The £500,000 three-day tournament will return to its traditional Butlin's Minehead Resort home, having been staged behind closed doors in Coventry in 2020, as the top 64 players from the 2021 Players Championship Order of Merit compete for the title.

Reigning champion van Gerwen will open his challenge to claim a seventh title in the event when he plays 23-year-old fellow Dutchman Doets on the opening day of the tournament.

World number one Gerwyn Price begins his search for a first Players Championship Finals crown against Jason Lowe, while world number two Peter Wright will face teenage Irish debutant Keane Barry.

Jose de Sousa, a winner of three Players Championship events in 2021, enters the tournament as number one seed and will face South Africa's Devon Petersen, who claimed the final qualifying place.

2018 champion Daryl Gurney will begin his campaign for a second Minehead title against Scottish debutant Alan Soutar, while 2014 winner Gary Anderson will meet Stephen Bunting.

The opening two days sees play split across two stages, with Stage Two being streamed through PDCTV worldwide.

Global coverage of the Main Stage action includes broadcasts through ITV4 in the UK, RTL7 in the Netherlands, DAZN in various territories, PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.

The schedule of play will be confirmed in due course, with all 64 players set to compete once on the opening day on Friday November 26.

The second and third rounds are staged on Saturday November 27, with the tournament culminating on Sunday November 28 with the quarter-finals in the afternoon and the semi-finals and final in the evening.

