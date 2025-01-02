Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen thrashes Chris Dobey 6-1 to reach his seventh PDC World Championship final

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Thu January 02, 2025 · 36 min ago

Michael van Gerwen showed Chris Dobey no mercy as he reached his seventh Paddy Power World Championship final at the Alexandra Palace.

The Dutchman has finished runner-up twice since he last lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2019 but he's now one win away from ending his six-year wait for a fourth world title.

Van Gerwen didn't need to be at his absolute sparkling during a 6-1 thrashing as Dobey struggled to get remotely close to the form that helped him reach his maiden semi-final, but he still averaged 98.84 and hit eight of the 13 maximums in a disappointingly one-sided affair.

MVG will now face either Luke Littler or Stephen Bunting in Friday night's final.

Dobey did managed a show-stopping 170 checkout during the set that he did win and will head back to Bedlington incredibly proud of his efforts over the past three weeks.

More to follow...

Chris Dobey 1-6 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats

  • Average
    Dobey: 94.77
    MVG: 98.84
  • 180s
    Dobey: 5
    MVG: 8
  • Checkout %
    Dobey: 40% (10/25)
    MVG: 43% (18/43)
  • 100+ Checkouts
    Dobey: 170, 120, 108
    MVG: 158, 100, 100

PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Round-by-round results

  • All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets

SEMI-FINALS (Jan 2)

  • (8) Stephen Bunting (8) v Luke Littler (4)
  • (15) Chris Dobey (94.77) v (98.84) Michael van Gerwen (3)
    Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3

CLICK HERE FOR OUR SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW INCLUDING PREDICTIONS AND STATS

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (17) Peter Wright (92.41) 2-5 (95.55) Stephen Bunting (8)
    Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 2–3, 0–3, 3–0, 3–1, 0–3
  • (4) Luke Littler (101.54) 5-2 (96.31) Nathan Aspinall (12)
    Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
  • (15) Chris Dobey (95.38) 5-3 (92.74) Gerwyn Price (10)
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–0, 2–3, 3–1
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (103.10) 5-3 (103.88) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2

ROUND FOUR

  • (1) Luke Humphries (99.23) 1-4 (100.93) Peter Wright (17)
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (96.78) 4-0 (90.67) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 3–1
  • (4) Luke Littler (103.14) 4-3 (97.73) Ryan Joyce
    Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
  • Ricardo Pietreczko (78.46) 0-4 (94.28) Nathan Aspinall (12)
    Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 0–3, 1–3
  • Kevin Doets (88.17) 3-4 (91.59) Chris Dobey (15)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 1–3
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (91.73) 2-4 (92.28) Gerwyn Price (10)
    Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–1, 1–3, 1–3
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (101.98) 4-2 (91.85) Jeffrey de Graaf
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
  • Robert Owen (94.07) 2-4 (97.38) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 2–3, 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 1–3

ROUND THREE

  • (1) Luke Humphries (98.59) 4-0 (93.42) Nick Kenny
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–1, 3–0
  • Jermaine Wattimena (96.5) 2-4 (96.19) Peter Wright (17)
    Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 1-3
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (100.06) 4-1 (90.92) Madars Razma
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–0, 3–2
  • (9) Damon Heta (89.69) 3-4 (92.34) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 0–3, 0–3
  • (4) Luke Littler (97.84) 4-1 (96.40) Ian White
    Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
  • Ryan Joyce (97.40) 4-3 (100.97) Ryan Searle (20)
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 2–3, 4–2
  • Scott Williams (94.29) 1-4 (97.00) Ricardo Pietreczko
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 2–3
  • (12) Nathan Aspinall (92.17) 4-0 (86.65) Andrew Gilding (21)
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–1
  • Kevin Doets (89.67) 4–3 (94.55) Krzysztof Ratajski (31)
    Set scores: 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1
  • (15) Chris Dobey (97.29) v (95.99) Josh Rock (18)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (90.11) 4-3 (92.60) Daryl Gurney
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–0, 1–3, 0–3, 1–3, 3–1
  • (10) Gerwyn Price (92.6) 4-3 (92.77) Joe Cullen (23)
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 1-3, 6-5
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (97.01) 4-2 (96.08) Brendan Dolan (30)
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
  • Jeffrey de Graaf (89.99) 4–1 Paolo Nebrida (83.01)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1, 3–1
  • Ricky Evans (86.84) 2-4 (92.92) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (94.79) 0-4 (105.31) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 0–3, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Luke Humphries (90.79) 3-0 (85.62) Thibault Tricole
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0
  • (32) Raymond van Barneveld (84.64) 1-3 (86.39) Nick Kenny
    Set scores: 1-3, 2-3, 3-0, 2-3
  • (16) James Wade (97.01) 0-3 (99.17) Jermaine Wattimena
    Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 1-3
  • (17) Peter Wright (89.63) 3-1 (93.77) Wesley Plaisier
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (92.12) 3-1 (89.40) Kai Gotthardt
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0
  • (25) Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma
    Set scores: 3–0, 2–3, 0–3, 2–3
  • (9) Damon Heta (97.96) 3-1 (98.47) Connor Scutt
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
  • (24) Mike de Decker (87.38) 1-3 (88.38) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 0-3, 1-3, 3-0, 1-3
  • (4) Luke Littler (100.85) 3-1 (91.93) Ryan Meikle
    Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
  • (29) Ritchie Edhouse (84.19) 1-3 (88.86) Ian White
    Set scores: 3–1, 1–3, 1–3, 1–3
  • (13) Danny Noppert (93.91) 1-3 (93.88) Ryan Joyce
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • (20) Ryan Searle (99.38) 3-0 (90.66) Matt Campbell
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 3–0
  • (5) Rob Cross (88.64) 1-3 (87.90) Scott Williams
    Set scores: 3–2, 2–3, 1–3, 2–3
  • (28) Gian van Veen (91.99) 1-3 (91.64) Ricardo Pietreczko
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 0-3, 1-3
  • (12) Nathan Aspinall (88.03) 3-1 (83.41) Leonard Gates
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2
  • (21) Andrew Gilding (92.65) 3-1 (91.28) Martin Lukeman
    Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-2, 3-2
  • (2) Michael Smith (96.93) 2-3 (96.90) Kevin Doets
    Set scores: 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 0-3, 4-6
  • (31) Krysztof Ratajski (95.32) 3-1 (96.39) Alexis Toylo
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1
  • (15) Chris Dobey (95.62) 3-1 (90.54) Alexander Merkx
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 3-1
  • (18) Josh Rock (87.13) 3-0 (85.99) Rhys Griffin
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (92.45) 3-2 (84.26) Mickey Mansell
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 6-5
  • (26) Daryl Gurney (98.31) 3-2 (96.44) Florian Hempel
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 0-3, 3-2, 3-1
  • (10) Gerwyn Price (91.32) 3-0 (86.81) Keane Barry
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
  • (23) Joe Cullen (98.18) 3-0 (98.01) Wessel Nijman
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–1
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (94.85) 3-0 (89.32) James Hurrell
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
  • (30) Brendan Dolan (92.02) 3-0 (83.20) Lok Yin Lee
    Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
  • (14) Gary Anderson (92.51) 0-3 (95.56) Jeffrey de Graaf
    Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 2–3
  • (19) Ross Smith (89.79) 0-3 (91.07) Paolo Nebrida
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
  • (6) Dave Chisnall (95.54) 2-3 (94.30) Ricky Evans
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 3-0, 5-6
  • (27) Gabriel Clemens (92.39) 1-3 (98.97) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 2-3, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (96) 3-0 (95.02) Dylan Slevin
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 3–2
  • (22) Martin Schindler (89.37) 0-3 (91.05) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 2-3, 1-3, 0-3

