After eight legs went with the throw, Rafferty capitalised on some nervous mistakes from his vastly more experienced opponent to break at the death.

It means he takes second place in Group A behind Gerwyn Price, who beat Rafferty in a decider on Saturday. The youngster is rewarded with a clash with Jonny Clayton later in the week.

"Words can't describe what I'm feeling right now, it's completely mad," said Rafferty, fortunate to witness Ratajski spurn several chances to seal a 5-3 win and then another in the final leg, but ruthless with his own match dart.