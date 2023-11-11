Darts results: Michael van Gerwen sweeps aside Fallon Sherrock as Grand Slam of Darts begins

But this was all about van Gerwen, who broke throw in 16 darts to begin the match and never looked back, holding in 15 as he took full control without having to find top gear.

Sherrock had started slowly, losing the first two legs in a best-of-nine sprint, but by the end of the match had averaged upwards of 92 and offered encouragement ahead of her final two group matches.

It took until the sixth and final leg for van Gerwen to miss a dart at double and it made no difference, as his third and final attempt found the double eight bed to seal a commanding victory.

MvG BRUSHES FALLON ASIDE! 🟢 A devastating display from Michael van Gerwen there, comfortably defeating a nervy Fallon Sherrock 5-1 to get off to the perfect start in Group G! 📺 https://t.co/DDuX7jtsTJ #GSOD | Group G pic.twitter.com/nIyWpgwEIS

Sherrock in fact did that first, firing a maximum to begin leg three and hitting double 16 to win it, before a second maximum briefly threatened to make things interesting only for van Gerwen to pin another double in leg four.

The fifth leg saw Sherrock open up 140-180, her scoring boots now tightly laced, but van Gerwen swept in to take out 81 on double 13, making it five legs which ended as soon as either player got a look at a double.

Van Gerwen couldn't find a maximum in the sixth leg but was far enough clear to at last take his eye off the ball, leaving 32 with three darts in hand and needing all of them, the only blemishes on an impressive scorecard.

Wright stunned by Buntz

Earlier, Peter Wright was well below his best in a 5-1 defeat to US qualifier Stowe Buntz, who averaged 102 – more than 20 points higher than his opponent.

Buntz took out 137 for a 2-0 lead and then stole the third leg when Wright missed two darts at double, before the Scot reduced the arrears by at last getting on the board.

A 116 finish from Buntz was the perfect response, just as Wright appeared set to find a foothold, and the American dominated leg six to complete the biggest upset of the first day's play in Wolverhampton.

Price the pick of the afternoon

Three-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price swept aside Nathan Rafferty 5-1 in his Group D opener, in a contest which saw the pair trade spectacular 164 and 167 combination finishes.

Price now faces Ryan Searle in his next round-robin tie on Sunday, after the Somerset star produced an astonishing fightback from 4-0 down to stun Grand Slam newcomer Gian van Veen.