The European Tour returns to Gibraltar, where Gerwyn Price is defending his title.

2022 Gibraltar Darts Open: Draw and results

SECOND ROUND

Seeds enter in round two

(1) Luke Humphries v Sean Negrette/Kenny Neyens

(16) Dave Chisnall v Jeff Smith/Wesley Plaisier

(8) Ryan Searle v Jim Williams/William O'Connor

(9) Peter Wright v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Craig Galliano

(4) Michael Smith v Ryan Meikle/Josh Rock

(13) Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting/Daryl Gurney

(5) Rob Cross v Marko Kantele/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

(12) Danny Noppert v Dyson Parody/Ryan Joyce

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Steve Beaton/Justin Hewitt

(15) Jose de Sousa v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Keane Barry

(7) Nathan Aspinall v Martin Schindler/Vincent van der Voort

(10) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jason Lowe/Manuel Vilerio

(3) Gerwyn Price v Keegan Brown/Mensur Suljovic

(14) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gabriel Clemens/Adam Hunt

(6) Damon Heta v Chris Dobey/Dylan Duo Jnr

(11) Joe Cullen v Ritchie Edhouse/John Henderson

ROUND ONE

Winners play the seeds

Sean Negrette v Kenny Neyens

Jeff Smith v Wesley Plaisier

Jim Williams v William O'Connor

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Craig Galliano

Ryan Meikle v Josh Rock

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

Marko Kantele v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Dyson Parody v Ryan Joyce

Steve Beaton v Justin Hewitt

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Keane Barry

Martin Schindler v Vincent van der Voort

Jason Lowe v Manuel Vilerio

Keegan Brown v Mensur Suljovic

Gabriel Clemens v Adam Hunt

Chris Dobey v Dylan Duo Jnr

Ritchie Edhouse v John Henderson

Gibraltar Darts Open: Daily Schedule and Results

Friday October 14

First round

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Craig Galliano

Jim Williams v William O'Connor

Jason Lowe v Manuel Vilerio

Sean Negrette v Kenny Neyens

Steve Beaton v Justin Hewitt

Ritchie Edhouse v John Henderson

Jeff Smith v Wesley Plaisier

Marko Kantele v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Evening session (1800 BST)

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Keane Barry

Dyson Parody v Ryan Joyce

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey v Dylan Duo Jr

Ryan Meikle v Josh Rock

Martin Schindler v Vincent van der Voort

Keegan Brown v Mensur Suljovic

Gabriel Clemens v Adam Hunt

Saturday October 15

Second round

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Rob Cross v Kantele/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Ryan Searle v Williams/O'Connor

Dave Chisnall v J Smith/Plaisier

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Lowe/Vilerio

Danny Noppert v Parody/Joyce

Jose de Sousa v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Barry

Damon Heta v Dobey/Duo Jr

Nathan Aspinall v Schindler/Van der Voort

Evening session (1800 BST)

Michael Smith v Meikle/Rock

Luke Humphries v Negrette/Neyens

Peter Wright v Vandenbogaerde/Galliano

Jonny Clayton v Bunting/Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Beaton/Hewitt

Gerwyn Price v K Brown/Suljovic

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Clemens/Hunt

Joe Cullen v Edhouse/Henderson

Sunday October 16

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Eight Matches

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four Matches

Semi-finals

Two Matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Prize fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16 losers: £3,000

Last 32 losers: £2,000

Last 48 losers: £1,000

Total: £140,000

Where can I watch the Gibraltar Darts Trophy on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.

