Duzza’ has been out of form it was he who won 6-4 at Players Championship Three, an event that gave him his best run at a tournament this year. On that day however he was 10 points inferior to Wright still and the tournament averages suggest that’s currently the case also.

‘Snakebite’ following last night’s defeat to Wade finds himself sat in eighth on six points. He’s only two points off Clayton in fourth so won’t be panicking just yet but knows with Jose De Sousa up next for him tomorrow night he must take something from this game and preferably by a decent margin as he has the second worst leg difference as things stand currently.

Two defeats to players averaging 105+ the last two nights have probably made his plight look worse than it is but yet again he tinkered with his darts last night in search of perfection. Having said that he looked much better and was just put to the sword late on by a ruthless James Wade. A game that was difficult to call with the score line standing at 4-4.

His finishing has been sublime through the event so far, he has a doubles percentage in excess of 50% and he’s still yet to miss a check out when he’s come to the oche with three darts in hand requiring a double (15/15). His tournament statistics in general are far superior to those of his opponent and I expect him to prevail here with a decent amount in hand.

Predicted Scoreline: 7-3

Suggested Bet: Peter Wright to win the match, score over 2.5 180’s and checkout over 86.5 at 13/8 (Sky Bet)

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Dimitri Van den Bergh P 7 W 4 D 2 L 1 LegD +12 Pts 10 Nathan Aspinall P 7 W 3 D 3 L 1 LegD +9 Pts 9 Michael van Gerwen P 6 W 3 D 3 L 1 LegD +9 Pts 9 Gary Anderson P 7 W 3 D 2 L 2 LegD +3 Pts 8 Jonny Clayton P 7 W 3 D 2 L 2 LegD +3 Pts 8 Jose de Sousa P 7 W 3 D 2 L 2 LegD +3 Pts 8 James Wade P 7 W 3 D 1 L 3 LegD +2 Pts 7 Peter Wright P 7 W 2 D 2 L 3 LegD -7 Pts 6 Rob Cross P 7 W 2 D 1 L 4 LegD -3 Pts 5 Glen Durrant P 7 W 0 D 0 L 7 LegD -31 Pts 0

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

