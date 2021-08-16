Searle averaged 91.98 compared to Dolan's 95.94 and hit two fewer maximums but his finishing was considerably better as he pinned 11 of his 31 attempts while Dolan missed 25 of his 31.

Having survived a last-leg decider against Daryl Gurney in dramatic fashion earlier in the day, Searle's first major semi-final was much more comfortable as he won six out of seven legs from 5-5 to move him one win away from the title.

The Somerset thrower has enjoyed a superb season by winning a Pro Tour title and reaching a further three finals and he's finally been able to translate that form to the big stage this weekend in what is a 'home event' for him in Minehead.

Peter Wright is into the final of this tournament for the first time in his career after cruising past Jonny Clayton 11-6.

Snakebite had reached this stage on two previous occasions but is now gunning for one of the rare major titles that have so far eluded him in his illustrious career.

The World Matchplay champion, who won the UK Open on this stage back in 2017, averaged 115 in the opening five legs as he stormed into a 4-1 lead and although those levels dropped down significantly, this merely allowed the Ferret to add a degree of respectability to the scoreline after trailing 9-2.

Wright ended up with an average of 94.97 by the end of the contest compared to Clayton's 94.33 while he hit four of the six 180s and pinned 11 of his 24 double attempts as his opponent spurned 17 of his 23.

Quarter-finals

Michael van Gerwen's proud record of winning a major title in every calendar year since 2012 is over after he lost in the quarter-finals to Peter Wright.

The six-time champion, who was bidding to reach this final for the seventh year in a row, won his first big title back at the 2012 World Grand Prix and has gone on to win a further 25 until his last at the 2020 Players Championship Finals.

Although MVG did triumph at the televised Nordic Darts Masters against Fallon Sherrock in September, that was an unranked event while his only other title so far this season was Players Championship 29 on the floor in Barnsley.

However, the standard of his improving performances will still make him a serious threat to challenge for the 2022 World Championship, which reaches its conclusion on January 3.

Indeed, the Dutchman averaged 101.64 against Snakebite, who managed 98.8, and also threw five of the 10 maximums thrown, but the key difference was the finishing as he spurned nine of his 15 attempts and his opponent pinned 10 of his 18.

Wright found the gears from 7-6 up to book his place in the semi-finals of this event for just the third time - but he's never gone on to reach the final.