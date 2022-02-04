Phil Taylor will begin his World Seniors Dart Championship campaign against his old rival Peter Manley tonight - live on the BBC iPlayer and BT Sport - as the greatest player of all time eyes a place in the quarter-finals.

The Power won 22 of their 25 meetings between 1999 and 2010, including three World Championship finals at this iconic Circus Tavern venue via scorelines of 6-2 (1999), 7-0 (2002) and 7-0 (2006), while their most recent major clash was also here in the 2010 Players Championship Finals, in which Taylor also triumphed.

But Friday afternoon's action also produced a throwback affair, with Terry Jenkins running out a 3-0 winner over Dutchman Roland Scholten.

The Bull, who famously never won a major despite reaching five TV finals from 2006 to 2014, retired at the end of the 2018 season but rolled back the years to average a very steady 84.32.

Scholten, the 2006 UK Open champion, has concentrated on media work over the last nine years and his lack of practice showed as he averaged 76.16 in an early elimination but that didn't stop him enjoying the occasion alongside his fellow legend.

Larry Butler also recorded a whitewash win over Alan Warriner-Little, who sadly struggled with an elbow injury picked up in the practice room shortly before going up on stage.

The Bald Eagle, who won the first ever World Matchplay back in 1994, won all nine legs and averaged almost 89 but his job was made markedly easier by the fact the former World Grand Prix champion could only manage 56.81.

Butler will next play Keith Deller on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, John Walton missed nine match darts when attempting to complete a 3-0 victory over Les Wallace but eventually got over the line in the deciding fifth set with his 10th.

In a battle between the former Lakeside champions, the Englishman looked in firm control of the contest before McDanger took advantage of his nervous doubling to claw his way back from the brink of defeat.

Walton, who averaged 76.39 compared to Wallace's 74.32, settled his nerves enough to clinch the victory with a superb 70 checkout under pressure before sinking to his knees and will now face John Part on Saturday afternoon.