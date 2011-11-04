Will appear here...

Thursday May 11: Night 15

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue : Sheffield Arena

: Sheffield Arena Jonny Clayton: 111/253 (43.87%)

111/253 (43.87%) Gerwyn Price: 159/399 (%)

159/399 (%) Chris Dobey: 82/209 (%)

82/209 (%) Michael van Gerwen: 149/381 (39.10%)

149/381 (39.10%) Dimitri Van den Bergh: 86/220 (39.09%)

86/220 (39.09%) Michael Smith: 136/349 (38.96%)

136/349 (38.96%) Peter Wright: 80/211 ( %)

80/211 ( %) Nathan Aspinall: 113/319 (%)

Gerwyn Price (2/5) v Nathan Aspinall (7/4)

Head to Head : 13-11 (TV: 4-8)

: 13-11 (TV: 4-8) 2023 Head to Head : 2-2 (TV: 2-2)

: 2-2 (TV: 2-2) PL Average : 98.13 - 95.53

: 98.13 - 95.53 PL 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.31

: 0.33 - 0.31 PL checkout percentage : 39.84% - 35.42%

: 39.84% - 35.42% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 6.9% - 14.2%

Chris Dobey (11/10) v Peter Wright (8/11)

Head to Head : 3-4 (TV: 1-0)

: 3-4 (TV: 1-0) 2023 Head to Head : 1-0 (TV: 1-0)

: 1-0 (TV: 1-0) PL Average : 97.27 - 93.51

: 97.27 - 93.51 PL 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.21

: 0.29 - 0.21 PL checkout percentage : 39.23% - 37.91%

: 39.23% - 37.91% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 14.6% - 12.5%

Michael van Gerwen (4/5) v Michael Smith (19/20)

Head to Head : 39-14 (TV: 19-9)

: 39-14 (TV: 19-9) 2023 Head to Head : 2-2 (TV: 2-2)

: 2-2 (TV: 2-2) PL Average : 98.27 - 97.52

: 98.27 - 97.52 PL 180s per leg : 0.30 - 0.36

: 0.30 - 0.36 PL checkout percentage : 39.10% - 38.96%

: 39.10% - 38.96% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 11.4% - 11.8%

Jonny Clayton (8/13) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (5/4)

Head to Head : 6-9 (TV: 5-6)

: 6-9 (TV: 5-6) 2023 Head to Head : 1-1 (TV: 1-1)

: 1-1 (TV: 1-1) PL Average : 94.52 - 95.12

: 94.52 - 95.12 PL 180s per leg : 0.19 - 0.27

: 0.19 - 0.27 PL checkout percentage : 43.87% - 39.09%

: 43.87% - 39.09% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.5% - 8.1%

