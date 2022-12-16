The PDC World Darts Championship gets continues on Friday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

World Championship: Friday, December 16 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1230 GMT

Sky Sports, 1230 GMT Round and Format: Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets)

Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets) In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. For players who haven't played in any PDC events like Mal Cuming, Toru Suzuki, Daniel Larsson and Lourence Ilagan, any data available is only from their World Championship qualification route. Alan Soutar (1/8) v Mal Cuming (9/2) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 91.81 - 88.87

: 91.81 - 88.87 180s per leg (2022) : 0.22 - 0.15

: 0.22 - 0.15 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 37.43% - Unavailable

: 37.43% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.22% - 9.38%

: 10.22% - 9.38% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 19.23% - Unavailable Alan Soutar capped off a superb debut PDC season on this stage 12 months ago when reaching the fourth round and he arrives back at the Ally Pally with confidence of managing a similar kind of run. The Scotsman's relatively quiet campaign burst into life last month when he qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts, where he came through a group with Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright before defeating Jonny Clayton 10-8 with a 97 average to reach the quarter-finals. His opponent Mal Cuming won the Oceanic Masters back in October to earn his Ally Pally debut and his pretty impressive average of 88.87 throughout that tournament will be the bare minimum performance level if he's to trouble Soutar. Cuming also featured in this year's televised New South Wales Darts Masters and lost 6-5 to Fallon Sherrock in the first round with an average of 77 - so a repeat of that display will almost certainly lead to a swift exit. Scoreline prediction: 3-0 WATCH: Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer predict the Ally Pally draw!

Boris Krcmar (1/6) v Toru Suzuki (7/2) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 93.05 - 79.51

: 93.05 - 79.51 180s per leg (2022) : 0.18 - 0.07

: 0.18 - 0.07 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 41.03% - Unavailable

: 41.03% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 12.27% - 4.17%

: 12.27% - 4.17% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 17.86% - Unavailable Boris Krcmar has never won a match on the World Championship stage in three previous appearances but he should end his long wait in style on Friday afternoon. The Croatian, who lost a preliminary round match way back in 2011, only managed to win one set across the last two editions against Ron Meulenkamp (3-1) and Adam Hunt (3-0) despite matchings his opponents' averages of around 89 so he'll be relieved to get a much softer draw this time. Krcmar's only other televised outing this year was the UK Open, where he reached the sixth round thanks to a couple of impressive wins over Luke Woodhouse and Dave Chisnall, who he crushed 10-4 with a 97 average, before bowing out 10-8 to James Wade. His season average is above average - as well as his 100+ checkout per leg won stats - and while he's not been an explosive 180 hitter, you'd expect him to manage a couple more than Toru Suzuki in what could be a one-sided affair. Suzuki is the only Japanese player to qualify after coming through the Asian Championship alongside Philippines trio of Lourence Ilagan, Christian Perez and Paolo Nebrida - and would get a few boos if the crowd knew he was the one who ended Paul Lim's dreams! This is Suzuki's second appearance here having lost 3-0 to Madars Razma two years ago - although all three of those sets went the distance - and only managed an 80 average during his qualification route. He will need Krcmar to have one of his off days to stand a chance. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Adrian Lewis (2/9) v Daniel Larsson (3/1) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 1-0 (0-0)

: 1-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 93.51 - 88.39

: 93.51 - 88.39 180s per leg (2022) : 0.26 - 0.23

: 0.26 - 0.23 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 38.27% - Unavailable

: 38.27% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 9.33% - 7.23%

: 9.33% - 7.23% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 27.88% - Unavailable It's been a pretty up and down year for Adrian Lewis but he'll need to recapture the form he displayed earlier in the summer if he's to enjoy a resurgent run at the Ally Pally. Jackpot, who is appearing n his 18th World Championship, won his first Pro Tour event for over three years back in July and was consistently reaching the latter stages of other non-televised tournaments around that time - but a loss of form in recent months and that allowed Raymond van Barneveld to pip him for a seeding spot at the Ally Pally. He also had to enter at the first round last year when he beat Matt Campbell 3-1 with a 94 average before losing to Gary Anderson by the same scoreline while Daniel Larsson averaged under 80 in a crushing 3-0 defeat to Jason Lowe. Larsson, who always earns his spot via the PDC Nordic & Baltic qualifier, lost 3-1 to Steve Lennon the year before with an 83 average and this trend will probably continue against Lewis, who should also be backed to hit most 180s given his healthy maximum per leg ratio this season of 0.26. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

