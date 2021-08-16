Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Gerwyn Price
Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price calls for PDC World Darts Championship to be postponed due to Covid outbreak

By Sporting Life
13:39 · WED December 29, 2021

Gerwyn Price has called for the PDC World Darts Championship to be postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the event.

Dave Chisnall became the latest player to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday after testing positive and follows Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort out of the competition prematurely.

World champion Price wrote on his Instagram Story: “Tournament needs to be postponed."

Backtracking a little in a later post, he said: "I've been in their position so I feel for the players that have now had to withdraw. There's a lot of hard work gone into getting events like the World Championships on so postponing probably isn't the best option but an option I wouldn't disagree with, time to keep myself safe and out of touch...keep safe all."

Welshman Price, the world number one, is due to play Dirk van Duijvenbode in a fourth-round match on Wednesday evening.

Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the last-32 on Wednesday, with Humphries now receiving a bye.

A statement from the PDC read: “Dave Chisnall has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Luke Humphries.

“Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon’s session will continue with two matches.”

“Jose de Sousa will play Alan Soutar, and Nathan Aspinall then plays Callan Rydz.”

Chisnall’s withdrawal is another blow for the integrity of the showpiece tournament, with three-time world champion Van Gerwen having pulled out on Tuesday.

Van Gerwen described himself as being “sour” at his withdrawal and called on the PDC to do more.

“They actually have to check everyone at the door every day – they didn’t do that,” the Dutchman told AD Sportwereld.

“According to the British Government, this is not necessary, but to protect your own organisation and the World Championship, that would have been useful.

“The PDC will at all times say that they have followed the rules of the Government, but they could have been looked at more closely.

“The control has not been strong enough. It is just a big corona bomb now.

“It is as leaky as a basket. Now I pay a high price. I haven’t done anything at all – that makes it extra sour.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DAILY TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

World Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....