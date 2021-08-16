Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
Darts results: Michael van Gerwen beat Gerwyn Price in a thrilling clash at the European Championship

By Sporting Life
15:32 · SUN October 17, 2021

Michael van Gerwen beat Gerwyn Price in a thrilling European Championship quarter-final as both players averaged over 107 in Salzburg.

In one of the greatest matches in the tournament's history, MVG came from 3-0 and 4-1 down against the world champion to edge a titanic tussle 10-8 in front of a packed Salzburgarena.

The four-time champion, who last lifted this trophy in 2017, averaged 107.74 compared to his opponent's 107.56 while they both threw six 180s apiece and weighed in with a pair of 100+ checkouts.

Price's finishing was more clinical with eight hit from 11 attempts (73%) but two of his misses crucially came in the 17th leg as van Gerwen, who pinned 50% of his doubles, claimed a crucial break before serving out the match.

More to follow...

European Championship: Sunday results

Sunday October 17
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

  • Danny Noppert 9-10 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gerwyn Price 8-10 Michael van Gerwen
  • Rob Cross v Jose de Sousa
  • Mensur Suljovic v Joe Cullen

Evening Session (2000 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Two Matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT RESULTS

European Championship Darts: Prize money

  • Winner: £120,000
  • Runner-up: £60,000
  • Semi-final: £32,000
  • Quarter-final: £20,000
  • Last 16: £10,000
  • Last 32: £6,000
  • Total: £500,000
  • Nine-Darter Bonus £15,000

European Championship Darts: Previous winners

