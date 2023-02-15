1pt over 8.5 legs, over 4.5 180s and a checkout of more than 101.5 in Price v Smith at evens (Sky Bet)

Thursday February 16: Night three

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Glasgow

Nathan Aspinall (2/1) v Michael van Gerwen (4/11)

Head to Head : 5-11, 1 draw (TV: 2-7, 1 draw)

: 5-11, 1 draw (TV: 2-7, 1 draw) 2022 Head to Head : 0-3 (TV: 0-2)

: 0-3 (TV: 0-2) PL Average : 97.97 - 102.36

: 97.97 - 102.36 PL 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.29

: 0.33 - 0.29 PL checkout percentage : 35.21% - 49.12%

: 35.21% - 49.12% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 12% - 17.8%

Michael van Gerwen must be wondering if he's run over a black cat having failed to win either Premier League night so far despite some exhilarating performances.

Either that, or the most rational explanation that averages are simply less relevant than usual in such a short format.

MVG posted a mesmerising 110.75 compared to Gerwyn Price's 96.88 in last week's semi-final only to run out a 6-5 loser while the previous week he also lost a deciding leg in the final to Chris Dobey.

Van Gerwen's average of 102.36 across his five matches so far is considerably higher than anyone else but at least from a points perspective, he's still joint top of an embryonic table alongside Dobey, Price and Nathan Aspinall on five.

Aspinall, who is yet to lose a quarter-final, was on fire last week when averaging 105 against both Peter Wright and Michael Smith only to run out of steam against Price, so he'll be well up for a crack at Mighty Mike.

However, he has lost their last five meetings dating back to the 2021 Premier League and this run includes four majors - the 2021 & 2022 World Matchplay, the 2021 European Championship and the 2022 World Grand Prix.

Most of these were pretty close and we could be in for another hard-fought encounter in Glasgow that van Gerwen pinches.

Scoreline prediction: 4-6

Peter Wright (4/7) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (13/10)

Head to Head : 12-3, 1 draw (TV: 3-1, 1 draw)

: 12-3, 1 draw (TV: 3-1, 1 draw) 2022 Head to Head : 2-1 (TV: 1-1)

: 2-1 (TV: 1-1) PL Average : 100.48 - 95.24

: 100.48 - 95.24 PL 180s per leg : 0.28 - 0.25

: 0.28 - 0.25 PL checkout percentage : 35.29% - 46.67%

: 35.29% - 46.67% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 66.66% - 14.28%

Peter Wright is still searching for his first win of the season after suffering back-to-back 6-3 defeats that could have been so much different if he'd been as prolific with the 'easy' finishes than the big checkouts.

Of the six legs he's won so far, four have been from the 100+ range (156, 133, 122 and 121) but apart from that his doubling has generally let him despite averaging very healthily.

Dimitri Van den Bergh's usual scoring power has been lacking somewhat but he's been unfortunate to come up against his nemesis Michael van Gerwen in two of his three matches so far and could well face him again if he overcomes Wright.

He has an awful record against the player he calls his Mr Miyagi, winning just three of their 16 matches and one of those was the 2022 World Matchplay quarter-finals when their relationship soared for a few months.

Snakebite would get his revenge in the German Darts Open final in September before edging a tight battle at the World Grand Prix, and you'd have to say his recent performance levels look marginally higher than Van den Bergh on the televised stages, especially considering he won the Nordic Darts Masters towards the end of January.

Neither player had a particularly great start to the Pro Tour campaign at the weekend although the Belgian's 109 average in his opening match means his overall mark of 102.66 sits him top of the charts.

Scoreline prediction: 6-4

Gerwyn Price (10/11) v Michael Smith (10/11)

Head to Head : 16-19, 2 draws (TV: 7-10, 2 draws)

: 16-19, 2 draws (TV: 7-10, 2 draws) 2022 Head to Head : 3-5 (TV: 1-5)

: 3-5 (TV: 1-5) PL Average : 94.65 - 97.09

: 94.65 - 97.09 PL 180s per leg : 0.22 - 0.14

: 0.22 - 0.14 PL checkout percentage : 40% - 46.43%

: 40% - 46.43% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 9.09% - 14.02%

Gerwyn Price got his season up and running last week when triumphing in Cardiff - and nobody can have any qualms about him finally getting some assistance from the crowd!

After coming through a deciding leg with Chris Dobey, he managed to take Michael van Gerwen to the wire in the semi-finals despite averaging almost 14 points less than the Dutchman's incredible 110.75 before the home fans whistles came to his rescue.

The final against Nathan Aspinall was much more routine, winning 6-3, but his overall performances won't exactly strike any fear into Michael Smith ahead of their Glasgow showdown.

Bully Boy got his first points of the season by defeating Jonny Clayton 6-3 with an average of 100 but was outfought by Nathan Aspinall in the semi-finals.

Although he's averaged over 100 twice in his three games so far, he's bizarrely struggling to find his maximum range, with just four hit so far at a meagre 0.14 per leg.

He did rescover his touch with 13 in 35 legs (0.37) across the weekend's Players Championship events but he averaged just 91.66 over his nine games. That said, his opponents didn't really push him much and did all he needed to do in the seven matches he won.

It's a tough one to call but I think it will be close enough to help the pair achieve Sky Bet's Match Action targets of over 8.5 legs, over 4.5 180s and a checkout of more than 101.5.

Scoreline prediction: 6-4

Jonny Clayton (8/11) v Chris Dobey (11/10)

Head to Head : 4-4 (TV: 1-0)

: 4-4 (TV: 1-0) 2022 Head to Head : 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-0 (TV: 0-0) PL Average : 94.81 - 95.22

: 94.81 - 95.22 PL 180s per leg : 0.18 - 0.27

: 0.18 - 0.27 PL checkout percentage : 29.41% - 42.59%

: 29.41% - 42.59% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 20% - 13.04%

Chris Dobey is following a similar path that Jonny Clayton took two years ago having broken his major duck at the Masters and then taking the Premier League challenge completely in his stride.

Whether he can repeat Clayton's heroics and win the title on his debut remains to be seen but the night one winner has certainly made a positive start - and it could have been even better had he come out the right side of a last-leg decider against Gerwyn Price in Cardiff.

Clayton, by contrast, will be frustrated about his start to the season from a results perspective but his performance levels in 2023 overall suggest a change in fortune is just around the corner.

Apart from last week's 89.37 during a 6-3 defeat to Michael Smith, he's been averaging in the high 90s on stage so far while he produced some similarly strong displays on the Pro Tour this past weekend and won seven of his nine games.

Clayton is marginal favourite to edge this contest and although I think he'll do it, I'm also going to throw Dobey hitting most 180s into the equation even though he strangely failed to land one in 11 legs against Gerwyn Price.

The Northumberland ace found his usual range at the weekend with 12 in 32 legs (0.37 per leg) while Clayton, who has only managed 0.18 per leg in the Premier League so far, hit 16 in 54 (0.30).

Scoreline prediction: 6-4