Our guide for the 13th night of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
Scotland hosts its second night of the season as the eight stars head to Glasgow, where Gary Anderson opens up proceedings against fellow home favourite Peter Wright.
You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow.
Will appear here on Thursday morning
Thursday May 5: Night 13 quarter-finals
- Venue: OVO Arena, Glasgow
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Best of 11 legs
Peter Wright (4/9) v Gary Anderson (2/1)
- Head to Head: 17-30, 3 draws (TV: 10-15)
- Meetings in 2022: 4-1 (TV: 4-1)
- Tournament Average
Wright: 97.79 (22 games)
Anderson: 94.69 (14 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Wright: 62 (206 legs, 0.30 per leg)
Anderson: 34 (138 legs, 0.25 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Wright: 102/261 (39%)
Anderson: 57/143 (40%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Wright: 11 (10.78%)
Gary Anderson: 6 (10.52%)
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Jonny Clayton (8/11) v James Wade (13/8)
- Head to Head: 12-8 (TV: 6-3)
- Meetings in 2022: 2-2 (TV: 2-2)
- Tournament Average
Clayton: 98.72 (26 games)
Wade: 95.09 (25 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Clayton: 72 (241 legs, 0.30 per leg)
Wade: 42 (231 legs, 0.18 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Clayton: 129/317 (41%)
Wade: 119/270 (44%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Clayton: 13 (10.71%)
Wade: 19 (15.96%)
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Gerwyn Price (4/6) v Michael Smith (6/4)
- Head to Head: 14-17, 2 draws (TV: 7-8, 2 draws)
- Meetings in 2022: 1-3 (TV: 1-3)
- Tournament Average
Price: 96.51 (17 games)
Smith: 96.69 (18 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Price: 33 (155 legs, 0.21 per leg)
Smith: 50 (161 legs, 0.31 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Price: 75/202 (37%)
Smith: 74/173 (43%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Price: 13 (17.33%)
Smith: 11 (14.86%)
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Joe Cullen (9/4)
- Head to Head: 19-7 (TV: 6-2)
- Meetings in 2022: 2-2 (TV: 2-2)
- Tournament Average
Van Gerwen: 99.83 (24 games)
Cullen: 91.98 (20 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Van Gerwen: 67 (212 legs, 0.32 per leg)
Cullen: 60 (179 legs, 0.34 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Van Gerwen: 123/304 (40%)
Cullen: 83/227 (37%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Van Gerwen: 18 (14.63%)
Cullen: 10 (10.07%)
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Weekly winner: Sky Bet night 13 odds
- MVG: 5/2
- Clayton: 7/2
- Wright: 7/2
- Price: 9/2
- Wade: 8/1
- Smith: 10/1
- Cullen: 12/1
- Anderson: 16/1
Premier League Table & Format
NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won
- Clayton NW 3 RU 2 SF 4 MW 17 LegD +17 Pts 29
- MVG NW 3 RU 2 SF 2 MW 15 LegD +40 Pts 25
- Wade NW 2 RU 3 SF 3 MW 15 LegD +6 Pts 25
- Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 7 MW 11 LegD -2 Pts 20
- Cullen NW 1 RU 2 SF 2 MW 9 LegD -7 Pts 15
- Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 4 MW 7 LegD -11 Pts 13
- Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 2 MW 6 LegD -13 Pts 10
- Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 1 MW 4 LegD -19 Pts 7
Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.
- Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
- Runner-Up - 3 points
- Semi-Finalists - 2 points
