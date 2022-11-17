The second round of the 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts conclude on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, stats, best bets and a suggested acca.
The second four matches of the last 16 take place tonight and there's a mixture of stars from the present and future in action.
Here's our match-by-match guide to all of the action...
Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day Six

Grand Slam of Darts: Thursday November 17
- Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Second round, best of 19 legs
- In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only.
Nathan Aspinall (3/10) v Jermaine Wattimena (12/5)
- Head to Head (TV): 6-0 (0-0)
- 2022 Head to Head (TV): 3-0 (0-0)
- Group Stage position: Winner E - Runner-up F
- Three-Dart Average (2022): 97.54 - 92.43
- 180s per leg (2022): 0.31 - 0.17
- Checkout % (Stage Events 2022): 39.43% 34.72%
- 100+ checkout per leg won (2022): 14.7% - 12.9%
- Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 23.6% - 16.19%


Jonny Clayton (3/10) v Alan Soutar (2/5)
- Overall Head to Head (TV): 3-0 (0-0)
- 2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
- Group Stage position: Winner F - Runner-up E
- Three-Dart Average (2022): 96.97 - 91.64
- 180s per leg (2022): 0.24 – 0.21
- Checkout % (Stage Events 2022): 41.36% - 42.86%
- 100+ checkout per leg won (2022): 14.2% - 10.46%
- Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 13.58% - 18.37%


Luke Humphries (4/6) v Ross Smith (11/10)
- Head to Head (TV): 3-2 (1-0)
- 2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
- Group Stage position: Winner H - Runner-up G
- Three-Dart Average (2022): 97.51 - 94.03
- 180s per leg (2022): 0.33 – 0.33
- Checkout % (Stage Events 2022): 40.75% - 38.84%
- 100+ checkout per leg won (2022): 12.61% - 11.04%
- Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 31.51% - 26.73%


Michael van Gerwen (4/9) v Josh Rock (13/8)
- Head to Head (TV): 6-2 (0-0)
- 2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
- Group Stage position: Winner G - Runner-up H
- Three-Dart Average (2022): 98.14 - 97.74
- 180s per leg (2022): 0.27 – 0.3
- Checkout % (Stage Events 2022): 38.1% - 39.81%
- 100+ checkout per leg won (2022): 13.56% - 12.38%
- Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 28.15% - 26.4%
It shows how far Josh Rock has come from absolutely nowhere - and how highly he's now regarded - that he's just 13/8 to beat Michael van Gerwen in a best-of-19 legs showdown on the major stage.
Only the world's elite are priced that short when they play MVG and it won't be too long before the Northern Irishman ends up in the top 10 if he keeps going at this rate.
What he lacks in major experience he certainly makes up with talent and stage presence.
When trailing 3-1 against a player of Luke Humphries' calibre and staring group stage elimination in the face, Rock won the next four legs in succession to reach the last-16 on debut - and MVG will be extremely wary.
The Dutchman, who is chasing a fourth Grand Slam title and first since 2017, has been playing to a very high standard and averaged around 100 for his first two wins before upping it to 105 in a 5-4 defeat to Ross Smith.
MVG faced a record-breaking barrage of nine 180s and he can expect something similar from Rock who boasts an impressive maximum per leg ratio of 0.30 this season.
However, van Gerwen will relish the opportunity of putting the youngster in his place and experience can't be completely ignored as a key factor.
Verdict: 10-7
Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results
- Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages.
Group A
- Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts
- Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts
- Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts
- Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall
Group B
- Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez
- Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez
- Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock
- Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic
Group C
- Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
- Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton
- Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton
- Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen
- Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton
- Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Group D
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler
- Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas
- Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas
- Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler
Group E
- Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar
- Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
- Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall
Group F
- Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates
- Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates
- Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
- Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta
Group G
- Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
- Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
- Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
- Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith
Group H
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams
- Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams
- Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle
- Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams
- Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock
Grand Slam of Darts: Remaining schedule
Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Raymond van Barneveld v Simon Whitlock
- Michael Smith v Rob Cross
- Danny Noppert v Gerwyn Price
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Joe Cullen
Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Nathan Aspinall v Jermaine Wattimena
- Alan Soutar v Jonny Clayton
- Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
- Ross Smith v Luke Humphries
Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
