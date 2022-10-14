The full draw, schedule and results from the Gibraltar Darts Open, which takes place at the Victoria Stadium from October 14-16.
The European Tour returns to Gibraltar, where Gerwyn Price is defending his title.
2022 Gibraltar Darts Open: Draw and results
SECOND ROUND
Seeds enter in round two
- (1) Luke Humphries v Sean Negrette/Kenny Neyens
- (16) Dave Chisnall v Jeff Smith/Wesley Plaisier
- (8) Ryan Searle v Jim Williams/William O'Connor
- (9) Peter Wright v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Craig Galliano
- (4) Michael Smith v Ryan Meikle/Josh Rock
- (13) Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting/Daryl Gurney
- (5) Rob Cross v Marko Kantele/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- (12) Danny Noppert v Dyson Parody/Ryan Joyce
- (2) Michael van Gerwen v Steve Beaton/Justin Hewitt
- (15) Jose de Sousa v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Keane Barry
- (7) Nathan Aspinall v Martin Schindler/Vincent van der Voort
- (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jason Lowe/Manuel Vilerio
- (3) Gerwyn Price v Keegan Brown/Mensur Suljovic
- (14) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gabriel Clemens/Adam Hunt
- (6) Damon Heta v Chris Dobey/Dylan Duo Jnr
- (11) Joe Cullen v Ritchie Edhouse/John Henderson
ROUND ONE
Winners play the seeds
- Sean Negrette v Kenny Neyens
- Jeff Smith v Wesley Plaisier
- Jim Williams v William O'Connor
- Mario Vandenbogaerde v Craig Galliano
- Ryan Meikle v Josh Rock
- Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney
- Marko Kantele v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Dyson Parody v Ryan Joyce
- Steve Beaton v Justin Hewitt
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Keane Barry
- Martin Schindler v Vincent van der Voort
- Jason Lowe v Manuel Vilerio
- Keegan Brown v Mensur Suljovic
- Gabriel Clemens v Adam Hunt
- Chris Dobey v Dylan Duo Jnr
- Ritchie Edhouse v John Henderson
Gibraltar Darts Open: Daily Schedule and Results
Friday October 14
First round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Mario Vandenbogaerde v Craig Galliano
- Jim Williams v William O'Connor
- Jason Lowe v Manuel Vilerio
- Sean Negrette v Kenny Neyens
- Steve Beaton v Justin Hewitt
- Ritchie Edhouse v John Henderson
- Jeff Smith v Wesley Plaisier
- Marko Kantele v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Keane Barry
- Dyson Parody v Ryan Joyce
- Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney
- Chris Dobey v Dylan Duo Jr
- Ryan Meikle v Josh Rock
- Martin Schindler v Vincent van der Voort
- Keegan Brown v Mensur Suljovic
- Gabriel Clemens v Adam Hunt
Saturday October 15
Second round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Rob Cross v Kantele/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Ryan Searle v Williams/O'Connor
- Dave Chisnall v J Smith/Plaisier
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Lowe/Vilerio
- Danny Noppert v Parody/Joyce
- Jose de Sousa v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Barry
- Damon Heta v Dobey/Duo Jr
- Nathan Aspinall v Schindler/Van der Voort
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Michael Smith v Meikle/Rock
- Luke Humphries v Negrette/Neyens
- Peter Wright v Vandenbogaerde/Galliano
- Jonny Clayton v Bunting/Gurney
- Michael van Gerwen v Beaton/Hewitt
- Gerwyn Price v K Brown/Suljovic
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Clemens/Hunt
- Joe Cullen v Edhouse/Henderson
Sunday October 16
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Evening Session (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Prize fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16 losers: £3,000
- Last 32 losers: £2,000
- Last 48 losers: £1,000
- Total: £140,000
Gibratlar Darts Trophy: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the Gibraltar Darts Trophy on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Past Finals
Darts: Related content