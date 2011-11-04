The Cazoo Premier League Darts season continues in Sheffield on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.
Thursday May 11: Night 15
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Sheffield Arena
- Jonny Clayton: 111/253 (43.87%)
- Gerwyn Price: 159/399 (%)
- Chris Dobey: 82/209 (%)
- Michael van Gerwen: 149/381 (39.10%)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 86/220 (39.09%)
- Michael Smith: 136/349 (38.96%)
- Peter Wright: 80/211 ( %)
- Nathan Aspinall: 113/319 (%)
Gerwyn Price (2/5) v Nathan Aspinall (7/4)
- Head to Head: 13-11 (TV: 4-8)
- 2023 Head to Head: 2-2 (TV: 2-2)
- PL Average: 98.13 - 95.53
- PL 180s per leg: 0.33 - 0.31
- PL checkout percentage: 39.84% - 35.42%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 6.9% - 14.2%
Chris Dobey (11/10) v Peter Wright (8/11)
- Head to Head: 3-4 (TV: 1-0)
- 2023 Head to Head: 1-0 (TV: 1-0)
- PL Average: 97.27 - 93.51
- PL 180s per leg: 0.29 - 0.21
- PL checkout percentage: 39.23% - 37.91%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 14.6% - 12.5%
Michael van Gerwen (4/5) v Michael Smith (19/20)
- Head to Head: 39-14 (TV: 19-9)
- 2023 Head to Head: 2-2 (TV: 2-2)
- PL Average: 98.27 - 97.52
- PL 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.36
- PL checkout percentage: 39.10% - 38.96%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 11.4% - 11.8%
Jonny Clayton (8/13) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (5/4)
- Head to Head: 6-9 (TV: 5-6)
- 2023 Head to Head: 1-1 (TV: 1-1)
- PL Average: 94.52 - 95.12
- PL 180s per leg: 0.19 - 0.27
- PL checkout percentage: 43.87% - 39.09%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.5% - 8.1%
Premier League Darts 2023: Averages, 180s and checkout statistics
TOURNAMENT AVERAGE
- Michael van Gerwen: 98.08
- Gerwyn Price: 97.97
- Michael Smith: 97.51
- Chris Dobey: 97.07
- Nathan Aspinall: 95.82
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 95.13
- Jonny Clayton: 94.65
- Peter Wright: 93.80
MOST 180s & 180s PER LEG
- Gerwyn Price: 90 (0.33)
- Michael Smith: 85 (0.37)
- Michael van Gerwen: 74 (0.30)
- Nathan Aspinall: 73 (0.32)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 47 (0.26)
- Chris Dobey: 46 (0.28)
- Jonny Clayton: 41 (0.20)
- Peter Wright: 36 (0.21)
DOUBLES AND CHECKOUT PERCENTAGE
- Jonny Clayton: 96/222 (43.24%)
- Chris Dobey: 73/181 (40.33%)
- Gerwyn Price: 157/391 (40.15%)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 84/211 (39.80%)
- Peter Wright: 75/193 (38.86%)
- Michael van Gerwen: 139/359 (38.71%)
- Michael Smith: 118/311 (37.94%)
- Nathan Aspinall: 110/307 (35.83%)
100+ CHECKOUTS, HIGHEST CHECKOUTS & % LEGS WON WITH 100+ CHECKOUT
- Michael van Gerwen: 16 (11.5% legs won with 100+ checkout)
100+ Checkouts: 170, 154, 150, 142, 125, 120, 114, 112x2, 106, 106, 105, 104, 101x2, 100
- Nathan Aspinall: 16 (14.5%)
100+ Checkouts: 143, 140, 136, 130, 126, 124, 121, 118, 116, 112, 110, 109, 108, 100x3
- Michael Smith: 14 (11.8%)
100+ Checkouts: 164, 160, 148, 140, 137, 130, 122x2, 121x2, 120, 115, 111, 110
- Gerwyn Price: 11 (7.0%)
100+ Checkouts: 156, 148, 140, 138, 117, 116, 110, 108, 106, 100x2
- Chris Dobey: 10 (13.7%)
100+ Checkouts: 170, 160, 148, 137, 127, 121, 114, 112, 103, 100
- Peter Wright: 10 (13.3%)
100+ Checkouts: 156, 133, 130, 125, 122, 121x3, 120, 116
- Jonny Clayton: 11 (11.4%)
100+ Checkouts: 142, 125, 124, 121x3, 120x2, 116x2, 112
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 7 (8.3%)
100+ Checkouts: 140, 127x3, 126, 121x2
