Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Day five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Josh Rock (4/7) v Krzysztof Ratajski (5/4)

Three Dart Average (2023): 96.26 – 94.96

96.26 – 94.96 180s per leg (2023): 0.27 – 0.17

0.27 – 0.17 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 38.60% - 34.33%

38.60% - 34.33% 100+ Checkout Per leg won (2023): 12.54% - 11.38%

12.54% - 11.38% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & High Checkout): 23.70% - 19.33%

When it comes to dominant one-sided victories Josh Rock was among the most impressive group winners with a legs difference of +11 but he never actually managed an average higher than 92.

Krzysztof Ratajski lost one game to Michael Smith but still managed to sneak above him into second place after his 5-1 thumping of Nathan Girvan was followed by the defending champion's heavy defeat to table topper James Wade.

The Polish Eagle may have only managed an 89 average in his third game but was around 100 for his first two so from that perspective you could argue he's been slightly more impressive than Rock.

As tournaments progress, seasonal form become a little less relevant but the Northern Irishman is still the higher performing player in 2023 and I fancy him to get much closer to his usual standard tonight and also dominate the 180s battle.

Score Prediction: 10-7

James Wade (11/10) v Chris Dobey (4/6)

Three Dart Average (2023): 94.77 – 95.59

94.77 – 95.59 180s per leg (2023): 0.21 – 0.31

0.21 – 0.31 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 41.06% - 39.88%

41.06% - 39.88% 100+ Checkout Per leg won (2023): 13.69% - 12.53%

13.69% - 12.53% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & High Checkout): 18.98% - 28.06%

James Wade deserves tremendous credit for the way he put Michael Smith to the sword and sealed his place in the last 16 as group winner - especially after the frustration of getting his campaign off to a losing start on Saturday.

Not that we should be too surprised given the Machine recently reached the European Championship final and it seems his old knack of winning the Wade way without producing astronomical numbers is coming back.

Chris Dobey also got off to a poor start when averaging 85 in a 5-2 defeat to Josh Rock and after scraping a 5-4 win over Berry van Peer, he finally looked more like himself in a 5-3 triumph against Jonny Clayton with a 97 average.

Hollywood has only managed four 180s in 24 legs so far (0.16 per leg) which is significantly lower than the rate we'd expect from him while Wade has managed a more understandable three in 22 (0.14).

Over a longer format match I expect Dobey to rediscover his usual range and bring up the double.

Score Prediction: 7-10

Gerwyn Price (8/15) v Gary Anderson (11/10)

Three Dart Average (2023): 98.77 – 98.96

98.77 – 98.96 180s per leg (2023): 0.33 – 0.33

0.33 – 0.33 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 41.20% - 36.22%

41.20% - 36.22% 100+ Checkout Per leg won (2023): 12.83% - 11.30%

12.83% - 11.30% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & High Checkout): 38.46% - 33.61%

What. A. Match.

Not only is it another repeat of 'that' 2018 final which prevented a fuming Gary Anderson from lifting his maiden Grand Slam title but, more significantly, it's a clash between two of the highest performing players of 2023.

Their incredible stats speak for themselves but surprisingly neither have a ranked major trophy among their title hauls this season and will be desperate for that to change.

Price did also beat Anderson in the 2019 Grand Slam quarter-finals but since then their 'rivalry', which isn't as heated as it once was, has been pretty even, with the Flying Scotsman winning six of their last 12 meetings dating back to January 2020, including their last three encounters in floor tournaments this season.

This tournaments means a lot to both men. Price obviously made his major breakthrough here and has lifted the trophy a further two times while Anderson ranks this as his favourite major and is desperate to win it.

They'll be plenty of testosterone and darting fireworks on the oche tonight and I'm going to side with Anderson.

If there's plenty of legs - which I expect - then I like the look of 11/4 about there being 11 or more 180s in the match and three 100+ checkouts.

Score Prediction: 9-10

Luke Humphries (2/5) v Ryan Searle (7/4)

Three-Dart Average (2023) : 98.17 - 95.14

: 98.17 - 95.14 180s per leg (2023) : 0.33 - 0.26

: 0.33 - 0.26 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 41.18% - 34.74%

: 41.18% - 34.74% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 10.65% - 11.88%

: 10.65% - 11.88% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 25.66% - 24.07%

Luke Humphries is my sole surviving outright title tip after the embarrassingly early demise of Dave Chisnall but I'm fairly confident Cool Hand can book his place in what would be a 12th major quarter-final.

That's actually incredibly impressive and consistent when you think this is only really his third season of competing in all the big majors across a calendar year. Since the start of 2022 he's also gone beyond the last eight five majors, including his World Grand Prix title last month.

Humphries won his group at a canter with a +11 leg difference and averaged over 100 in every game so there's no real sign that his incredible run of form will suddenly stop tonight - no matter what nine-dart hero Ryan Searle will throw at him.

Heavy Metal's tournament average is in the mid-90s and will probably to reach his very best to live with Humphries.

Score Prediction: 10-6

Darts: Related content