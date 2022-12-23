1pt both Cross and Williams to hit five or more 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

Here, we look ahead to all eight matches with seasonal statistics to help...

It's been a long wait for today's eight seeds to get their campaigns under way and Christmas will be ruined for any that lose.

The Northern Irishman crashed out at his first hurdle in last year's World Championship, Masters, UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals while he didn't qualify for the other televised majors.

Brendan Dolan's methodical style of play means this clash is highly unlikely to set the pulses racing either and he arrives at the Ally Pally on the back of an uneventful season aside from winning his fourth Pro Tour event in as many years back in July.

Thankfully it did and I'll now stop wasting more time writing about it.

The Dutch debutant averaged 78 compared to his opponent's 79 and contributed 26 of the 56 missed darts at doubles in the match. At one point I think we were all worried it would never end.

Those people won't be tuning in again any time soon and certainly won't be interested enough to be reading this preview of Hendriks' next match.

I really hope there weren't too many youngsters watching darts for the first time when Jimmy Hendriks played Jamie Hughes.

The giant Dutchman now has another opportunity to drive me mad when coming up against my pre-tournament quarter four tip, Chris Dobey, but I'm still hopeful of a stress free second-round tie.

His 130 checkout against Joe Cullen in a deciding set of a thrilling encounter this time 12 months ago caused me to accidentally break my TV with a swizzle lolly and last time out he was unable to complete my 'match treble' tip in a ridiculously easy 3-0 victory over Xicheng Han.

That happened in 23 of the 32 first-round matches and 17 of the 24 second-round encounters so far and we could well be adding this match to the list if we can get four or five keenly contested sets. If you think I'm completely barking up the wrong tree, it's 13/8 that there's under 3.5.

It's not asking a lot of any player competing at World Championship level to get at least two or three (even China's Xicheng Han managed four in 11 legs!) so I think the bookies offering even money for just five or more in any match is quite generous.

Statistically, neither player are big maximum hitters with matching seasonal 180 per leg ratios of 0.13 and Hendriks only just exceeded that by firing in three in 18 legs against Hughes.

That said, if he can perform close to his seasonal average of 92.77 then he should have enough but don't be surprised to see four or five sets.

The Northumberland man is third favourite to come through his mini section behind Rob Cross and Gary Anderson but statistically he's not far behind either, with a seasonal averages of 95.58 compared to 96.58 and 95.70 respectively, while he's been churching out a lot of wins in the second half of 2022 despite not turning his form into titles.

Dobey played very well in reaching the World Grand Prix quarter-finals, where he suffered at the hands of an inspired MVG, but he would get his revenge over the world number three for the first time in his career at the European Championship en route to the semis.

Dobey has reached the fourth round in three of the last four years, losing 4-3 thrillers on each occasion, but let's hope this is more one-sided.

Kleermaker's seasonal average in the high 80s is similar to what he managed in each round of last year's surprising run to the fourth round but Dobey's levels should be too much for him.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-1

Ross Smith (1/6) v Darius Labanauskas (7/2) (R2)

Head to Head (TV) : 2-1 (0-0)

: 2-1 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 1-0 (0-0)

: 1-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 94.10 - 89.27

: 94.10 - 89.27 180s per leg (2022) : 0.34 - 0.10

: 0.34 - 0.10 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 38.83% - 24.64%

: 38.83% - 24.64% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 11.11% - 12.14%

: 11.11% - 12.14% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 26.17 % - 2.50%

Ross Smith has become formidable force in recent months and he should have far too much firepower for Darius Labanauskas.

The European champion is one of the most prolific 180 hitters on the circuit and even managed to hit nine in an unforgettable 5-4 defeat to Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts, with one coming in every leg.

It would be easy to suggest going high on maximums when Smith is involved but I wouldn't be surprised if there's only around 12 legs in this clash given the gulf in clash and it'll be a tall order for him to get much more than five.

And you can't expect his Lithuanian opponent to weigh in with many either and boost the match count. He managed two in 22 legs during his arduous 3-2 victory John O'Shea, in which he averaged just 84, and his seasonal 180 per leg ratio of 0.10 is one of the lowest on the circuit.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-0

Rob Cross (2/5) v Scott Williams (7/4) (R2)

Head to Head (TV) : 1-1 (0-0)

: 1-1 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 1-1 (0-0)

: 1-1 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 96.58 - 92.91

: 96.58 - 92.91 180s per leg (2022) : 0.26 - 0.31

: 0.26 - 0.31 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 37.92 - 40.79%

: 37.92 - 40.79% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.13 - 11.64%

: 13.13 - 11.64% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 21.57% - 25%

This could be a real Christmas cracker to end the afternoon session as former champion Rob Cross comes up against the blossoming late developer Scott Williams.

Voltage, who has also won the World Matchplay and European Championship (twice) since he lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy five years ago, has shown some encouraging signs this season that more majors are just around the corner in a career that keeps going up and down like a yo-yo.

Cross reached three European Tour finals in the first half of 2022 - losing to Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries (twice) - and won a couple of Pro Tour titles in the second half, while he ended his run of early exits in the majors by reaching the climax of the Players Championship Finals last month.

He produced some brilliant performances in Minehead - averaging 104 in a 10-3 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode in the quarter-finals, 98 against Jonny Clayton in the semis and even reached 100 during his 11-6 defeat to a relentless MVG.

His seasonal average of 96.58 puts him inside the top 10 and is superior to Williams' 93.

However his opponent managed a sparking 100.32 in a pulsating 3-1 victory over Ryan Joyce that featured a whopping 17 maximums, including 10 from Williams, while he also weighed in with a 164 checkout and pinned over 55% of his doubles.

To do that on debut made his display all the more impressive and there were certainly no signs of stage fright at any point.

The 32-year-old didn't have a Tour Card this season but he regularly featured in Players Championship events as a second or third reserve and even managed to win one of them back in June when beating Nathan Aspinall in the final.

Numerous other lengthy runs enabled him to pick up enough prize money to qualify for the Ally Pally via the Pro Tour Order of Merit so there won't have been many fans shocked by how well he performed the other night.

Both players have prolific 180 per leg stats this season and although Williams has the superior ratio of 0.31, Cross fired in 32 across 84 legs at the Players Championship Finals (0.38 per leg) - including 10 against MVG - which underlines how dangerous his scoring power can be.

If we can see at least four sets in this one, then the 9/4 about them both to hit five or more has a very strong chance.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-2