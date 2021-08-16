Latest news from the climax of the Players Championship Finals, which is taking place at the Butlin's Minehead Resort.
Michael van Gerwen's proud record of winning a major title in every calendar year since 2012 is over after he lost in the quarter-finals to Peter Wright.
The six-time champion, who was bidding to reach this final for the seventh year in a row, won his first big title back at the 2012 World Grand Prix and has gone on to win a further 25 until his last at the 2020 Players Championship Finals.
Although MVG did triumph at the televised Nordic Darts Masters against Fallon Sherrock in September, that was an unranked event while his only other title so far this season was Players Championship 29 on the floor in Barnsley.
However, the standard of his improving performances will still make him a serious threat to challenge for the 2022 World Championship, which reaches its conclusion on January 3.
Indeed, the Dutchman averaged 101.64 against Snakebite, who managed 98.8, and also threw five of the 10 maximums thrown, but the key difference was the finishing as he spurned nine of his 15 attempts and his opponent pinned 10 of his 18.
Wright found the gears from 7-6 up to book his place in the semi-finals of this event for just the third time - but he's never gone on to reach the final.
He will now face Jonny Clayton, who cruised to a 10-3 victory over Vincent van der Voort despite averaging under 90. He's not been at his best form this weekend and will need to raise his game.
Earlier in the afternoon, Ryan Searle won a classic quarter-final with Daryl Gurney to reach the first major semi-final of his career.
Trailing 6-4, Heavy Metal won five legs on the trot with a sensational run of play to move within one of victory only for the former winner of this event to storm back with three of his own to force a decider.
It looked as though Gurney would go on to pinch it on Searle's throw when a timely 140 left himself double tops but before he got the opportunity, the Somerset man produced a stunning 104 checkout.
He will now meet Gerwyn Price's conqueror Brendan Dolan, who reached his first major semi-final in nine years with a surprisingly one-sided 10-4 victory over Jose de Sousa.
The History Maker reached the last four of the Grand Slam of Darts and World Grand Prix back in 2012 - a year after his famous nine-dart finish at the latter tournament helped him reach his only major final - but has never got this far since.
However a steady mid-90s average and a fairly clinical finish display (41%) was good enough to deny de Sousa, who spurned 21 of his attempts at doubles.
