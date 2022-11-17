Here's our match-by-match guide to all of the action...

The second four matches of the last 16 take place tonight and there's a mixture of stars from the present and future in action.

Nathan Aspinall (3/10) v Jermaine Wattimena (12/5)

Head to Head (TV): 6-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 3-0 (0-0)

Group Stage position : Winner E - Runner-up F

: Winner E - Runner-up F Three-Dart Average (2022) : 97.54 - 92.43

: 97.54 - 92.43 180s per leg (2022) : 0.31 - 0.17

: 0.31 - 0.17 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.43% 34.72%

: 39.43% 34.72% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 14.7% - 12.9%

: 14.7% - 12.9% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 23.6% - 16.19%

Verdict:

Jonny Clayton (3/10) v Alan Soutar (2/5)

Overall Head to Head (TV): 3-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Group Stage position : Winner F - Runner-up E

: Winner F - Runner-up E Three-Dart Average (2022) : 96.97 - 91.64

: 96.97 - 91.64 180s per leg (2022) : 0.24 – 0.21

: 0.24 – 0.21 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 41.36% - 42.86%

: 41.36% - 42.86% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 14.2% - 10.46%

: 14.2% - 10.46% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 13.58% - 18.37%

Verdict:

Luke Humphries (4/6) v Ross Smith (11/10)

Head to Head (TV): 3-2 (1-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Group Stage position : Winner H - Runner-up G

: Winner H - Runner-up G Three-Dart Average (2022) : 97.51 - 94.03

: 97.51 - 94.03 180s per leg (2022) : 0.33 – 0.33

: 0.33 – 0.33 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 40.75% - 38.84%

: 40.75% - 38.84% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 12.61% - 11.04%

: 12.61% - 11.04% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 31.51% - 26.73%

Verdict:

Michael van Gerwen (4/9) v Josh Rock (13/8)

Head to Head (TV): 6-2 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Group Stage position : Winner G - Runner-up H

: Winner G - Runner-up H Three-Dart Average (2022) : 98.14 - 97.74

: 98.14 - 97.74 180s per leg (2022) : 0.27 – 0.3

: 0.27 – 0.3 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 38.1% - 39.81%

: 38.1% - 39.81% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.56% - 12.38%

: 13.56% - 12.38% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 28.15% - 26.4%

It shows how far Josh Rock has come from absolutely nowhere - and how highly he's now regarded - that he's just 13/8 to beat Michael van Gerwen in a best-of-19 legs showdown on the major stage.

Only the world's elite are priced that short when they play MVG and it won't be too long before the Northern Irishman ends up in the top 10 if he keeps going at this rate.

What he lacks in major experience he certainly makes up with talent and stage presence.

When trailing 3-1 against a player of Luke Humphries' calibre and staring group stage elimination in the face, Rock won the next four legs in succession to reach the last-16 on debut - and MVG will be extremely wary.

The Dutchman, who is chasing a fourth Grand Slam title and first since 2017, has been playing to a very high standard and averaged around 100 for his first two wins before upping it to 105 in a 5-4 defeat to Ross Smith.

MVG faced a record-breaking barrage of nine 180s and he can expect something similar from Rock who boasts an impressive maximum per leg ratio of 0.30 this season.

However, van Gerwen will relish the opportunity of putting the youngster in his place and experience can't be completely ignored as a key factor.

Verdict: 10-7

Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results

Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages.

Group A