In one of the greatest matches in the tournament's history, MVG came from 3-0 and 4-1 down against the world champion to edge a titanic tussle 10-8 in front of a packed Salzburgarena.

The four-time champion, who last lifted this trophy in 2017, averaged 107.74 compared to his opponent's 107.56 while they both threw six 180s apiece and weighed in with a pair of 100+ checkouts.

Price's finishing was more clinical with eight hit from 11 attempts (73%) but two of his misses crucially came in the 17th leg as van Gerwen, who pinned 50% of his doubles, claimed a crucial break before serving out the match.

More to follow...