ROUND ONE

  • Thibault Tricole (80.61) 3-1 (81.25) Joe Comito
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
  • Nick Kenny (87.66) 3-0 (87.26) Stowe Buntz
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1
  • Jermaine Wattimena (98.54) 3-0 (92.95) Stefan Bellmont
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Wesley Plaisier (82.56) v (79.23) Ryusei Azemoto
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
  • Alan Soutar (84.19) 1-3 (89.10) Kai Gotthardt
    Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 0-3, 2-3
  • Madars Razma (90.65) 3-1 (94.9) Christian Kist
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Connor Scutt (101.92) 3-0 (82.64) Ben Robb
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
  • Luke Woodhouse (94.38) 3-0 (81.11) Lourence Ilagan
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-2
  • Ryan Meikle (83.53) 3-2 (81.81) Fallon Sherrock
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 3-1
  • Ian White W/O v Sandro Eric Sosing
  • Ryan Joyce (92.97) 3-1 (89.62) Darius Labanauskas
    Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1
  • Mensur Suljovic (88.44) 2-3 (93.31) Matt Campbell
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3
  • Scott Williams (96.24) v (98.92) Niko Springer
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Ricardo Pietreczko (88.68) 3-0 (84.03) Zong Xiao Chen
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-1
  • Cameron Menzies (83.77) 1-3 (82.96) Leonard Gates
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3
  • Martin Lukeman (86.66) 3-1 (85.77) Nitin Kumar
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
  • Kevin Doets (88.13) 3-1 (87.02) Noa-Lynn van Leuven
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Richard Veenstra (86.00) 0-3 (86.03) Alexis Toylo
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
  • Stephen Burton (75.63) 0-3 (78.41) Alexander Merkx
    Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • Karel Sedlacek (82.58) 0-3 (91.10) Rhys Griffin
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 0-3
  • Mickey Mansell (81.34) 3-1 (82.22) Tomoya Goto
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
  • Florian Hempel (92.73) 3-1 (94.36) Jeffrey De Zwaan
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-1
  • Kim Huybrechts (96.92) 1-3 (94.97) Keane Barry
    Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 1-3, 1-3
  • Wessel Nijman (94.83) 3-2 (95.90) Cameron Carolissen
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3, 3-2
  • James Hurrell (88.75) 3-0 (79.17) Jim Long
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
  • Chris Landman (80.71) 1-3 (84.40) Lok Yin Lee
    Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 0-3, 0-3
  • Jeffrey de Graaf (92.30) 3-1 (82.88) Rashad Sweeting
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
  • Jim Williams (94.10) 2-3 (86.63) Paolo Nebrida
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3
  • Ricky Evans (86.23) 3-2 (87.57) Gordon Mathews
    Set scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1
  • Niels Zonneveld (93.19) 1-3 (91.64) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • William O'Connor (85.92) 1-3 (86.35) Dylan Slevin
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2
  • Callan Rydz (107.06) 3-0 (97.92) Romeo Grbavac
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....