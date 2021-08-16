Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Krzysztof Ratajski
Krzysztof Ratajski wasted several big chances as he exited on Monday

Darts results: Nathan Rafferty and Bradley Brooks make last 16 as Krzysztof Ratajski bows out

By Sporting Life
22:48 · MON November 15, 2021

Krzysztof Ratajski missed six match darts as debutant Nathan Rafferty reached the last 16 at the Grand Slam of Darts.

After eight legs went with the throw, Rafferty capitalised on some nervous mistakes from his vastly more experienced opponent to break at the death.

It means he takes second place in Group A behind Gerwyn Price, who beat Rafferty in a decider on Saturday. The youngster is rewarded with a clash with Jonny Clayton later in the week.

"Words can't describe what I'm feeling right now, it's completely mad," said Rafferty, fortunate to witness Ratajski spurn several chances to seal a 5-3 win and then another in the final leg, but ruthless with his own match dart.

The kids are alright

Rafferty joins Bradley Brooks in the knockout stages, both 21-year-olds helping to showcase the depth in darts.

"We're two people who've qualified out of the youth tour, and we're last 16 - that says enough," he said, addressing criticism as to the qualification criteria.

Earlier, Brooks had seen off Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 to follow Clayton through in Group B.

Brooks missed 18 attempts at double but can forget all about that now and prepare for his last-16 encounter with Price, who lost 5-4 to Martin Schindler but had already sealed top spot.

King bows out but Cross scrapes through

Clayton meanwhile won 5-4 against Mervyn King, who perhaps should've won the game having more than matched the in-form Welshman.

Group C concluded with James Wade beating Rob Cross 5-2, the latter just scraping his way to the legs he needed to avoid being overtaken by Jim Williams, a 5-1 winner against Boris Krcmar.

Grand Slam of Darts results & standings

Monday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Chris Dobey 5-3 Ryan Joyce (D)
  • Gerwyn Price 4-5 Martin Schindler (A)
  • Boris Krcmar 1-5 Jim Williams (C)
  • James Wade 5-2 Rob Cross (C)
  • Bradley Brooks 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (B)
  • Jonny Clayton 5-4 Mervyn King (B)
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 4-5 Nathan Rafferty (A)
  • Stephen Bunting v Rowby-John Rodriguez (D)

Group A

  1. (1) Gerwyn Price P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +5 Pts 4
  2. Nathan Rafferty P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +3 Pts 4
  3. Krzysztof Ratajski P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -2 Pts 2
  4. Martin Schindler P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -6 Pts 2

Group B

  1. (8) Jonny Clayton P 3 W 3 L 0 LegDiff +6 Pts 6
  2. Bradley Brooks P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +4 Pts 4
  3. Mervyn King P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -4 Pts 2
  4. Rusty-Jake Rodriguez P 3 W 0 L 3 LegDiff -6 Pts 0

Group C

  1. (4) James Wade P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +5 Pts 4
  2. Rob Cross P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +4 Pts 4
  3. Jim Williams P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +3 Pts 4
  4. Boris Krcmar P 3 W 0 L 3 LegDiff -12 Pts 0

Group D

  1. Ryan Joyce P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +3 Pts 4
  2. Stephen Bunting P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +1 Pts 2
  3. Rowby-John Rodriguez P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -2 Pts 2
  4. Chris Dobey P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -2 Pts 2

Groups E-H to be completed on Tuesday - schedule information here

Related Darts Content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....