Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: Players Championship Finals reaches its climax in Minehead

By Sporting Life
17:08 · SUN November 28, 2021

Latest news from the climax of the Players Championship Finals, which is taking place at the Butlin's Minehead Resort.

Quarter-finals

Michael van Gerwen's proud record of winning a major title in every calendar year since 2012 is over after he lost in the quarter-finals to Peter Wright.

The six-time champion, who was bidding to reach this final for the seventh year in a row, won his first big title back at the 2012 World Grand Prix and has gone on to win a further 25 until his last at the 2020 Players Championship Finals.

Although MVG did triumph at the televised Nordic Darts Masters against Fallon Sherrock in September, that was an unranked event while his only other title so far this season was Players Championship 29 on the floor in Barnsley.

However, the standard of his improving performances will still make him a serious threat to challenge for the 2022 World Championship, which reaches its conclusion on January 3.

Indeed, the Dutchman averaged 101.64 against Snakebite, who managed 98.8, and also threw five of the 10 maximums thrown, but the key difference was the finishing as he spurned nine of his 15 attempts and his opponent pinned 10 of his 18.

Wright found the gears from 7-6 up to book his place in the semi-finals of this event for just the third time - but he's never gone on to reach the final.

He will now face Jonny Clayton, who cruised to a 10-3 victory over Vincent van der Voort despite averaging under 90. He's not been at his best form this weekend and will need to raise his game.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ryan Searle won a classic quarter-final with Daryl Gurney to reach the first major semi-final of his career.

Trailing 6-4, Heavy Metal won five legs on the trot with a sensational run of play to move within one of victory only for the former winner of this event to storm back with three of his own to force a decider.

It looked as though Gurney would go on to pinch it on Searle's throw when a timely 140 left himself double tops but before he got the opportunity, the Somerset man produced a stunning 104 checkout.

He will now meet Gerwyn Price's conqueror Brendan Dolan, who reached his first major semi-final in nine years with a surprisingly one-sided 10-4 victory over Jose de Sousa.

The History Maker reached the last four of the Grand Slam of Darts and World Grand Prix back in 2012 - a year after his famous nine-dart finish at the latter tournament helped him reach his only major final - but has never got this far since.

However a steady mid-90s average and a fairly clinical finish display (41%) was good enough to deny de Sousa, who spurned 21 of his attempts at doubles.

Players Championship Finals: Tournament results

SEMI-FINALS

  • Brendan Dolan v Ryan Searle
  • Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Jose de Sousa 4-10 Brendan Dolan
  • Daryl Gurney 9-10 Ryan Searle
  • Peter Wright 10-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • Jonny Clayton 10-3 Vincent van der Voort

ROUND THREE

  • Jose de Sousa 10-7 William O'Connor
  • Gerwyn Price 8-10 Brendan Dolan
  • Daryl Gurney 10-7 James Wade
  • Ryan Searle 10-7 Rob Cross
  • Peter Wright 10-8 Damon Heta
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Gary Anderson
  • Jonny Clayton 10-9 Luke Humphries
  • Vincent van der Voort 10-7 Danny Noppert

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Jose de Sousa 6-5 Darius Labanauskas (33)
  • (49) William O'Connor 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski (17)
  • (8) Gerwyn Price 6-1 Martin Schindler (25)
  • (9) Brendan Dolan 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse (41)
  • (4) Michael Smith 5-6 Daryl Gurney (29)
  • (13) Callan Rydz 5-6 James Wade (20)
  • (5) Ryan Searle 6-5 Ryan Joyce (28)
  • (12) Rob Cross 6-4 Nathan Aspinall (21)
  • (2) Peter Wright 6-5 Adrian Lewis (31)
  • (15) Damon Heta 6-2 Gabriel Clemens (18)
  • (7) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld (26)
  • (56) Ryan Meikle 2-6 Gary Anderson (42)
  • (3) Jonny Clayton 6-0 Scott Mitchell (30)
  • (14) Ross Smith 5-6 Luke Humphries (19)
  • (59) Andy Boulton 5-6 Vincent van der Voort (27)
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-6 Danny Noppert (22)

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Jose de Sousa 6-4 Devon Petersen (64)
  • (32) Mervyn King 4-6 Darius Labanauskas (33)
  • (16) Chris Dobey 5-6 William O'Connor (49)
  • (17) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-1 Ron Meulenkamp (48)
  • (8) Gerwyn Price 6-3 Jason Lowe (57)
  • (25) Martin Schindler 6-3 Ian White (40)
  • (9) Brendan Dolan 6-2 Chas Barstow (56)
  • (24) Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ritchie Edhouse (41)
  • (4) Michael Smith 6-3 William Borland (61)
  • (29) Daryl Gurney 6-3 Alan Soutar (36)
  • (13) Callan Rydz 6-1 Mensur Suljovic (52)
  • (20) James Wade 6-1 Ricky Evans (45)
  • (5) Ryan Searle 6-5 Simon Whitlock (60)
  • (28) Ryan Joyce 6-4 Luke Woodhouse (37)
  • (12) Rob Cross 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena (53)
  • (21) Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Jeff Smith (44)
  • (2) Peter Wright 6-4 Keane Barry (63)
  • (31) Adrian Lewis 6-3 Kim Huybrechts (34)
  • (15) Damon Heta 6-2 Steve Lennon (50)
  • (18) Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Steve Beaton (47)
  • (7) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Kevin Doets (58)
  • (26) Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (39)
  • (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-6 Ryan Meikle (55)
  • (23) Stephen Bunting 5-6 Gary Anderson (42)
  • (3) Jonny Clayton 6-4 Alan Tabern (62)
  • (30) Scott Mitchell 6-5 Martijn Kleermaker (35)
  • (14) Ross Smith 6-2 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (51)
  • (19) Luke Humphries 6-4 Jason Heaver (46)
  • (6) Joe Cullen 5-6 Andy Boulton (59)
  • (27) Vincent van der Voort 6-4 Jelle Klaasen (65)
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Madars Razma (54)
  • (22) Danny Noppert 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez (43)

