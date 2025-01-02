Darts results: Michael van Gerwen thrashes Chris Dobey 6-1 to reach his seventh PDC World Championship final

The Dutchman has finished runner-up twice since he last lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2019 but he's now one win away from ending his six-year wait for a fourth world title.

Van Gerwen didn't need to be at his absolute sparkling during a 6-1 thrashing as Dobey struggled to get remotely close to the form that helped him reach his maiden semi-final, but he still averaged 98.84 and hit eight of the 13 maximums in a disappointingly one-sided affair.