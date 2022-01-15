Poland's Kciuk, 41, was one of the players who returned to Qualifying School after losing their Tour Card at the end of 2021.

And the World Cup representative won Saturday's Day Four of Final Stage to win an automatic Tour Card, defeating Spain's Tony Martinez 6-3 in the final at the H+ Hotel in Niedernhausen.

Kciuk is joined by a further 11 players from the European Qualifying School Order of Merit, who secured their Tour Cards following the four days of Final Stage action.

Belgium's Mario Vandenbogaerde topped the rankings with 12 points, while Jules van Dongen and Kevin Doets scooped eight points to secure their Tour Card.

Martinez was joined on seven points by Danny Jansen and Radek Szaganski, while Damian Mol, Jimmy Hendriks, Ricardo Pietreczko and Vladimir Andersen secured a Tour Card with six points.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, was one of seven players on five points but had superior leg difference to his rivals - and the Austrian star won back his Tour Card in dramatic fashion.

The 2021 World Cup finalist had lost to Hendriks in the last 64 and faced an anxious wait, with Dragutin Horvat able to jump above him should he have reached the final.

Horvat led 5-4 in his semi-final against Martinez, but missed his chance to close out victory in leg ten before the Spanish ace won the decider, securing both himself and Rodriguez a Tour Card in the process.

In the UK qualifiers, Fallon Sherrock came up short after losing at the last-64 stage on the final day.

At the time of writing, the UK section is still to finish, with Nathan Rafferty facing Josh Rock in Saturday's final match.