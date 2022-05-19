You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow on Thursday morning.

There's just two nights of regular season action remaining so the likes of Gerwyn Price, Joe Cullen and Michael Smith are desperate for points in the race to reach the play-offs.

Thursday May 19: Night 15 quarter-finals

Venue: The O2, London

The O2, London TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of 11 legs

Gerwyn Price (19/20) v Jonny Clayton (10/11)

Head to Head : 12-9 (TV: 4-6)

: 12-9 (TV: 4-6) Meetings in 2022 : 0-2 (TV: 0-2)

Price : 96.70 (21 games)

Clayton : 98.57 (30 games)

Price : 40 (194 legs, 0.20 per leg)

Clayton : 83 (279 legs, 0.29 per leg)

Price : 96/248 ( 39 %)

Clayton : 152/364 ( 42% )

Price: 15 (15.62%)

Clayton: 18 (11.84%)

Gerwyn Price showed his true fighting spirit with his back against the wall last week by winning the night and keeping his play-off hopes alive.

The Iceman had managed just three match wins since his memorable triumph in Belfast way back on February 17 and had failed to post a 100+ averaging in his last 10 Premier League games - but he produced two of those en route to the final, where he held his nerve in a deciding leg to overcome Michael van Gerwen.

Considering he's now two points behind fourth-placed Peter Wright with two weeks of the regular season remaining, he realistically needs to reach at least the final at the O2 to give himself a strong chance in Newcastle. Although losing a final to Peter Wright tonight would obviously be a disaster.

His first concern is overcoming his close friend Jonny Clayton, who has already qualified for the play-offs and sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Now some may make a strong case for the motivation levels being a factor in Price's favour - but make no mistake about it, the Ferret would love to finish on top of the table and I'm sure he'd even fancy his title chances a little bit more if Price wasn't involved!

Clayton has been in breathtaking form all season and while he suffered defeat to Michael Smith last Thursday and also a surprising early exit at the Czech Darts Open, I expect him to bounce back here.

Price also lost a heated first-round encounter with Adrian Lewis at the weekend, missing 15 of his 18 attempts at doubles, so he's still not at his consistent best despite his efforts last week.

Scoreline prediction: 4-6

Michael Smith (11/8) v Michael van Gerwen (8/15)

Head to Head : 9-37 (TV: 4-17)

: 9-37 (TV: 4-17) Meetings in 2022 : 0-5 (TV: 0-5)

Smith : 96.81 (22 games)

Van Gerwen : 99.54 (29 games)

Smith : 64 (203 legs, 0.31 per leg)

Van Gerwen : 80 (272 legs, 0.29 per leg)

Smith : 96/224 ( 43% )

Van Gerwen : 155/399 ( 39% )

Smith: 12 (12.50%)

Van Gerwen: 20 (12.90%)

Michael Smith must be wondering what he's done to offend the Darting Gods this season.

Based on performances and statistics, Bully Boy shouldn't really be second bottom of the table without a nightly victory to his name but that's the grim reality and he sadly has very little hope of reaching the play-offs.

Unless, of course, he finally pulls off the results he deserves in last chance saloon.

Part of his problem is the fact he's run into Michael van Gerwen five times out of 22 games this season - including three semi-finals and one final - and lost all of them by scorelines of 6-5 (x4) and 6-4, while his other two last four appearances have been against Jonny Clayton!

Both of his most recent runs in the last two weeks have been ended by MVG in deciders and unless he bucks the trend in this quarter-final, then his race is run.

I've sided with Smith, who won two Players Championship titles last week, to win the last couple of nights and I still think he's playing well enough to finally break his duck.

Van Gerwen has been imperious at times this season but there's still clearly moments of weakness that these Premier League players can exploit.

As for this match, I like the look of both players to throw three or more 180s each given how prolific they've been on maximums this season.

Scoreline prediction: 6-4

James Wade (11/10) v Peter Wright (8/11)

Head to Head : 22-23, 1 draw (TV: 12-12, 1 draw)

: 22-23, 1 draw (TV: 12-12, 1 draw) Meetings in 2022 : 1-2 (TV: 1-2)

Wade : 95.02 (26 games)

Wright : 97.06 (24 games)

Wade : 43 (239 legs, 0.18 per leg)

Wright : 64 (221 legs, 0.28 per leg)

Wade : 121/275 ( 44% )

Wright : 105/267 ( 39% )

Wade: 19 (15.70%)

Wright: 12 (11.55%)

James Wade returns to the Premier League stage after missing last week's action - as well as the Czech Darts Open - due to his recovery from an illness which ended his European Darts Open campaign at the semi-final stage.

The Machine was subsequently taken to a German hospital suffering from nausea, high blood pressure and dizziness before eventually returning home last Wednesday, so it's great to see him back to continue his superb season.

However, it's very hard to know what kind of condition he'll be in, whereas Peter Wright skipped the weekend's European Tour event to "reset my arm and my concentration levels".

He added: "I hadn't been playing proper darts. I needed a couple of days just to reset myself. I know I've got a busy time coming up. I take a little bit of time off here and there just to recharge the batteries and get proper focus."

Snakebite certainly hadn't been playing like a world champion in recent weeks, losing three successive Premier League quarter-finals with very ordinary averages so he has probably made the right decision to recharge during this incredibly hectic schedule.

I wouldn't want to advise any bet given the circumstances and if this was any other week I'd say Wade was overpriced. But on this occasion, it could be safer going with Wright.

Scoreline prediction: 4-6

Joe Cullen (4/6) v Gary Anderson (13/10)

Head to Head : 5-7 (TV: 2-2)

: 5-7 (TV: 2-2) Meetings in 2022 : 2-1 (TV: 2-0)

Cullen : 91.85 (21 games)

Anderson : 94.51 (17 games)

Cullen : 63 (189 legs, 0.33 per leg)

Anderson : 39 (161 legs, 0.24 per leg)

Cullen : 91/245 ( 37 %)

Anderson : 71/165 ( 43 %)

Cullen: 11 (12.08%)

Anderson: 11 (15.49%)

You wouldn't have thought Joe Cullen v Gary Anderson could be billed as a grudge match but after what happened in Rotterdam, there could be a little needle in the O2 air tonight.