Darts results: Wessel Nijman wins sixth Players Championship title of the season

The Dutch superstar recorded an eighth consecutive victory over Searle to capture the Players Championship 21 crown – the tenth PDC ranking title of his fledgling career.

Nijman has been a revelation in 2026, and he continued his sparkling ProTour form in Wigan, recording seven straight wins to extend his lead at the Players Championship summit.

Following victories over Stephen Burton, Darryl Pilgrim, Adam Gawlas and Kai Gotthardt, Nijman powered in a ton-plus average to sweep aside Kevin Doets in an all-Dutch quarter-final.

The European Darts Trophy champion then overcame the brilliant Beau Greaves in the semi-finals, following up 127 and 101 checkouts with legs of 11 and 15 darts to seal a 7-4 success.

This set up a tantalising showdown against Searle in Tuesday’s showpiece, where six of the opening eight legs were won against throw.

Nijman then punished three missed doubles from Searle in the penultimate leg to edge 7-6 ahead, before wrapping up victory with a 14-darter, after the Somerset star had wired the bull for a 161 skin-saver.

The 25-year-old subsequently becomes the first player in 14 years to win six Players Championship titles in a calendar year – a feat previously achieved by his compatriot Michael van Gerwen.

Nijman also becomes the sixth player to win seven ProTour titles in one season, joining the decorated quintet of Phil Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Gary Anderson, Van Gerwen and Peter Wright.

“It’s never getting boring, I’ll tell you that,” reflected Nijman, who leapfrogs Nathan Aspinall on the PDC Werner Rankings Ladder.

“I was in this tournament without any expectations to be honest because I haven’t thrown a single dart in ten days.

“I went on holiday with my girlfriend in Greece… I think I might need to go to Greece more often now!

“I’m very pleased with the way I’m playing right now and the titles I’ve won. I think it’s probably not normal the amount of titles I’ve won this year.

“I’m looking ahead to all of the next tournaments. I’m going into these TV events differently to last time. I’m getting more experience and that can make a difference.”

Despite missing out on a second ranking title of the campaign, Searle put in another impressive showing at the Robin Park Leisure Centre, which began with a whitewash win against Derek Coulson.

The 38-year-old then saw off Irish duo Niall Culleton and Keane Barry, before averaging north of 101 in a deciding-leg victory against Sweden’s premier player Jeffrey de Graaf.

The World Championship semi-finalist continued his charge by claiming the scalps of Premier League stars Stephen Bunting and Jonny Clayton, earning him £10,000 in prize money.

Welsh number one Clayton registered a hat-trick of ton-plus averages in his run to the last four, where he was joined by Players Championship 11 winner Greaves.

The two-time Women’s World Matchplay champion accounted for a quartet of PDC title winners across the afternoon, dumping out Ryan Joyce, Ian White, Luke Woodhouse and Chris Dobey respectively.

Greaves averaged almost 106 to prevail in an enthralling contest against Dobey, who completed the quarter-final line-up alongside Bunting, Doets and Dirk van Duijvenbode.

2026 Players Championship 21 Results

Last 16

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Kai Gotthardt

Kevin Doets 6-1 Tommy Lishman

Chris Dobey 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Beau Greaves 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Ross Smith

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

Ryan Searle 6-5 Jeffrey de Graaf

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Callan Rydz

Quarter-Finals

Wessel Nijman 6-1 Kevin Doets

Beau Greaves 6-4 Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ryan Searle 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Semi-Finals

Wessel Nijman 7-4 Beau Greaves

Ryan Searle 7-5 Jonny Clayton

Final

Wessel Nijman 8-6 Ryan Searle

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