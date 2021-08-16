Quarter-finals

Michael van Gerwen's proud record of winning a major title in every calendar year since 2012 is over after he lost in the quarter-finals to Peter Wright.

The six-time champion, who was bidding to reach this final for the seventh year in a row, won his first big title back at the 2012 World Grand Prix and has gone on to win a further 25 until his last at the 2020 Players Championship Finals.

Although MVG did triumph at the televised Nordic Darts Masters against Fallon Sherrock in September, that was an unranked event while his only other title so far this season was Players Championship 29 on the floor in Barnsley.

However, the standard of his improving performances will still make him a serious threat to challenge for the 2022 World Championship, which reaches its conclusion on January 3.

Indeed, the Dutchman averaged 101.64 against Snakebite, who managed 98.8, and also threw five of the 10 maximums thrown, but the key difference was the finishing as he spurned nine of his 15 attempts and his opponent pinned 10 of his 18.

Wright found the gears from 7-6 up to book his place in the semi-finals of this event for just the third time - but he's never gone on to reach the final.