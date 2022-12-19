The PDC World Darts Championship continues on Monday so check out Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

The action comes thick and fast with eight more games over two sessions at the Ally Pally, where Jose De Sousa and Simon Whitlock clash in the afternoon before Gerwyn Price takes centre stage tonight. Here, we look ahead to all four matches with seasonal statistics to help... Darts betting tips: World Championship day five 1pt Jose De Sousa v Simon Whitlock to have over 15.5 legs, highest checkout over 116.5 and over 8.5 180’s at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2pts Geert Nentjes to win and hit the most 180’s at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt Price to win, score over 3.5 180’s and checkout over 101.5 at 11/10 (Sky Bet) SL Acca: Beaton (-1.5), Nentjes (-1.5) & Zonneveld (-1.5) all to win at 8/1 with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Championship: Monday, December 19 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1300 GMT

Sky Sports, 1300 GMT Round and Format: Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets)

Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets) In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. For players who haven't played in any PDC events like Paolo Nebrida, Leonard Gates, David Cameron and Danny Van Trijp any data available will be from their World Championship qualification route and other tournaments with data. Andrew Gilding (2/7) vs Robert Owen (5/2) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-3 (0-0)

: 0-3 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-0)

: 0-1 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 95.01 - 91.62

: 95.01 - 91.62 180s per leg (2022) : 0.23 - 0.21

: 0.23 - 0.21 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 36.16% - Unavailable

: 36.16% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.73% - 9.38%

: 13.73% - 9.38% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 22.69% - Unavailable Robert Owen is appearing here by virtue of his successful year on the Challenge Tour, which has also earned back his Tour Card so we’ll be seeing a lot more of “Stack Attack” in 2023. Having said that we saw quite a bit of him in 2022. The 2018 UK Open semi-finalist appeared in 11 of the Players Championship events this year, with his best effort being was a last 16 run when he accounted for both Martin Schindler and Ricky Evans before losing 6-1 to Dirk Van Duijvenbode. He also managed three further last 32 runs so we know he’s a creditable threat. WATCH: Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer predict the Ally Pally draw!

Gilding himself has enjoyed a resurgence this year by reached three finals in 2022, losing all three by the same margin, 8-6. These were against Danny Jansen (Players Championship 9), Danny Noppert (Players Championship 19) and Dave Chisnall (Belgian Darts Open). It’s not just the results either, it’s the standard he’s played at. He’s averaged 95.01 over the course of the year, registering 21 100+ averages (winning 19 of these games) with a high of 118.33 in a 6-1 defeat of Brett Claydon, which he followed up in his next game with a 111.52 average against Berry Van Peer. The following day hit a 109.48 average in a 6-1 victory against Martin Lukeman so he certainly has levels. That bar may have dropped slightly of late but you have to favour him on what he’s produced this year. The head-to-head record however favours Owen and this could be a close one. Scoreline Prediction: 3-2 Danny Jansen (2/7) vs Paolo Nebrida (5/2) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 89.54 - 81.78

: 89.54 - 81.78 180s per leg (2022) : 0.21 - 0.13

: 0.21 - 0.13 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 47.89% - Unavailable

: 47.89% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 9.67% - 0%

: 9.67% - 0% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 20.69% - Unavailable Danny Jansen is arguably one of the surprise winners on tour this year. He clinched the Players Championship 9 title in April with some notable scalps, defeating Peter Wright, Krzystof Ratajski, Chris Dobey, Dave Chisnall and Andrew Gilding along the way. Since then however he’s struggled to string runs together. In his last 40 matches he’s only won 13 games and averaged less than his opponent in 29 of them.

