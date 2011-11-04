The Cazoo Premier League Darts season continues in Manchester on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.
Thursday May 4: Night 14
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Manchester Arena
Peter Wright (6/5) v Jonny Clayton (4/6)
- Head to Head: 15-8, 1 draw (TV: 6-7, 1 draw)
- 2023 Head to Head: 1-2 (TV: 1-2)
- PL Average: 93.80 - 94.65
- PL 180s per leg: 0.21 - 0.20
- PL checkout percentage: 38.86% - 43.24%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.3% - 11.4%
Even if Peter Wright wins the last three remaining Premier League nights he's highly unlikely to be in the play-offs and there's not really much evidence to suggest he'll win any.
Sure, he picked up a 'shock' victory over Michael van Gerwen in last week's quarter-finals with an average of 97 but followed that up with an 80.41 in a 6-2 defeat to Michael Smith.
He was inconsistent during the weekend's European Tour event as well, averaging 102.71 in a 6-4 triumph over Smith in the last 16 only to be battered 6-1 by eventual champion Dave Chisnall in the quarter-finals. That 102 was only Snakebite's second 100+ average in his last 32 matches so he really needs to sort out his A-level consistency if he's to get back challenging for titles.
Clayton is a far more reliable performer at the moment with eight 100+ averages in his last 15 games in all competitions, which includes a European Tour title, but he's in desperate need of a long Premier League run to boost his play-off hopes.
He's fifth in the table but in this 'weak' top half of the Manchester draw, he really will fancy his chances of reaching the final.
Verdict: 4-6
Chris Dobey (19/20) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (4/5)
- Head to Head: 5-7 (TV: 1-1)
- 2023 Head to Head: 1-1 (TV: 0-1)
- PL Average: 97.07 - 95.13
- PL 180s per leg: 0.28 - 0.26
- PL checkout percentage: 40.33% - 39.80%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.7% - 8.3%
Will appear here...
Verdict: Will appear here...
Michael Smith (8/13) v Nathan Aspinall (5/4)
- Head to Head: 11-8 (TV: 7-6)
- 2023 Head to Head: 3-2 (TV: 2-2)
- PL Average: 97.51 - 95.82
- PL 180s per leg: 0.37 - 0.32
- PL checkout percentage: 37.94% - 35.83%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 11.8% - 14.5%
Will appear here...
Verdict: Will appear here...
Gerwyn Price (8/11) v Michael van Gerwen (11/10)
- Head to Head: 14-28, 1 draw (TV: 11-20, 1 draw)
- 2023 Head to Head: 6-2 (TV: 3-2)
- PL Average: 97.97 - 98.08
- PL 180s per leg: 0.33 - 0.30
- PL checkout percentage: 40.15% - 38.71%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 7.0% - 11.5%
Will appear here...
Verdict: Will appear here...
Premier League Darts 2023: Averages, 180s and checkout statistics
TOURNAMENT AVERAGE
- Michael van Gerwen: 98.08
- Gerwyn Price: 97.97
- Michael Smith: 97.51
- Chris Dobey: 97.07
- Nathan Aspinall: 95.82
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 95.13
- Jonny Clayton: 94.65
- Peter Wright: 93.80
MOST 180s & 180s PER LEG
- Gerwyn Price: 90 (0.33)
- Michael Smith: 85 (0.37)
- Michael van Gerwen: 74 (0.30)
- Nathan Aspinall: 73 (0.32)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 47 (0.26)
- Chris Dobey: 46 (0.28)
- Jonny Clayton: 41 (0.20)
- Peter Wright: 36 (0.21)
DOUBLES AND CHECKOUT PERCENTAGE
- Jonny Clayton: 96/222 (43.24%)
- Chris Dobey: 73/181 (40.33%)
- Gerwyn Price: 157/391 (40.15%)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 84/211 (39.80%)
- Peter Wright: 75/193 (38.86%)
- Michael van Gerwen: 139/359 (38.71%)
- Michael Smith: 118/311 (37.94%)
- Nathan Aspinall: 110/307 (35.83%)
100+ CHECKOUTS, HIGHEST CHECKOUTS & % LEGS WON WITH 100+ CHECKOUT
- Michael van Gerwen: 16 (11.5% legs won with 100+ checkout)
100+ Checkouts: 170, 154, 150, 142, 125, 120, 114, 112x2, 106, 106, 105, 104, 101x2, 100
- Nathan Aspinall: 16 (14.5%)
100+ Checkouts: 143, 140, 136, 130, 126, 124, 121, 118, 116, 112, 110, 109, 108, 100x3
- Michael Smith: 14 (11.8%)
100+ Checkouts: 164, 160, 148, 140, 137, 130, 122x2, 121x2, 120, 115, 111, 110
- Gerwyn Price: 11 (7.0%)
100+ Checkouts: 156, 148, 140, 138, 117, 116, 110, 108, 106, 100x2
- Chris Dobey: 10 (13.7%)
100+ Checkouts: 170, 160, 148, 137, 127, 121, 114, 112, 103, 100
- Peter Wright: 10 (13.3%)
100+ Checkouts: 156, 133, 130, 125, 122, 121x3, 120, 116
- Jonny Clayton: 11 (11.4%)
100+ Checkouts: 142, 125, 124, 121x3, 120x2, 116x2, 112
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 7 (8.3%)
100+ Checkouts: 140, 127x3, 126, 121x2CLICK HERE FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS FIXTURES!
Darts: Related content