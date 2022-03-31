After seven weeks of the new campaign, Paul Nicholson assesses the pros and cons for the players, the crowds in attendance and the millions of fans watching around the world.

The Players

One of the obvious benefits this new format has brought to the players is the opportunity to pocket an extra £10,000 for winning a night. Yes, this is secondary to the points but it is an added cherry each week that equates to the kind of prize money you’d get for winning a Players Championship event, albeit unranked.

If you can win all three games on a Thursday night then it can feed your confidence going into the weekend’s action – whether that’s Players Championship events or the European Tour.

Just look at what’s happened to Michael van Gerwen as a prime example; he won back-to-back nights and then goes on to end his long wait for a European Tour title as well as winning a Players Championship event. He’s already having a better 2022 than his 2021.

We’re also seeing players winning the nights with different performance styles.

Joe Cullen did not play well in Rotterdam but managed to do just enough in all three games – including deciding legs against Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen - to pick up all five points and his £10,000.

In previous seasons it was all about peaking for one match and getting a maximum of two points. Although Cullen would have scraped his win, with this format he earned more chances to pick up extra points and repeated the trick in each one.

On the flip side, this could have a detrimental confidence effect on some players if they are unable to win one of the nights.

At the moment, James Wade and Michael Smith are the only two yet to taste such success and you wonder how much it will play on their minds the longer this continues.

If this was any other season, Wade would have won three of his seven matches and picked up six points, putting him in a fairly decent position.

In this format he now finds himself bottom of the table and everyone is talking about him being without a nightly victory rather than the fact he’s won three matches.

That said, Gary Anderson had only won a single match before his superb five-point run in Nottingham and all of a sudden he got himself right back into the mix.

The players will also be relieved there is no Judgement Night so those at the foot of the table know they can leave it a little later than usual to mount a charge towards the top four.

It’s unlikely you’d be able to finish in the top four without winning any of the nights, especially with the semi-final victories only being worth one point. I think Smith is more likely than Wade to win one of the remaining nights but it wouldn’t shock me if neither managed to do it.

The Crowds

The fans in the arenas love this new format and I doubt many have come away from any night wishing it had been like the old days.

They get to witness a mini tournament unfold each week with a champion crowned at the end, and still have the feeling that every match matters in the grand scheme of the whole season.

Although the matches are best of 11 legs instead of a maximum of 12 legs – you do get two more matches each night than in previous seasons so from that regard it’s also better value for money.

The only slight downside is if you are a massive fan of a particular player that loses in the very first match of the night – but you could say that about the old format too. The only difference is you’d have to sit through five matches you might not really care about rather than four.

However, if the player you’ve come to see goes on to win the entire night, it would be a much more memorable event than in the past when they’d just have picked up one win and two points.

Watching at home

Sitting at home, I don’t think it’s as good as before. I preferred looking forward to the five fixtures and knowing those players would be trying to peak for that occasion.

There was always the excitement of picking out a flagship fixture to centre your evening around – but now they are all ‘just’ first-round fixtures and a fan won’t feel the same urgency to tune in at 7pm.

We have endured a few drab quarter-finals so at least having the crescendo of an event final does mean we can forget those by the end of the night.

That said, it’s a shame that any epic quarter-final or semi-final will ultimately always be overshadowed by who wins and picks up the five points, whereas in the past, one of the regular season nights could be defined and remembered by just one classic match. Nothing could happen later to render it meaningless.

I can’t remember many of the first-round games – it ends up just being about the final, even if that match doesn’t end up being too exciting.

However, have we ever seen a better regular Premier League night than when Gerwyn Price won in Belfast and hit two nine-dart finishes?!